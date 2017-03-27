Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as oil prices fell and the heavyweight energy and financial groups lost ground, while investors fretted over U.S. President Donald Trump’s ability to push through his agenda of tax cuts and fiscal spending.



The S&P TSX index was down 0.48 per cent, or 73.99 points, to 15,368.68 in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday, weighed down by banks stocks as the “Trump trade” appeared to unravel after a failed healthcare bill raised questions about Mr. Trump’s ability to deliver on his ambitious economic agenda.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 169.94 points, or 0.83 per cent, at 20,426.78, the S&P 500 was down 20.34 points, or 0.867755 per cent, at 2,323.64 and the Nasdaq composite was down 53.70 points, or 0.92 per cent, at 5,775.04.

The Canadian dollar strengthened slightly on Monday against its U.S. counterpart as an uncertain outlook for U.S. fiscal stimulus weighed broadly on the greenback, offsetting lower prices for oil, one of Canada’s major exports.

The U.S. dollar tumbled as investors worried that Mr. Trump’s defeat over healthcare reform foreshadowed difficulties delivering other key campaign promises, in particular tax cuts.

Large tax cuts were “highly dependent on the savings from replacing Obamacare,” said RBC Capital Markets in a research report.

U.S. crude prices were down pressured by uncertainty over whether an Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3364 to the greenback, or 74.83 U.S. cents, stronger than Friday’s close of $1.3380, or 74.74 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3322 to $1.3365.

An uncertain U.S. policy outlook has contributed to a cautious stance from the Bank of Canada. As recently as January, the central bank said an interest rate cut remained on the table. It last cut in July 2015 to leave its policy rate at 0.50 per cent.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz is likely to be asked about the recent better-than-expected economic performance in Canada when he speaks on Tuesday. But tame inflation data on Friday has indicated little pressure for a rate hike.

Speculators turned the most bearish on the Canadian dollar since March 2016, data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and Reuters calculations showed on Friday. Canadian dollar positions swung sharply to net short 24,403 contracts as of March 21 from net long 21,458 contracts a week earlier.

Canadian government bond prices were higher across a flatter yield curve in sympathy with U.S. Treasuries as demand for safe-haven assets rose. The two-year gained 4.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.727 percent and the 10-year climbed 55 Canadian cents to yield 1.576 per cent.

Mr. Trump’s failure to rally enough support from his own Republican party - which controls both houses of U.S. Congress - to repeal and replace Obamacare spurred a rush to safe haven assets such as gold, the Japanese yen and the Swiss franc.

Bets that pro-business policies promised by Mr. Trump would boost growth and consumer price rises after years of very low inflation, leading to a faster pace of U.S. interest rate rises, took stocks to record highs earlier this year and the dollar to its highest levels in 14 years.

But those “reflation trades” have since come under selling pressure as Mr. Trump has concentrated his efforts on areas other than economic reform, and that selling intensified after the healthcare bill’s failure late on Friday.

The dollar index slipped below 99.0, its lowest since Nov. 11, two days after the results of the presidential vote.

Shares on Wall Street followed Europe and Asia downwards.

“A tidal wave of risk aversion has flooded the financial markets, ... with global stocks under intense selling pressure after Donald Trump’s failure on healthcare reforms sparked concerns about his ability to move ahead with tax cuts and fiscal spending,” said FXTM analyst Lukman Otunuga.

Safe-haven U.S. Treasury yields fell to a one-month low of 2.35 per cent, while borrowing costs across the euro zone also fell, as investors ditched riskier assets and unwound bets on higher inflation and interest rates.

Analysts said bets that the European Central Bank could look to tighten monetary policy sooner rather than later were being scaled back.

The fall in risk appetite dominated European stockmarkets, with the pan-European STOXX 600 index - which has risen around 10 per cent since Mr. Trump was elected - falling around half a percent on the day.

The Basic Resources index was the biggest sectoral loser, down 2 per cent to a two-week low as copper prices slipped, while the banking index was down 1.2 per cent.

Fresh off its healthcare bill defeat, the White House warned rebellious conservative lawmakers on Sunday that they should get behind Mr. Trump’s agenda or he may bypass them on future legislative fights, including tax reform.

“It needs to be seen if (the healthcare defeat) will result in a ‘correction’ or if traders are willing to hold out and see if Trump will have more success with his next bill,” Markus Huber, a trader at City of London Markets, said.

Bucking the weaker trend among European stocks were precious metal miners such as Randgold and Fresnillo, both up more than 1 percent, as risk aversion boosted gold, traditionally used as a safe haven at times of market angst.

Gold prices climbed more than 1 per cent to a one-month high of $1,259 an ounce.

The safe-haven yen also gained more than 1 per cent against the greenback, touching 110.12 yen per dollar, its strongest since mid-November, while the Swiss franc gained as much as 0.8 per cent to trade at its highest levels since Nov. 10.

The euro rose 0.8 per cent to a 4-1/2-month high of $1.0882 .

In Asian trading, falls in stock prices were more moderate, with MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.1 per cent after posting its first weekly decline last week in three weeks.

In terms of relative valuations, U.S. stocks are trading well above their historical averages while Asian stocks are still broadly in line with theirs despite a recent bounce.

Japan’s Nikkei, though, fell 1.5 per cent as the yen rebounded in the face of renewed U.S. dollar weakness.

Oil fell further towards $50 a barrel on Monday, pressured by uncertainty over whether an OPEC-led production cut will be extended beyond June in an effort to counter a glut of crude.

A committee of ministers from OPEC and outside producers agreed on Sunday to look at prolonging the deal, stopping short of an earlier draft statement that said the committee recommended keeping the measure in place.

International benchmark Brent crude was down 26 cents at $50.54, after falling as low as $50.26. U.S. crude was down 37 cents at $47.60.

“These are troubling times for oil bulls,” said Stephen Brennock of oil broker PVM. “Against a backdrop of rising U.S. crude output and underwhelming OPEC-led efforts to normalize bulging global oil inventories, positives are in short supply.”

A number of ministers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers met in Kuwait to review the progress of their supply cut, which initially runs until the end of June.

OPEC and 11 other producers including Russia agreed in December to reduce their combined output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day in the first half of this year.

While many in OPEC have called for prolonging the curbs, Russia has been less definitive. Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday it was too early to say whether there would be an extension.

“We would see the relative lack of reaction in the price perhaps as a reflection of some disappointment that nothing more concrete was forthcoming,” analysts at JBC Energy said in a report, referring to the conclusion of Sunday’s talks.

There is “increasing skepticism” in the market as to whether a rollover of the cuts can be agreed, JBC added.

Oil also came under pressure from further evidence that higher prices as a result of the OPEC-led supply cut are helping boost supplies in the United States.

U.S. drillers added oil rigs for a 10th week in a row, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday, as energy companies boost spending on new production.

Because of higher U.S. output and the cuts by OPEC, the discount of U.S. crude to Brent <CL-LCO1=R> has grown to around $2.90 per barrel, heading for its widest close since late 2015.

Despite ample inventories and rising U.S. output, Goldman Sachs said the market was rebalancing and it may not be necessary to keep output curbed.

