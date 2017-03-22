Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as weakness in oil prices weighed on the energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent. Suncor Energy Inc gave back 0.3 per cent to $40.43.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.2 percent to $47.67 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.3 percent to $50.3.

The financials group slipped 0.6 per cent. Royal Bank of Canada fell 0.4 per cent to $95.01, and Toronto Dominion Bank slipped 0.3 per cent to $64.670.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 percent. Miner Teck Resources Ltd gained 3.1 percent to $28.15.

Gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,247.9 an ounce. Copper prices declined 0.5 percent to $5,747 a tonne.

At 11:17 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 28.82 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 15,284.31. Of the index’s 10 main groups five were in negative territory.

The S&P and the Nasdaq were little changed in choppy late-morning trading on Wednesday as investors remained cautious ahead of the first major legislative test of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The Dow was lower, pulled down by a 5.8-per-cent fall in Nike after the world’s largest footwear maker missed quarterly revenue estimates.

All the three major indexes were on track for their first monthly loss since October.

Investors are closely watching the outcome of the healthcare bill, which Republican party leaders are aiming to move in the House as early as Thursday, as a signal to how Trump can push forward his tax cuts and simpler regulation agenda.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind the plan, which will dismantle Obamacare.

Some investors fear that if the healthcare reform act runs into trouble or takes longer-than-expected to pass, then Trump’s tax reform policies may face setbacks.

The concerns triggered the biggest one-day fall since before the election on Wall Street on Tuesday.

“I don’t think Trump’s agenda will be a total failure,” said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment officer of Solaris Group in New York.

“We look at this as short-term profit taking and scaling back of time expectations. We’re just taking off some of the froth.”

Sentiment was also hit by a fall in oil prices, which touched four-month lows after data showed U.S. crude inventories rising faster than expected.

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to their lowest level since the end of February and the gap between U.S. and German 10-year government borrowing costs hit its narrowest since November.

The S&P 500 has run up about 10 percent since the election in November, spurred mainly by Mr. Trump’s agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, but valuations have emerged as a concern.

The benchmark index is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 37.66 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 20,630.35, the S&P 500 was up 0.81 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,344.83.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 14.19 points, or 0.24 per cent, at 5,808.02.

Nine of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the telecommunications index’s 1.22-per-cent fall leading the decliners.

The financial sector, which suffered its worst daily drop since June on Tuesday, recouped losses and was up 0.11 per cent. Bank of America, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were up about 0.5 per cent.

Gold prices rose to a three-week high and the dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 99.69, hovering near the six-week low of 99.64 reached on Tuesday.

Sears Holdings slumped 12.9 per cent to $7.92 after the retailer warned on Tuesday about its ability to continue as a going concern after years of losses and declining sales.

