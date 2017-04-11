Canada’s main stock index slipped in morning trade on Tuesday as heavyweight energy and banking stocks weighed, while Bombardier Inc jumped on a report it is in talks to merge its train operations with those of Germany’s Siemens AG.

Bombardier shares gained 4.3 per cent to $2.32, their highest level in a month, after Bloomberg cited unnamed sources saying the plane and train maker was in talks with Siemens to merge train operations in a deal that could be worth €10-billion.

Gold miners also featured among the most influential movers on the index as the price of the precious metal rose, with geopolitical worries about North Korea, the Middle East and the looming French election spurring investors to seek assets seen as havens from risk.

Barrick Gold Corp advanced 2.4 per cent to $26.60 and Goldcorp Inc rose 2.9 per cent to $20.48.

But the sizable energy group retreated 0.8 per cent as oil prices eased off five-week highs.

Pipeline company Enbridge Inc fell 1.4 per cent to $56.19 and Suncor Energy declined 1.1 per cent to $41.35.

At 11:18 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 81.77 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 15,710.53.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The heavyweight financials group slipped 1 per cent, with Bank of Montreal down 1.1 per cent at $98.81 and Toronto-Dominion Bank off 1 per cent at $65.76.

Industrials fell 0.6 per cent while the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent.

Nervous investors sought shelter in gold, Treasuries and the yen on Tuesday as tensions between the United States and Russia over Syria took centre stage after comments by U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

U.S. indexes were lower while European shares reversed slight gains amid uncertainty over the looming French presidential election.

Mr. Tillerson traveled for a visit to Moscow with a unified message from world powers, denouncing Russian support for Syria, after a meeting with foreign ministers of the Group of Seven major advanced economies and Middle East allies.

Western countries blame Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for a deadly gas attack last week. U.S. President Donald Trump responded by firing cruise missiles at a Syrian air base. Russian President Vladimir Putin has stood by Moscow’s ally Assad, who denies blame.

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Tuesday for a second straight day as anxiety about possible U.S. military strikes against Syria and North Korea and the outcome of the coming French election spurred demand for low-risk government debt.

“Any escalation in geopolitical concerns could push us back lower in yields,” said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.

However, yields trimmed their fall after government data that showed an increase in job openings in February.

The yield on benchmark Treasury 10-year notes was last at 2.328 percent, down 3.3 basis points from late on Monday, while the 30-year yield was nearly 3 basis points lower at 2.959 percent.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.39 points, or 0.46 per cent, to 20,563.63, the S&P 500 lost 15.61 points, or 0.66 per cent, to 2,341.55 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 52.14 points, or 0.89 per cent, to 5,828.78.

Emerging market stocks were down 0.4 percent, on track for their fourth straight day of declines.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was down 0.3 per cent. The U.S. dollar was down 0.7 per cent and the euro fell 0.5 percent against the broadly stronger Japanese yen. The euro hit an almost five-month low versus the yen.

Along with concerns about Syria investors were also looking anxiously to France where the latest polls showed far-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon gaining against the rest of the pack before the first round of voting on April 23.

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index fell 0.4 per cent. MSCI’s main index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan fell 0.3 percent.

Gold, viewed in times of global tension as a safe place to store wealth, last traded up 1 per cent on the day at almost $1,266.96 an ounce. It hit a five-month high above $1,270 on Friday after the U.S. missile strike.

Crude oil edged back from a five-week high on Tuesday, as rising U.S. shale oil production weighed against support from tensions in the Middle East and production cuts in OPEC and other states.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for oil, was down 45 cents from its previous close at $55.53 per barrel at 1425 GMT. Earlier in the session, Brent had climbed to its highest since March 7 at $56.16.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) fell by 29 cents to $52.79 a barrel, after touching a five-week high of $53.23.

Brent has risen in each of the previous six sessions, while WTI gained for the last five days.

But analysts said there are worries that demand growth could falter, adding that other indicators were warning that the market had not yet cleared enough of its surplus to keep prices rising.

“Geopolitical tensions are bad for global demand growth,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of Petromatrix, noting rising acrimony between the United States and North Korea.

He also said the widening discount of the current Brent crude price to the contract in the next month is “basically telling you the market is not actually that tight.”

U.S. crude inventories have touched record highs at the U.S. storage hub of Cushing, Oklahoma and in the U.S. Gulf Coast in recent weeks, according to U.S. government data.

A Reuters poll of analysts forecast a rise in U.S. crude inventories for a fourth straight week.

Data from industry group API is due out on Tuesday, while figures the U.S. Energy Information Administration will be released on Wednesday.

Several factors still offered support to oil prices.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said his country’s output cuts would reach 250,000 barrels per day (bpd) by mid-April, TASS news agency reported. Another shutdown at Libya’s largest field, Sharara, also kept oil off the market.

Russia was part of a deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producing nations to cut output by 1.8 million bpd in the first six months of 2017.

“We have seen quite an encouraging market,” said Tamas Varga, analyst with PVM Oil Associates, adding Tuesday’s dip in prices looked like a temporary pause. “This market should be going higher.”

Tensions in the Middle East are also supporting prices, after last week’s U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base. Syria produces only small volumes of oil, but the Middle East accounts for more than a quarter of the world’s crude output.

