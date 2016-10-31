Canada’s main stock index rose slightly on Monday as gains across a range of sectors offset weakness among energy stocks as oil prices fell.

The most influential weights included Suncor Energy Inc., which fell 1.4 per cent and Cenovus Energy Inc. fell 2.1 per cent.

The energy group retreated 0.9 per cent, with oil prices sliding after non-OPEC producers made no specific commitment to join OPEC in limiting oil output to prop up prices, suggesting they want the oil producing group to solve its differences first.

At midday, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 30.27 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 14,815.56.

South of the border, U.S. stocks were little changed on Monday as investors desisted from taking large positions ahead of the outcome of the U.S. election next week.

The FBI’s review of newly discovered e-mails related to Hillary Clinton’s use of a private server added to the uncertainty over U.S. presidential elections.

While Clinton had opened a recent lead over her unpredictable Republican rival Donald Trump in national polls, it had been narrowing even before the email controversy resurfaced.

An ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed Clinton with a statistically insignificant 1-point national lead.

“The narrowing of the polls is making the market a little bit nervous because it had priced in a Clinton victory,” said Thomas Wilson, senior investment manager at Brinker Capital, Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

“This has caused some uncertainty and we all know the market hates that. I expect the market to be stuck in a no-man’s land until the election.”

At midday, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.28 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 18,169.47, the S&P 500 was up 4.78 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,131.19 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 11.68 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 5,201.78.

In Toronto, seven of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, although advancers only barely outnumbered decliners.

The heavyweight financials group gained 0.2 percent, with Toronto-Dominion Bank up 0.6 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8 per cent.

U.S. crude prices were down 1.7 per cent at $47.89 a barrel, while Brent crude lost 1.9 per cent to $48.75.

Canadian producer prices rose by 0.4 percent in September from August, pushed up by higher prices for energy and petroleum products as well as motorized vehicles, Statistics Canada said.

On Monday, though, investor sentiment in the U.S. was buoyed by a flurry of deals.

Dow component General Electric was up 0.61 percent at $29.39 after it said it would merge its oil and gas business with oilfield services provider Baker Hughes. Baker Hughes was down 1.8 percent at $58.04.

Level 3 Communications rose 4.3 percent to $56.42 after CenturyLink said it would buy the company in a deal with an equity value of about $24 billion. CenturyLink fell 10.5 percent to $27.20.

Nike fell 3.2 percent to $50.36 and was the biggest drag on the Dow, after BofA Merrill Lynch downgraded the stock.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were higher, with the utilities index’s 1.61 percent rise leading the advancers.

The energy index slid 0.98 percent after oil prices fell, with the Brent crude futures hitting their lowest in more than a month.

The market is also watching the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, which begins on Tuesday. The Fed is unlikely to make a move this week, as it is too close to the election, with many market participants instead expecting a hike in December.

With uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the election and the Fed raising rates by the year-end, the U.S. market is headed for its worst monthly decline since January.

