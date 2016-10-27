Canada’s main stock index rose in morning trading on Thursday, with the energy sector up decently as oil prices rebounded and as a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings.

The country’s largest oil and gas producer, Suncor Energy Inc, was the most influential gainer, jumping 6.2 per cent to $41.80. Suncor reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit on strong upstream production, lower operating costs and record crude throughput at its refineries.

Cenovus Energy Inc rose 3.7 per cent to $20.91 even as it reported a steeper loss than expected and cut its 2016 exploration and production budget again.

The energy group climbed 2.5 per cent as oil edged above $50 a barrel, with a further drop in U.S. crude inventories countering investor doubts that OPEC will be able to implement a production cut.

At 11:38 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index rose 53.18 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 14,860.74.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with gainers outnumbering decliners by 1.4-to-1.

Shares in Barrick Gold Corp gained 0.5 per cent to $22.36 after the world’s largest producer of bullion reported a bigger quarterly profit reflecting higher gold prices and lower costs.

Teck Resources Ltd declined 2.7 per cent to $27.38 after its profit missed expectations, although its revenue jumped due to higher prices for steelmaking coal and the miner raised its production forecast for the year.

The stock has risen steadily this year and hit its highest level since January 2014 on Tuesday.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1 per cent.

Gold futures rose 0.4 per cent to $1,269.4 an ounce, and copper added 0.6 per cent to $4,769 a tonne.

Belgium agreed a deal with its regional parliaments on Thursday to approve a landmark EU-Canada free trade agreement, breaking a deadlock that has blocked the pact for weeks.

The addendum added to the agreement to allay the concerns of the country’s regions still needs the approval of Canada and other EU states.

U.S. stocks reversed course late Thursday morning as weak results from several industrial and consumer discretionary companies eclipsed gains from healthcare stocks.

The top drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq was Comcast , which fell 2.7 per cent following price target cuts from Barclays and Deutsche Bank, citing increased competition from AT&T-owned DirecTV Now.

Comcast, along with Ford, whose quarterly net income fell by more than 50 per cent, were chiefly responsible for the consumer discretionary index to fall 0.77 per cent.

Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts’ estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up for the first profit growth since the second quarter of 2015.

“This is a pretty important quarter because we are expecting an inflection to put that earnings recession in the rear-view mirror and we’re going to have positive earnings growth ... Still it is not very robust,” said Michael Scanlon, managing director of Manulife Asset Management.

Overall earnings for the S&P 500 companies in the latest quarter are expected to rise 2.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Industrials fell 0.67 per cent, pulled down by Boeing, which rallied on Wednesday, and GE.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 1.98 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 18,197.35

The S&P 500 was down 2.91 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,136.52 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 13.62 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 5,236.65.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the newly minted real estate index falling 2.52 percent mainly due to a 3.4 percent fall in Simon Property, which reported results on Wednesday.

Google parent Alphabet was down 0.7 per cent, while online retailer Amazon.com was off 0.4 percent. The two companies are scheduled to report after markets close on Thursday.

“I think it’s just a bit of folks sitting on their hands as we wait for big earnings reports coming out tonight,” Mr. Scanlon said.

Gains in Bristol-Myers and Celgene, following strong results, kept the healthcare sector positive.

Investors also took Qualcomm’s deal to buy NXP Semiconductors for an enterprise value of $47-billion as a sign of confidence in the U.S. equity market.

NXP’s shares rose 1.44 per cent, while Qualcomm was the top stock on the S&P at 3.1 per cent higher. Stocks of other chipmakers including Micron Tech were also higher.

Tesla rose 4.1 per cent after the electric carmaker reported its first quarterly net profit in more than three years.

Oil edged above $50 a barrel on Thursday, drawing support from sources’ comments that OPEC’s Gulf members are willing to cut their output by 4 percent and from a further drop in U.S. crude inventories.

Saudi Arabia and its Gulf OPEC allies are willing to make that reduction from their peak oil output, energy ministers from the Gulf countries told their Russian counterpart this week, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

“That seems to be the reason behind the price move,” said Carsten Fritsch, analyst at Commerzbank. “But the big question is, how will they handle Iraq.”

Brent crude was up 38 cents at $50.36 a barrel, having risen as high as $50.67 intra-day. U.S. crude gained 28 cents to $49.46.

Oil also drew support from the unexpected drop in U.S. crude inventories, and larger than expected falls in stocks of gasoline and distillates, reported this week, which raised hopes that a long-awaited market rebalancing is finally under way.

“The global stock overhang must be reduced in order to see higher prices. Whilst such reduction is largely in the hand of OPEC, the re-balancing is already taking place in the U.S.,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said.

The market was keeping an eye on escalating protests in Venezuela against the rule of President Nicolas Maduro, although there was no sign of any impact on the OPEC member’s oil output. Venezuelan production has been falling this year as low prices hit investment.

Doubts about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ supply cut deal have been weighing on the market this week.

OPEC agreed last month its first deal to restrain output in eight years to boost prices. But Iraq on Sunday called for Baghdad to be exempt, adding to the list of members seeking special treatment.

A technical meeting at OPEC’s headquarters on Friday, and with officials from non-OPEC countries on Saturday, is supposed to come up with recommendations on how to implement the supply cutback to the oil ministers’ next meeting on Nov. 30.

The OPEC plan is designed to speed up the removal of a supply glut that is keeping oil prices at less than half their level of mid-2014, cutting exporters’ income and leading to investment cuts by oil companies worldwide.

