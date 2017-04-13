Canada’s main stock index slipped in morning trade on Thursday as its largest gold miners weighed along with some big banks and energy stocks.

The most influential weights on the index included Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner, which fell 1.6 per cent to $26.40 as prices for the precious metal edged off a five-month high.

Analysts say Barrick must take steps to safeguard investor confidence by ensuring there are no more operating mishaps at its mines after a third incident in 18 months at its big Argentina mine.

Financial stocks were slightly lower as U.S. banking season kicked off with JPMorgan and Citi both reporting profit that exceeded expectations and Wells Fargo reporting flat profit and a fall in revenue.

Royal Bank of Canada pulled back 0.6 per cent to $95.53 and Bank of Nova Scotia fell 0.6 per cent to $76.33.

At 11:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.78 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,609.61.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

Canadian new home prices rose in February, driven by higher costs in Toronto and other cities in Ontario, Statistics Canada said on Thursday in a report that was likely to underscore concerns that some markets are becoming too hot.

Canadian manufacturing sales declined less than expected in February after three consecutive months of increases, weighed down by declines in the vehicle assembly sector, separate StatsCan data showed.

U. .S. stock indexes are wavering between small gains and losses in morning trading Thursday as investors size up earnings from several major banks and new economic data. Technology stocks led the gainers, while energy companies were down the most. Trading was light ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend.

Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 1 point, or 0.1 per cent, to 2,346 as of 11:16 a.m. Eastern Time. The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1 point to 20,589. The Nasdaq composite index gained 14 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 5,850. More stocks fell than rose on the New York Stock Exchange. U.S. markets will be closed Friday for the Good Friday holiday.

“I’d anticipate it’s going to be a fairly light run coming into the end of the week here,” said Paul Springmeyer, senior portfolio manager at the Private Client Reserve at U.S. Bank.

Several banks were trading higher after reporting better-than-expected results thanks to improved revenue from trading and rising interest rates. Citigroup rose 78 cents, or 1.3 per cent, to $59.29, while JPMorgan Chase gained 66 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $86.06. PNC Financial Services added $2.18, or 1.9 per cent, to $118.18.

Wells Fargo slid 1.9 per cent after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway sold some of its stock in the lender to avoid being designated a bank holding company. Wells also reported flat quarterly earnings, reflecting continuing struggles to recover from its sales practice scandal. The stock gave up 99 cents to $52.13.

The Labor Department said that its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach consumers, fell 0.1 per cent in March. That’s the first drop since August and reflects falling energy prices. Producer prices were up 2.3 per cent in March from a year earlier, the sharpest annual increase in five years. The Labor Department also reported that the number of applications for unemployment benefits declined last week.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX slid 0.3 per cent, while France’s CAC-40 shed 0.6 per cent. London’s FTSE-100 lost 0.3 per cent. In Asia, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.7 per cent and Sydney’s S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.7 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slid 0.2 per cent after a report showed China’s export growth accelerated in March, while import growth cooled. Seoul’s Kospi added 0.9 per cent.

The U.S. dollar continued to weaken a day after President Donald Trump said in an interview with The Wall Street Journal that the dollar was “getting too strong” and that he won’t declare China a currency manipulator. The remarks helped push the yen to its highest level since mid-November, just after the presidential election. The dollar slid to 109.20 yen from 109.71 yen late Wednesday. The euro strengthened to $1.0629 from $1.0598.

Oil prices edged higher on Thursday after the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the market was nearing balance, while data showing higher U.S. production kept gains in check.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 13 cents at $55.99 a barrel, on track for their third straight weekly gain after touching a one-month high on Wednesday.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were up 22 cents at $53.33 a barrel, also set for a third consecutive weekly gain.

The Paris-based IEA, which advises industrial nations on energy policy, said on Thursday supply and demand in the global oil market was close to matching after a fall in stockpiles in developed countries in March.

“It can be argued confidently that the market is already very close to balance,” the agency said in its monthly report.

The market has been oversupplied for three years, prompting members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some non-OPEC producers to agree to cut output in the first six months of 2017 to rein in the glut.

OPEC data showed members of the group had cut March output beyond the level they had promised.

The IEA said oil stocks in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) industrialized countries fell by 17.2 million barrels in March, although inventories were still 300 million barrels above the five-year average.

OPEC meets on May 25 to consider extending the cuts beyond June. Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and most other OPEC members are leaning towards this if agreement is reached with other producers, OPEC sources told Reuters last month.

Thursday’s gains were capped by fresh data showing U.S. production continued to climb, potentially undermining the OPEC-led supply reductions.

However, weekly U.S. government data also showed an unexpected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles and a decline in gasoline and distillate inventories, adding to bullish sentiment.

“We see the weekly inventory and U.S. production data being an important oil price driver but it conflicts with the OPEC signals,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam.

“We will see some sideways trading in the coming weeks.”

The IEA trimmed its oil demand growth forecast for 2017 by 40,000 barrels per day and warned that its revised level of 1.3 million barrels per day “could prove optimistic.”



With files from The Associated Press

