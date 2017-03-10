Canada’s main stock index turned negative in mid-morning trade on Friday, with shares in Toronto-Dominion Bank falling sharply on reports of employees admitting to breaking the law under pressure to meet sales targets.

The bank, one of Canada’s biggest, was last down 2.7 per cent at $67.97, after CBC said hundreds of current and former TD employees had responded with corroboration of an earlier report about the bank’s tactics.

“I would assume that if these allegations are true then it’s going to become a bigger story and you’re going to see the regulators and the government take a look at TD is going to be dragged through the mud,” said Barry Schwartz, a portfolio manager at Baskin Financial Services.

TD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The financials group slipped 0.3 per cent, despite many of its biggest members moving higher as solid domestic jobs data broadly boosted bond yields.

The energy group retreated 0.7 per cent, as oil prices fell further after sharp losses in the past two sessions. Canadian Natural Resources declined 1.3 per cent to $42.73 after jumping sharply on Thursday’s news the company would buy significant oil sands assets from Royal Dutch Shell.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 31.76 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 15,465.08.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in negative territory.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.9 per cent, as Barrick Gold Corp rose 1.1 per cent to $24.15 and First Quantum Minerals Ltd up 1.0 per cent to $13.72.

Gold recovered from a five-week low after U.S. non-farm payrolls report for February failed to meet lofty expectations, while copper rose after six straight sessions of declines as a surge in inventories halted and workers began an indefinite strike at a mine in Peru, raising supply concerns.

Element Fleet Management declined 9.7 per cent to $12.775 as several banks downgraded or trimmed their price targets on the company after it reported quarterly earnings.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday after a solid jobs report underscored the strength of the labor market and set the stage for the first interest rate hike this year.

A drop in oil prices, however, tempered the broader market gains.

Data showed 235,000 jobs were added in the public and private sectors in February, far exceeding economists’ average estimate of 190,000.

Job creation “is clearly running well ahead of the around-75,000-a-month pace that is consistent with stable labor resource utilization,” JPMorgan chief U.S. economist Michael Feroli wrote in a note to clients.

“This fact hasn’t escaped the Fed, and today’s number easily clears the very low hurdle for the Fed to hike rates next week.”

Traders have priced in a 92-per-cent chance of a rate increase at the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, encouraged by a strong labor market and a pick up in inflation.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen’s conference on March 15 following the two-day meeting will be closely watched for clues on the pace of future rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 21.63 points, or 0.1 pe rcent, at 20,879.82, the S&P 500 was up 6.11 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 2,370.98 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 20.86 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 5,859.66.

Ten of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with technology providing the biggest boost. Energy slipped 0.3 per cent on the back of a 0.6-per-cent slide in oil prices.

In the 49 days of Donald Trump’s presidency, the Dow has broken above 21,000 points and the S&P 500 has crossed $20-trillion in market value on bets that he would usher in an era of tax cuts, simpler regulations and higher infrastructure spending.

Still, the lack of detail on Trump’s plans has raised questions about valuations, taken the heat off the post-election rally and kept safe-haven gold in demand.

The S&P and the Nasdaq are on track to break a six-week winning streak.

Among stocks, AbbVie rose 2.5 per cent and provided the biggest boost to the S&P after Goldman Sachs issued an upbeat report on the drugmaker.

Finisar Corp, was the biggest percentage loser on the Nasdaq, with a 19-per-cent decline after the network equipment maker gave disappointing revenue and profit forecasts for the current quarter.

