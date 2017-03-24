Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Friday as oil prices rose, while investors shrugged off a slight dip in February inflation numbers.

Canada’s annual inflation rate dipped to 2.0 per cent in February from 2.1 per cent in January, in part because consumers paid less for food and telephone services, Statistics Canada said on Friday.

The S&P TSX index was up 32.77 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 15,466.38 in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Friday, helped by higher oil prices and ahead of a closely watched vote on a healthcare bill seen as a test of President Donald Trump’s ability to pass his legislative agenda through Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 41.77 points, or 0.2 per cent, to 20,698.35, the S&P 500 gained 4.52 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,350.48 and the Nasdaq Composite added 21.86 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 5,839.55

All eyes in financial markets were fixed on stuttering Republican efforts to pass a replacement for Obamacare on Friday, the result of the vote and Mr. Trump’s response seen as crucial to his promise to deliver a “phenomenal” tax reform.

Tuesday’s first 1-per-cent daily fall on Wall Street since October has put world stocks on course for their worst week since before Trump’s election in November, although many analysts continue to cast the decline as simply a consolidation after months of gains.

The White House’s ability to get legislation through Congress is crucial to “Trumpflation” bets on fiscal stimulus, tax cuts and capital repatriation that markets late last year assumed would drive inflation and growth higher.

But a number of analysts were also arguing on Friday that Mr. Trump’s threat to walk away from the reform if it is not passed meant its failure might have the net effect of speeding his efforts to cut U.S. corporate tax rates.

Europe’s major stock markets were all lower in midday trade and the dollar dropped back into negative territory against the euro, but the gains were minimal.

“Markets are in wait-and-see mode,” said Craig Erlam, a market analyst with retail broker Oanda in London.

“(But) there is an underlying sense of optimism after Donald Trump...declared Congress should accept the changes or live with Obamacare, paving the way for government to refocus its attention on tax reform.”

Stocks and the euro also took some heart from purchasing manager surveys in France and Germany, both far stronger than forecast and again pointing to a European economy finally emerging from years of crisis and stagnation.

By 1230 GMT, the euro was up 0.2 per cent at $1.0820 , helping push the dollar around 0.1 per cent lower against the basket of currencies used to measure its broader strength.

The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 46 countries, was flat at 447.61.

“There is still a risk that the vote fails today, (and) there are numerous other uncertainties that suggest anything but a smooth course ahead for implementing the much anticipated tax reform reflation programme,” said Derek Halpenny, head of European global market research with Japanese group MUFG in London.

“We still expect a much smaller tax cutting programme simply due to the inability to agree on how a large program could be financed. The Trump reflation trade could still reverse course in a more meaningful way, resulting in dollar weakness.”

The dollar did recover some ground against the yen after U.S. Treasury yields inched higher in Asian time, halting an eight-day losing streak that is the currency’s worst since the end of 2010.

Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda told a Reuters event on Friday that there was “no reason” to raise the bank’s bond yield targets now with inflation so far from its 2-per-cent target.

A sell-off in a number of commodities markets has also been a factor in the weakness of stock markets this week. Iron ore prices fell for a fourth day on Friday and are on course for their worst week since December.

Oil edged higher on Friday, boosted by hopes that an OPEC output cut was beginning to balance a long-oversupplied market, but benchmark prices were on track for weekly losses as concerns persisted over an excess of crude.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were at $50.72 per barrel at 1255 GMT, up 16 cents from their last close.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 20 cents at $47.90 a barrel. Brent was heading for a weekly fall of around 2 per cent, while WTI was off just over 1.8 percent.

Analysts said the gains were a sign that the crude benchmarks, trading roughly 12 percent below the highs reached in January this year, had leveled out.

“The flat price is starting to bottom. A lot of the negativity has been priced in,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director of PetroMatrix.

Saudi Arabia said its crude exports to the United States would fall by around 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) between February and March, boosting price sentiment. It said the expected drop could help draw down U.S. inventories that stood at a record 533 million barrels in the week to last week.

In the United States, shale drilling has pushed up oil production by more than 8 per cent since mid-2016 to just above 9.1 million bpd, though producers have left a record number of wells unfinished in Permian, the largest oilfield in the country, a sign that output may not rise as swiftly as drilling activity would indicate.

Saudi exports to other regions, notably Asia, remained elevated despite an effort led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, and supported by other producers including Russia, to cut output by 1.8 million bpd during the first half of the year.

Many are now watching for whether OPEC, whose committee monitoring the cuts will meet over the weekend in Kuwait, will extend the deal.

In Russia, private oil producers are ditching their scepticism and lining up behind an extension of output cuts after previous oil price increases compensated for lost income.

Unless OPEC extends the curbs beyond June or makes bigger cuts, traders say oil prices are at risk of falling further.

“OPEC’s goal of drawing down inventories to normal levels is not going to be reached before their agreement expires on June 30,” said U.S. investment bank Jefferies in a note to clients.

Dennis Gartman, founder and editor of the Gartman Letter said the longer-term outlook was for continuing low oil prices.

“This slump is very real ... Fracking has only just begun here in the U.S. and it will be transferred swiftly to other countries abroad, so the supply of crude oil is going to increase rather dramatically in the years to come,” he told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Friday.

