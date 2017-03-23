Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday as gains for heavyweight financial sector shares offset losses for gold mining stocks, while investors awaited a vote on a U.S. healthcare legislation replacement later in the day.

Gains for the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index came one day after Canada’s Liberal government unveiled a stay-the-course budget.

Businesses had feared higher capital gains taxes would harm their competitiveness just as U.S. rivals benefit from a break in taxes and regulation under U.S. President Donald Trump.

Republican leaders hoped to vote on a healthcare replacement on Thursday but there were signs the deadline could be pushed back. Losing or delaying it would bruise investors’ confidence in Trump’s ability to deliver on his promises of tax cuts and infrastructure spending.

At 11:50 a.m. ET, TSX rose 81.65 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 15,430.11.

The index had touched a three-month low intraday on Wednesday at 15,241.55 before ending higher.

On Thursday, the financials group rose 1.2 per cent as a recent decline in bond yields lost some momentum. Higher bond yields would reduce the value of insurance companies’ liabilities and increase net interest margins of banks.

The energy group rose 0.2 percent even as oil prices struggled to recover from four-month lows because of investor concerns that OPEC-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude prices were down 0.6 per cent to $47.77 a barrel.

Enbridge Inc. fell 0.6 per cent to $54.77. On Wednesday the company said it would cut about 1,000 positions, or 6 per cent of its work force, after buying Spectra Energy Corp. of Houston, the first layoffs for the combined energy infrastructure company, the biggest in North America.

Nine of the index’s 10 main groups rose, with industrials gaining 0.9 percent as railroad stocks climbed, and consumer staples advancing 0.7 per cent.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 1.3 per cent.

Silver Wheaton Corp. fell 5 per cent to $27.13, while Barrick Gold Corp. was down 1.7 per cent at $25.55.

Gold futures fell 0.2 percent to $1,246.4 an ounce.

U.S. stocks were higher as investors snapped up beaten-down bank stocks, but remained cautious ahead of a vote on a healthcare bill that is seen as Mr. Trump’s first policy test.

Mr. Trump was set to make a final push to secure the votes to begin dismantling Obamacare in the House of Representatives, with signs that enough Republicans might defect to jeopardize one of his top legislative priorities.

Worries over Mr. Trump’s ability to press ahead with his legislative agenda through Congress drove Wall Street on Tuesday to its biggest one-day loss since before the Nov. 8 presidential election.

“There’s been a lot of optimism regarding the Trump administration so this could very well be the first setback,” said Erik Davidson, chief investment officer at Wells Fargo Private Bank in San Francisco.

“What the market wants is to get through the healthcare question so that we can move on to tax reform.”

The S&P 500 has gained 10 per cent since the election, spurred mainly by Trump’s campaign promises to enact legislation that are seen as pro-business.

The benchmark index is trading at about 18 times expected forward earnings, compared with a 10-year average of 14, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 29.76 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 20,691.06, the S&P 500 was up 4.59 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 2,353.04.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 10.06 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 5,831.70.

Eight of the 11 major S&P indexes were higher, with the financial index’s 1.01-per-cent rise leading the advancers.

The sector, which had its worst one-day fall since June on Tuesday, has risen the most since the election.

Bank of America’s 1.9-per-cent rise boosted the S&P, while Goldman Sachs’ 2.9-per-cent increase helped lift the Dow.

Ford fell 1.1 per cent to $11.64 after the automaker said it would be less profitable in 2017 on a pre-tax basis, compared with a year earlier.

Five Below rose 10.9 per cent to $42.27 after the retailer’s quarterly earnings beat estimates.

Accenture fell 3.5 per cent to $122.04 after the consulting and outsourcing services provider’s quarterly profit slipped.

Oil prices dipped on Thursday, struggling to recover from four-month lows because of investor concerns that OPEC-led supply cuts were not yet reducing record U.S. crude inventories.

Benchmark Brent crude oil was trading at $50.31 a barrel, down 33 cents on the day and hovering above Wednesday’s slide to $49.71, its lowest level since Nov. 30 when OPEC announced plans to cut output.

U.S. light crude slipped 39 cents to $47.65.

Brent remains well below this year’s high above $58, reached shortly after Jan. 1 when the deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC states to curb supplies by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) came into effect.

OPEC has broadly met its commitments to reduce output, but non-OPEC producers have yet to fully deliver on pledged cuts and U.S. shale oil producers have been pumping more oil after crude prices recovered from last year’s drop below $30.

“Headwinds from rising production and compliance issues will keep the upside limited for now,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank, adding that risks were “skewed to the downside” and the upside for Brent was limited to $53.

Oil ministers from OPEC and some non-OPEC states meet on Sunday in Kuwait, where they are expected to discuss compliance.

Global stockpiles have risen even with OPEC-led cuts. On Wednesday, data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration showed U.S. inventories jumped by a bigger-than-expected 5 million barrels last week to 533.1 million.

London-based Barclays bank offered a more upbeat outlook, saying the latest oil price weakness would not last into the second quarter. The bank forecast a modest price recovery.

“We see a rebound to the high $50 and $60 range in Q2 as inventories draw and the market readies for the peak driving and demand season,” the bank wrote in a note to clients.

It said inventories held by industrialized nations would be eroded by the end of the second quarter, sliding to OPEC’s targeted level of the five-year average.

