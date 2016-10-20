Canada’s main stock index steadied on Thursday after hitting a near 16-month high the previous day as gains in financial stocks helped offset mining stocks weighed by a pullback in gold prices.

Most of the index’s 10 main sectors were little changed, with the small healthcare group notching the largest gain at 1.2 percent as Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc advanced 1.1 per cent to $29.28.

At 11:43 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 19.30 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 14,821.19.

The financials group gained 0.12 per cent. The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2 per cent.

Bank of Montreal rose 0.4 per cent to $85.61, and National Bank of Canada gained 0.5 per cent to $46.50. Barrick Gold Corp fell 2.3 per cent to $22.17, as gold prices turned lower after three days of gains.

The energy group rose as oil slipped back after a strong rally, although several smaller companies in the group gained after reporting quarterly earnings.

Altagas Ltd advanced 3.2 per cent to $34.59 after posting strong quarterly earnings.

Mullen Group Ltd gained 4.7 per cent to $17.75. The supplier of trucking and logistics to Canada’s oil and natural gas industry reported quarterly earnings after the bell on Wednesday.

Suncor Energy Inc was among the most influential gainers, up 0.7 per cent to $38.66.

Just three of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, while decliners outnumbers gainers by 1.3-to-1 overall.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday as weak earnings from index heavyweights such as Verizon dented optimism about the earnings season and as a drop in oil prices weighed on energy stocks.

Verizon fell 2.3 per cent, dragging the most on the S&P, after the wireless carrier reported a drop in quarterly revenue. Rival AT&T fell 2 per cent.

The telecom services sector tumbled 1.9 per cent, the most among the 11 major S&P 500 indexes.

The next biggest loser was the energy index, which was off 1.1 per cent. Oil prices fell the most in four weeks on profit taking and the dollar’s rise.

The biggest drag however was the technology sectors’ 0.65-per-cent decline. Earnings of tech companies have been a spot of bother in the latest quarter.

EBay tumbled 10 per cent after a disappointing current-quarter forecast. Microsoft, scheduled to report after the bell, fell 1.3 per cent, weighing the most on the Nasdaq.

The top drag on the Dow was Travelers, which fell 4.28 per cent after the insurer posted a steep drop in profit.

The mostly dour reports could dent the chances of S&P 500 companies having snapped a four-quarter earnings recession in the third quarter.

Helping the Dow and the S&P cut some losses was American Express’s 8.9 percent jump following its strong results and forecast.

Of the 70 S&P 500 companies that had reported results until Wednesday, about 80 percent beat profit estimates. Earnings are expected to have risen 0.5 per cent in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“There hasn’t been a rash of earnings misses, but when you are in-line and you have lukewarm forward guidance, the market doesn’t get very excited about that, especially considering that expectations are already low,” said Chris Zaccarelli, Chief Investment Officer for Cornerstone Financial Partners.

“With valuations on the higher end of historical averages, you want to see strong earnings across the board and I think the market’s a little bit underwhelmed right now.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 66.19 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 18,136.43.

The S&P 500 was down 9.02 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 2,135.27 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 25.11 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 5,221.31.

Nine of the 11 major S&P 500 indexes were lower, with the healthcare and utilities sectors posting marginal gains.

Oil markets fell more than 2 per cent on Thursday, wiping out the previous day’s gains on profit-taking and after a run-up in the dollar, which weighed on prices of commodities denominated in the greenback.

The dollar index hit seven-month highs against basket of currencies and a three-month peak versus the euro after the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged.

On Wednesday, oil settled up about 2 per cent, with U.S. crude closing at its highest level in 15 months, after a large and unexpected drawdown in U.S. crude stocks.

“After the big run, I think it is very reasonable”, Kyle Cooper, analyst at ION Energy in Houston, said, referring to the price retreat on profit-taking.

The front-month in Brent crude was down $1.29, or 2.4 per cent, at $51.38 per barrel.

The front-month in U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude, which expires at Thursday’s settlement, was off by $1.15, or 2.2 percent, at $50.45. On Wednesday, it hit a July 2015 high of $51.93.

WTI’s more-active second-month position slid $1.20 to $50.62.

The U.S. government has reported crude inventory draws in six of the past seven weeks, surprising analysts who usually expect a rise at this time of year from refinery maintenance.

In the latest week to Oct. 14, there was a drop of 5.2 million barrels, while refineries only ran at 85 percent. Lower crude imports were responsible for the draws, data showed.

Energy monitoring Genscape added to U.S. crude’s improved outlook on Thursday by reporting a drop of nearly 1.25 million barrels in crude stockpiles the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub for WTI futures for the week to Oct. 18.

While oil markets were down in the latest session, they were still up about 13 percent from Sept. 27 when the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries announced its first planned output cut in 8 years to rein in a global glut that has halved prices from mid-2014 highs above $100 a barrel.

