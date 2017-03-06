Mining stocks weighed on Canada’s benchmark stock index on Monday as lower Chinese economic growth targets contributed to a softening in prices for metals.

China, which is copper’s biggest consumer, cut its growth target this year as the world’s second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt and erects a “firewall” against financial risks. Copper prices fell to a more than one-week low.

The most influential movers on the Canadian index included base metal miners First Quantum Minerals, which fell 3.2 per cent to $14.78 and Teck Resources Ltd., which lost 3.4 per cent to $26.38.

The materials group, which includes miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7 per cent.

At 11:12 a.m. ETthe Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 25 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 15,583.50.

Seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The financials group was slightly higher while the consumer group, healthcare, industrials and technology sectors fell.

Northland Power Inc. rose 4.6 per cent to $24.78. The utility said on Friday it had agreed to buy a 252 MW German offshore wind farm.

U.S. stocks were lower on Monday amid losses across sectors as investors’ appetite for risk was curbed by geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump’s accusation that his predecessor, Barack Obama, wiretapped him.

Some investors worried that the accusation could distract Trump from his economic agenda of introducing tax cuts and simplifying regulations that has powered a record-setting rally on Wall Street since the election.

However, the lack of detail on Trump’s proposals and setbacks in filling his Cabinet have made investors jittery amid lofty market valuations.

The CBOE Volatility index, also dubbed Wall Street’s fear gauge, rose for the first time in four days.

“We’ve been able to digest a lot of intrigue coming out of Washington and markets haven’t taken a much of pause here so I think the pause starts this week and perhaps even starts today,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Equity Capital Markets in New York.

The S&P 500 is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Investors are also gearing up for a U.S. interest rate hike - with bets for a move next week jumping to 85 per cent from just about 30 per cent at the start of last week.

Rising geopolitical tensions in East Asia after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles also weighed on global stock markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 81.44 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 20,924.27, the S&P 500 was down 13.61 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 2,369.51 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 38.52 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 5,832.24.

All of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower. Financials , which gained the most in the post-election rally, took the biggest hit, while utilities that have lagged since November brought up the rear.

Among stocks, Netflix, was the top stock on the S&P, up 1.5 per cent to $141.26 following a UBS rating upgrade to “buy.”

Tyson Foods was down 3.8 per cent at $61.16 after a strain of bird flu was detected in a chicken breeder flock on a Tennessee farm contracted with the company.

Oil prices reversed course on Monday, edging up after Iraq’s oil minister said OPEC would likely need to extend its production cuts into the second half of 2017.

The market has been rangebound for more than 60 days, constrained by concerns that U.S. production growth may counter the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ agreement to reduce output during the first half of the year.

Iraq’s oil minister Jabbar Al-Luaibi said the production cuts will likely need to be extended into the second half of 2017, according to a Bloomberg report. Iraq is ready to join in such an effort, according to Bloomberg.

Iraq agreed to lower its production by 210,000 barrels per day under the deal but OPEC’s second-largest producer had originally sought to be exempt from any cuts, saying it needed the revenue to fight an Islamic State insurgency.

Brent crude reversed course and traded up 17 cents a barrel at $56.07. U.S. crude traded up 5 cents a barrel at $53.38.

“I think that has stopped some of the selling pressure that we opened with,” said Gene McGillian, head of market research at Tradition Energy.

Still, he cautioned that OPEC’s cuts have not yet altered the overhang in oil inventories substantially.

“The idea that we can extend it would be supportive in the medium term,” he said. Statements from Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s largest member, would be needed to push the price substantially higher, he said.

Earlier in the session, oil had retreated as China lowered its growth target for the year to 6.5 percent, compared with 6.7 percent last year, and tightened regulatory controls in an effort to tackle pollution.

Investors are watching the moves carefully for signs they could dampen demand for oil.

The news, along with concerns over Russia’s compliance with a deal between OPEC and other producers to trim oil output, reversed some of the late-week gains that came on the back of attacks on Libya’s oil ports.

“It’s a market where there are no signs of extreme tightness,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director at PetroMatrix. “It makes it hard to get a sustained rally.”

Still, rival Libyan factions continued to battle for control of export terminals Es Sider and Ras Lanuf. East Libyan forces carried out fresh air strikes on Monday as they attempted to win back control, and the turmoil forced a production cut of 35,000 barrels per day.

Report Typo/Error