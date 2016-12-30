Canada’s main stock index dipped on Friday as resource and financial stocks led broad but modest declines in the final trading day of the year.

Enbridge Inc. was the most influential decliner on the index, falling 0.5 per cent to $56.78. The overall energy group remain little changed, down less than 0.1 per cent.

Toronto Dominion Bank and Canadian National Railway Co. also were top movers, with TD Bank declining 0.3 per cent to $66.57 and CN Rail slipping 0.2 per cent to $91.64.

Financials eased 0.1 per cent, while industrial stocks fell 0.32 per cent.

At 11:31 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 36.73 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 15,385.39.

Of the index’s 10 main groups, all but healthcare, which was up 3 per cent, fell.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.8 per cent. Barrick Gold Corp. shares fell 1.6 per cent to $21.77.

In the previous session, a rally in gold mining stocks helped push the TSX to its highest level since April 2015.

U.S. stocks veered lower Friday morning on the final day of trading for the year. Technology stocks fell the most, while real estate companies and banks eked out small gains. Trading was subdued ahead of the New Year’s Day holiday.

The Dow Jones industrial average slid 8 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 19,811. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 2,244. The Nasdaq composite gave up 32 points, or 0.6 per cent, to 5,399.

Chipmaker Nvidia fell $2.84, or 2.6 per cent, to $108.59. The stock also had a steep loss on Wednesday but is still by far the biggest gainer for the year in the S&P 500 index, having more than tripled in value.

Endo International was up 4 per cent, the biggest gainer in the S&P 500. The stock added 62 cents to $16.31. End is the worst-performing stock in the index this year, off by more than 73 per cent.

Global stocks mostly rose on the year’s last day of trading, with Britain’s index rallying to hit another all-time high.

The FTSE 100, which was trading for only a half day, rose 0.3 per cent. That leaves the index 14.4 per cent higher over 2016.

Elsewhere in Europe, Germany’s DAX was up 0.3 per cent, while France’s CAC 40 was 0.4 per cent higher.

Earlier in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.2 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index rose 1 per cent.

Benchmark U.S. crude was down 22 cents to $53.55 a barrel in New York. Brent crude, used to price international oils, shed 28 cents to $56.57 a barrel in London.

With files from The Associated Press

Report Typo/Error