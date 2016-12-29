Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as stocks rallied broadly in light holiday trading, at one point touching its highest level since April 2015.

Gold mining stocks were the most influential movers on the index, helped in part by higher bullion prices. Gold futures rose 0.6 per cent to $1,146 an ounce.

Barrick Gold rose 6.9 per cent to $22.13, Silver Wheaton Corp advanced 9 per cent to $27.31, and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd climbed 6.7 per cent to $58.55. The overall materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 3.4 per cent.

At 11:35 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 49.22points, or 0.32 per cent, to 15,410.32.

The index touched 15,430.39, its best performance since April 27, 2015, when the index reached 15,456.35.

Suncor Energy was also a mover, rising 0.3 per cent to $44.24. It helped offset losses among other energy companies. Cenovus Energy eased 0.9 per cent to $20.32, and Canadian Natural Resources dipped 0.2 per cent to $43.56.

The heavily weighted financials group fell 0.2 per cent, while industrials, home to Canadian National Railway Co and Bombardier Inc, among others, fell 0.1 per cent.

U.S. stocks gave up early gains and were little changed in light trading on Thursday as weakness in financials offset gains in healthcare companies.

A report showed the number of Americans applying for jobless claims fell by 10,000 to 265,000 last week, indicating sustained strength in the labor market.

U.S. equities had been enjoying a rally since the presidential election in November on bets that Donald Trump would introduce tax cuts, deregulation and higher infrastructure spending that would spur economic growth.

The near two-month rally has seen the three main Wall Street indexes rack up double-digit percentage gains, but has left some market participants nervous about a potential correction.

The S&P 500 index suffered its biggest one-day percentage drop on Wednesday, following weak housing data and losses in the technology sector. The triple-digit loss on the Dow pulled it further away from its march towards 20,000.

“The market is looking like it has gotten a bit ahead of itself, and while I’m not turning bearish, I am becoming a bit more cautious in the near-term,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see the market begin the year with a little bit of a rally and start to give back quickly.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 6.14 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 19,827.54.

The S&P 500 was down 0.73 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,249.19.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 6.12 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 5,432.44.

Six of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were higher, led by gains in the defensive utilities and consumer staples - those that have largely underperformed in the post-election rally.

Financials, which have gained the most from the Trump rally, were off 0.7 per cent, building on losses from a day earlier.

Bank of America was among the top five drags on the S&P 500, while Goldman Sachs weighed the most on the Dow.

Chipmaker Nvidia was the top percentage loser on the S&P 500, falling nearly 4 per cent, a day after short-seller Citron Research tweeted that the stock could fall to $90 in 2017. The stock was also the biggest drag on the Nasdaq.

The Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index was off 0.7 per cent.

Drug developer Cempra lost more than half of its value after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its antibiotic treatment for pneumonia.

Oil prices steadied on Thursday after a surprise increase in U.S. inventories helped stall an upward trend that has pushed global crude benchmarks to their highest levels since July last year.

U.S. light, sweet crude was down 16 cents at $53.90 while North Sea Brent crude was up 12 cents at $56.34 a barrel.

Traded volumes were thin with many investors away for year-end holidays, although the expiry of the front-month February ICE Brent contract on Thursday could generate some activity. U.S. distillate and gasoline futures expire on Friday, which could add to price swings as well, analysts noted.

“The petroleum markets are mixed in light-volume trade amid a general wait for fresh fundamental news that might push prices out of their established ranges,” Tim Evans, an energy futures specialist at Citi Futures, said in a note.

Both crude oil benchmarks have made big gains this month since OPEC and other producers agreed to curb production in an attempt to balance an over-supplied fuel market.

“The market is in good shape although it might fail to make significant advances this year,” said analyst Tamas Varga at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “If that is the case the uptrend should continue in early January.”

“Either way, the odds are still on higher numbers.”

U.S. crude stocks rose last week as refineries cut output, while gasoline stocks decreased and distillate inventories fell, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose by 614,000 barrels in the week to Dec. 23, compared with expectations for an decrease of 2.1 million barrels.

Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub rose by 172,000 barrels, EIA said.

Data released by industry group the American Petroleum Institute (API) late on Wednesday showed a 4.2 million barrel increase in U.S. crude stocks in the week to Dec. 23.

Analysts polled by Reuters before the report had forecast on average that inventories would decline by 2.1 million barrels.

But the overall trend appeared to be upwards with oil producers committed to agreed output cuts.

A committee of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers will meet in Vienna on Jan. 21-22 to discuss compliance with the production agreement, Kuwaiti oil minister Essam Al-Marzouq told state news agency KUNA.

