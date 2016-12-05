Canada’s main stock index rose on Monday as shares in energy companies were boosted by further gains oil prices after last week’s OPEC agreement to limit production.

The energy group climbed 0.9 percent. Brent crude topped $55 a barrel for the first time in 16 months as traders positioned for tighter supply.

Large banks also helped boost the index, which hit a near 18-month high last week, while gold miners muted the overall gains as investors shrugged off concern about political instability in Italy.

Barrick Gold Corp fell 3.3 percent to C$20.12 and Kinross Gold Corp lost 6.3 percent to C$4.32, while Royal Bank of Canada rose 0.5 percent to C$88.17 and Toronto-Dominion Bank added 0.6 percent to C$63.67.

At 10:16 a.m. EDT, the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 38.17 points, or 0.25 percent, to 15,090.69.

Six of the index’s 10 main groups were in positive territory, with advancers outnumbering decliners by a 1.4-to-1 ratio.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd advanced 6.9 percent to C$15.775 and Potash Corp gained 2.4 percent to C$24.57, but the materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, was pulled lower by gold miners.

Copper prices advanced 3.1 percent to $5,940 a tonne, while gold futures fell 1.5 percent to $1,157 an ounce.

U.S. crude prices were up 0.7 percent to $52.05 a barrel, while Brent added 1.1 percent to $55.07.

The Liberal government’s new mortgage rules are likely to sober up Canada’s housing market over the coming year, a Reuters poll showed, but record-low borrowing costs should bolster demand.

Wall Street

U.S. stocks climbed, reversing a brief dip in early trading as Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi issued his resignation after voters there rejected a constitutional referendum.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to 2,200.58 at 9:35 a.m. in New York with global equity markets as a populist wave in European politics showed signs of containment in the defeat of far-right Freedom Party candidate Norbert Hofer in Austria’s presidential runoff. The benchmark on Friday capped its first weekly decline since the presidential election Friday, after reaching record highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points to 19,246.60.

Investors are awaiting manufacturing data for clues on the strength of the economy as traders remain certain the Federal Reserve will raise U.S. interest rates at its Dec. 14 meeting.

Markit reports on services and manufacturing are due at 9:45 in New York, following Friday’s jobs data that gave a mixed picture of the strength of the economy

Federal Reserve officials announce a policy decision on Dec. 14. Futures traders are pricing in a 100 percent chance they’ll boost borrowing costs, up from 68 percent at the start of November

European Central Bank meets on Dec. 8; investors will be watching for insight on how Italy vote will factor intoMario Draghi’s quantitative easing program

S&P 500 is heading for its first annual advance since 2014, up 7.2 percent this year

With files from Bloomberg

Report Typo/Error