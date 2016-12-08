Canada’s main stock index rose in early trade on Thursday as heavyweight energy, financial and materials stocks gained as commodity prices rose and data showed a surge in building permits in October.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 26.67 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 15,264.42 shortly after the open. Half of its 10 main groups were higher.

The benchmark index rose on Wednesday as gains for sectors that benefit most from stronger economic growth offset a drop in energy shares prompted by lower oil prices.

The Dow inched up to hit a record high at the open on Thursday, helped by gains in financial and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 8.02 points, or 0.04 per cent, at 19,541.6, the S&P 500 was down 2.23 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 2,239.12 and the Nasdaq composite was down 2.54 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 5,391.22.

The European Central Bank unexpectedly reduced its asset purchase plans to 60 billion euros ($64-billion U.S.) from the current 80 billion euros, but reserved the right to increase buying once again.

Donald Trump’s election as U.S. president last month sparked euphoria on Wall Street, with investors chasing stocks that are likely to gain from his proposals to spend more on infrastructure and simplify industry regulation.

The Dow industrials, the Dow Transport, the S&P 500 and the Russell 2000 indexes closed at record levels on Wednesday.

“Investors are getting excited over the prospects of a new administration, a fresh mindset and a man who knows how to do business,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“While there was also a technical aspect to the move yesterday ... the mindset right now is that any pullback is seen as bullish. It’s an opportunity to buy into the market, not sell.”

Adding to the bullish tone was a report that showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell from a five-month high last week, pointing to a robust labor market and building on a recent spate of strong economic data.

Investors are now turning their attention to the Federal Reserve’s meeting next week, where traders see a more than 90 chance of an interest rate hike.

Lululemon soared 17.3 per cent to $70.20 in early trading, after the yoga and leisure apparel retailer reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Oil rebounded from the week’s lows to stabilize above $50 a barrel on Thursday as market watchers focused on a weekend meeting of OPEC and non-OPEC producers that may result in an agreement to cut crude output further.

Brent and U.S. oil prices gained support earlier from a slightly weaker dollar, but the U.S. currency turned positive as the euro fell on the European Central Bank’s decision to extend but reduce its bond-buying program.

Oil producers meet in Vienna on Saturday to see whether those outside the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries will cut production to help erase a global supply glut that has depressed prices for more than two years.

OPEC has agreed to slash production by 1.2 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first half of 2017, a deal that bolstered crude futures despite doubts over whether the amount was enough and whether the cuts would be effectively implemented.

Brent was up 50 cents at $53.50 a barrel. U.S. light crude rose 50 cents to $50.27.

Both benchmarks have fallen more than $2 a barrel from highs reached on Monday when investors bought heavily in the wake of the OPEC deal.

Non-OPEC Russia has signaled it was ready to cut production by 300,000 bpd and on Thursday Azerbaijan said it would come to Vienna armed with proposals for its own reduction.

Nevertheless, some analysts suggest the promised reduction in crude oil production may be insufficient to dent global oversupply and rebalance markets.

“Optimism over the OPEC cut decision has eroded a bit,” said SEB Chief Commodities Analyst Bjarne Schieldrop in Oslo.

“The devil will be in the details.”

Stocks data on Wednesday provided little guidance on the state of the U.S. oil market.

U.S. crude oil inventories dropped 2.4 million barrels in the week to Dec. 2, compared with analyst expectations for a draw of 1 million barrels.

But stocks at the Cushing, Okla. delivery hub for U.S. crude futures increased by 3.8 million barrels, the most since 2009, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA).

