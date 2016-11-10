North American markets started higher on Thursday following extraordinary gains in Asia and Europe, as exuberance shot through markets and reversed initial dives in reaction to Donald Trump’s U.S. presidential victory.

Investors focused on Mr. Trump’s priorities - including tax cuts and higher infrastructure and defense spending, along with bank deregulation - and set aside for the moment longer-term worries about whether he will slap punitive tariffs on Chinese and Mexican exports, risking a global trade war.

Investors exuberant as Trump signals less austerity (Reuters)

Wall Street rose on Thursday, with the Dow setting a record intraday high, as investors bet that Mr. Trump would lead a shift away from austerity policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 60.88 points, or 0.33 per cent, at 18,650.57, the S&P 500 was up 7.43 points, or 0.34 per cent, at 2,170.69 and the Nasdaq Composite index was up 31.39 points, or 0.6 per cent, at 5,282.46.

Canada’s main stock index also rose on Thursday as markets reassessed the economic implications of Mr. Trump’s shock victory.

The S&P TSX index was up 50.93 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 14,810.84 in early trading.

The benchmark stock index rose on Wednesday, led by energy producers, materials and financials, as investors saw Mr. Trump’s U.S. presidency favoring the oil sector and boosting economic growth.

European stocks hit a two-week high, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index up 1.3 per cent in early dealings before trimming gains to around 0.7 per cent, and “safe haven” government bonds sold off after Trump suggested he would spend billions on infrastructure.

This marked an abrupt change from the sharp recoil on markets on Wednesday after the Republican candidate’s triumph.

The U.S. dollar also jumped to its highest level in two weeks. But amid the optimism came a warning from PIMCO, the world’s largest bond fund, that volatility is likely to be high in the immediate future.

Generally, however, investors saw signs that Mr. Trump will ditch the budget austerity policies that Western governments have pursued since the 2008 global financial crisis after he takes over in January.

“Trump’s speech following the victory was hugely influential in yesterday’s sudden U-turn, as he focused more on unity and the need to spend to get the economy growing again. These policies combined with his desire to deregulate and lower taxes are all very market-friendly,” said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“The stance he takes on trade will likely determine how vulnerable the markets are, but in reality these are very long-term policies and for now, markets are more focused on the prospect of lower taxes, fiscal stimulus and less regulation.”

In a remarkable session for Japanese shares, the Nikkei jumped 7 per cent at one point after sinking 5 per cent on Wednesday.

Gains in Europe, where markets had already started to recover on Wednesday, were more modest.

Britain’s FTSE was up 0.95 per cent, Germany’s DAX rose 1.12 per cent and France’s CAC was up 1.06 per cent in early trades, before retreating slightly as the session wore on.

Wall Street and stock markets across the globe staged an abrupt recovery on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones industrial average closing just 0.4 percent shy of its record intraday high.

“The markets are adjusting to a new reality and are giving Trump the benefit of doubt,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer of Sarhan Capital.

“He does have some problems with immigration and with social issues, but his economic policies, at least in the short-term, are perceived to be stimulative and net good for the economy and that’s why stocks are rallying.”

The three major U.S. index futures are on track for their fourth straight day of gains - the longest streak since August. Dow futures also hit a record intraday high.

The dollar jumped to a more than two-week high of 98.92, while gold turned flat as investors returned to riskier assets such as stocks.

The Mexican peso continued its downward momentum against the dollar as Trump’s policies are considered deeply negative for the country.

As investors decipher what a Trump presidency would mean to the financial markets, they will also keep an eye for the last few corporate quarterly earnings reports, including those from Walt Disney and Nordstrom.

Shares of drug stocks such as Amgen Celgene and Gilead rose on Mr. Trump’s victory and after California voters turned down a ballot initiative aimed at reining in rising prices for prescription drugs.

Tech heavyweights Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Alphabet were in positive territory premarket. The stocks were mainly responsible for the decline in the technology index on Wednesday.

Oil prices slipped on Thursday as markets recovered from their shock at U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s surprise victory and focused on global oversupply and a key OPEC meeting this month that could decide to cut production.

Most markets shook off post-election losses and bounced back on Thursday, but the oil market is still faces a glut that has kept prices under pressure for most of the past two years.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) meets in Vienna on Nov. 30 for talks on output cuts in an effort to rebalance the market.

Brent crude was down 20 cents at $46.16 a barrel. U.S. light crude was down 40 cents at $44.87.

“If no agreement is reached and some individual members continue to expand their production, then the market will remain in surplus throughout the year, with little prospect of oil prices rising significantly,” the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report on Thursday.

“If the supply surplus persists in 2017, there must be some risk of prices falling back,” the IEA added.

Tamas Varga, at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, said that the underlying fundamental picture remains bearish for oil:

“That is confirmed by the IEA warning us of another year of surplus unless OPEC acts,” Varga said.

Commerzbank oil and commodities analyst Carsten Fritsch agreed, saying: “We are still in an oversupplied market and that is not going to change for the foreseeable future unless OPEC cuts.”

The market was dampened by a 2.4 million barrel rise in U.S. crude inventories to 485 million barrels last week, reported by the Energy Information Administration on Wednesday.

Investors are still assessing the long-term impact of a Trump presidency on world oil supply and demand.

Goldman Sachs said that a Trump presidency is likely to result in higher investment and, in time, increased U.S. oil output as the president-elect has said he intends to deregulate fossil fuel production.

Internationally, the bank said that Mr. Trump’s threat of renewed U.S. sanctions against OPEC member Iran would “further incentivize Iran to maximize production in the short term rather than comply with an OPEC freeze”.

That view reinforced traders’ doubts over the ability of OPEC and other producers, such as Russia, to trim output to prop up prices.

Report Typo/Error