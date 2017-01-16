Canada’s main stock index pulled back in morning trade on Monday, with several auto parts makers losing ground as U.S. President-elect Donald Trump upped pressure on carmakers to build locally.

The most influential weights on the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index included Magna International Inc, which fell 2.9 per cent at $57.12, and Linamar Corp , which lost 3.4 per cent to $55.69. Both stocks were at more than one-month lows.

Mr. Trump warned German carmaker BMW he would impose a border tax of 35 per cent on vehicles they build in Mexico and export to the U.S. market, according to excerpts of a German newspaper interview released on Sunday.

While most of Mr. Trump’s attention has been focused on the use of Mexican plants, it is not clear that Ontario’s auto industry, closely intertwined with that of Detroit, would escape unharmed.

At 11:25 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 51.94 points, or 0.34 per cent, to 15,445.31. All 10 main sectors fell.

Stella-Jones Inc slumped 7.5 per cent to $39.48 after several banks cuts their price targets and recommendations on the lumber company after it said lower demand for railway ties would hurt its quarterly profit and revenue.

Gold miners helped offset the index’s losses as gold hit its highest price in more than seven weeks on buying fueled by political uncertainty after Mr. Trump’s comments on NATO and China.

The most influential gainers included Goldcorp Inc up 0.5 per cent to $19.27, and Barrick Gold Corp, which rose 0.7 per cent to $22.33.

Pan Am Silver Corp gained 2.8 per cent to $17.46 (U.S.). Pan Am said last week it had cut costs more than expected and expected strong production growth and further cost cuts in the next three years.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, slipped 0.2 per cent.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, with most of the sector’s constituents lower. Investors are wary that large oil producers will reduce production as promised and expect U.S. production to increase again this year.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 0.4 per cent.

Sales of Canadian homes rose 2.2 per cent in December from November, regaining some of the momentum after tighter mortgage rules sideswiped sales in November, a report from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed.

Investors sold sterling and stocks on Monday, seeking shelter in gold and the Japanese yen as uncertainty over Britain’s departure from the European Union and the policies of Mr. Trump curbed appetite for risky assets.

U.S. markets were closed for the Martin Luther King Day holiday, crimping market activity and potentially exacerbating price moves.

The U.S. dollar rose, except against the yen, rebounding after suffering its worst week since November last week, when it was hit by a lack of clarity over what Mr. Trump, whose inauguration is on Friday, will do once he assumes office.

The price of gold, a frequently sought haven for investors in uncertain times, hit its highest level since November.

“The market is taking a reality check from Trump euphoria, equity markets are moving sideways, the dollar has steadied and bond yields are down, allowing gold to recover,” Julius Baer commodities analyst Carsten Menke said.

Yields on low-risk German government bonds fell, but those on Italian equivalents edged up after rating agency DBRS cut Italy’s credit rating late on Friday, a move that could raise borrowing costs for the country’s banks.

But the eye-catching mover was Britain’s pound, a day before a speech by British Prime Minister Theresa May. Media reported that she would lay out an exit from the EU that would see Britain lose access to the bloc’s single market.

The pound fell as low as $1.1983 in thin early Asian trade, which, barring a sudden “flash crash” in October, was its weakest against the dollar in 32 years.

Investors will scrutinize May’s speech for clues to whether she plans to prioritize immigration controls in a “hard Brexit” that some analysts say could hurt the economy.

The fall in sterling, which makes UK exports cheaper, has contributed to an unprecedented 14-day rally in the blue-chip FTSE 100 stock index.

The index fell 0.2 per cent on Monday but still outperformed continental European markets. The main STOXX 600 index fell 0.8 per cent, as declines in autos and banks offset a rally in eyewear makers Luxottica and Essilor, who agreed a 46 billion-euro merger.

German carmakers BMW, Daimler and VW fell between 1.6 and 1.8 per cent after Mr. Trump warned he would impose a 35-per-cent border tax on vehicles imported to the U.S. market.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.6 per cent, Japan’s Nikkei lost 1 per cent as the strong yen hit exporters.

Sterling last traded at $1.2055, down 1 per cent on the day. The euro was up 0.6 per cent at 87.97 pence while the yen was up 0.8 per cent at 137.40 to the pound.

“Every time there’s hard Brexit headlines, that triggers a fresh bout of selling,” MUFG currency analyst Lee Hardman said.

“It’s almost impossible to see Europe allowing the UK to remain a full member of the single market if it wants to regain control of the border and the laws and wants to strike its own agreement,” he added.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against six of its peers, rose 0.4 per cent. The euro fell 0.4 per cent to $1.0602 while the yen, another perceived safe haven investment, rose 0.5 percent to 113.99 per dollar.

German 10-year bond yields fell 2 basis points to 0.25 per cent. Italian 10-year yields, by contrast, rose marginally to 1.90 per cent.

Italy’s downgrade will mean Italian banks will have to pay more to borrow money from the European Central Bank when they use the country’s sovereign bonds as collateral. It may also make Italian debt less attractive for foreign buyers.

Oil held steady, though doubts that large oil producers will cut output, as agreed by the Organization of the Oil Producing Countries and others, put prices under pressure

Brent, the international benchmark, last traded at $55.37 a barrel, down 8 cents on the day.

