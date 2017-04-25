Canada’s main stock index touched a two-month high on Tuesday, led by gains for heavyweight financial and energy stocks, while shares of lumber companies rallied after new U.S. import duties on the product came out lower than some investors had expected.

The United States said it will impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 per cent on imports of Canadian softwood lumber, escalating a long-running trade dispute between the two neighbors.

Shares in West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, which would pay the highest duty rate of the affected companies, rose 5.6 per cent to $59.50, while Canfor Corp stock gained 3.5 per cent to $18.82.

Other lumber stocks including Conifex Timber Inc, Western Forest Products Inc and Interfor Corp also gained.

RBC analysts said the rates imposed were at the low end of their 20-30-per-cent expectation.

“While we expect this initial determination will be a headwind for Canadian producers in the short-term, we expect the impact will be less significant in the medium-term (as final rates come in lower), and even less so in the long-term after a new Softwood Lumber Agreement is formed,” they wrote in a note.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.53 points, or 0.28 per cent, at 15,755.99.

Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were higher, with the materials sector down 2.8 percent as disappointing earnings from two major miners offset the lumber company gains.

Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner, fell 9.3 per cent to $23.32, after reporting weaker-than-expected earnings and slashing its forecast for output and hiking costs at its gold mine in Argentina.

Teck Resources Ltd fell 5.6 per cent to $27.94 after North America’s largest producer of steelmaking coal reported lower-than-expected profit due to higher costs, lower production and sales volumes.

The energy group climbed 1.1 per cent, as oil prices slipped after recent sharp falls, with Canadian Natural Resources advanced 2.1 per cent to $45.21.

The financials group gained 0.9 per cent, led by a 1.3-per-cent gain for the country’s largest bank, Royal Bank of Canada, to $97.33.

Metro Inc. jumped 5.5 per cent to $44.60 after the retailer met earnings expectations and upped its dividend.

The Nasdaq hit 6,000 for the first time on Tuesday and the Dow surged more than 200 points as strong earnings underscored the health of Corporate America.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq rose as much as 0.65 per cent to hit a record level of 6,022.65, powered by gains in index heavyweights Apple and Microsoft.

The index had breached the 5,000 mark on March 7, 2000 and closed above that level two days later during the height of the tech boom.

Tuesday’s gains build on a day-earlier rally, which was driven by the victory of centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron in the first round of the French presidential election. Polls show Macron is likely to beat his far-right rival Marine Le Pen in a deciding vote on May 7.

“Political headlines in Europe don’t tend to stick, but create buying opportunities more than having long-term consequences,” said Stephen Wood, chief market strategist at Russell Investments.

Investors are keeping a close watch on the latest earnings season, hoping that companies will justify their lofty valuations, spurred in part by President Donald Trump’s pro-growth promises.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 11 per cent in the first quarter - the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Mr. Trump, who had promised to make “a big tax reform” announcement on Wednesday, has directed his aides to move quickly on a plan to cut the corporate income tax rate to 15 per cent from 35 per cent, a Trump administration official said on Monday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 222.74 points, or 1.07 per cent, at 20,986.63, the S&P 500 was up 12.79 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 2,386.94 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 29.65 points, or 0.5 per cent, at 6,013.47.

Better-than-expected profits at McDonald’s and Caterpillar helped the Dow outperform other major Wall Street indexes.

Gains on the S&P were broad-based. Ten of its 11 major sectors were higher. DuPont’s 3-per-cent increase, following a profit beat, helped the materials sector notch the most gains.

Biogen’s shares jumped more than 4 per cent after the biotech company reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue on Tuesday.

