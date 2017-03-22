Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as a weakness in oil prices weighed on the heavily weighted energy sector, offsetting modest strength in gold-mining shares.

At 9:41 a.m., the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 45.28 points, or 0.3 per cent, to 15,267.85. Of the index’s 10 main groups, eight were in negative territory.

On Tuesday, the index ended down 0.84 per cent.

U.S. stocks also opened slightly lower, a day after Wall Street posted its biggest one-day fall since the November election, as investors fret about potential delays to President Donald Trump’s pro-growth policies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.69 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 20,634.32, the S&P 500 lost 1.44 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 2,342.58 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.85 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 5,792.98.

Mr. Trump on Tuesday tried to rally Republican lawmakers behind a plan to dismantle Obamacare, his first major legislation since assuming office in January.

Republican leaders aim to move the controversial legislation to the House floor for debate as early as Thursday, amid concerns over support from party lawmakers.

Some investors fear that if the healthcare reform act runs into trouble or takes longer-than-expected to pass, then Trump’s tax reform policies may face setbacks.

“The markets were reminded yesterday the ‘Trump trade’ is not a one-way trade and there’s room for disappointment as actions on tax cuts and infrastructure spending might not materializes as quickly as we want,” said Anastasia Amoroso, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Private Bank in Houston.

“The pronounced fall in yields across the world is not helping market sentiment at the moment either.”

U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell to three-week lows on Tuesday and the gap between U.S. and German 10-year government borrowing costs hit its narrowest since November.

The S&P 500 has run up about 10 per cent since the election in November, spurred mainly by Trump’s agenda of tax cuts and infrastructure spending, but valuations have emerged as a concern.

The benchmark index is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters data.

The last time the S&P 500 lost 1 per cent or more in a day was on Oct. 11.

“Given the full valuation and the long time that’s passed since we’ve had a one percent down day, let alone a correction, a forward correction is a real possibility,” said Amoroso.

Oil prices also dipped and slipped back to three-month lows after data showed U.S. crude inventories rising faster than expected.

Gold prices rose to a three-week high and the dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 99.87, near the six-week low of 99.64 reached on Tuesday.

Shares of financials, which suffered their worst daily drop since June, were lower in premarket trading. Bank of America , Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo were all down. The financial sector has been the best performing of the 11 major S&P sectors since Trump’s election, up 18 per cent.

CBOE’s VIX index , known as the “fear gauge”, briefly topped 13 per cent for the first time since mid-January.

European shares hit two-week lows and Asian equities suffered their biggest one-day fall since Dec. 15. After sharp falls on Tuesday, MSCI’s world stocks index fell half a percent for its biggest two-day drop since the same date.

The U.S. dollar touched a four-month low against the Japanese currency, whose strength helped push Tokyo stocks to a three-week low, while the euro held close to its highest since early February at around $1.08.

Investors’ flight to safety pushed down U.S. Treasury yields and the gap between U.S. and German 10-year government borrowing costs hit its narrowest since November.

Waning risk appetite also hit commodities: Brent crude oil fell more than 70 cents to as low as $50.05 a barrel, its cheapest since Nov. 30. Copper fell 0.7 per cent to $5.736 a tonne.

The main factor behind the sell-off in risky assets was doubt that Mr. Trump would be able to deliver on his agenda for economic growth, including tax cuts and relaxed regulation, any time soon.

Societe Generale currency strategist Alvin Tan, in London, said an FBI investigation into possible ties between Mr. Trump’s campaign and Russia was also adding to investor worries.

“All in all, that’s adding to a picture that the much hoped-for and hyped fiscal stimulus package may not be coming as soon as markets would like it to come, if at all,” he said.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was last down 0.6 per cent, having earlier dropped as much as 0.9 per cent, led lower by banks and miners. Britain’s FTSE 100 index fell 0.8 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.4 per cent at one point. In the previous session, the index hit its highest level since June 2015.

Japanese stocks fell 2 per cent, Australian shares tumbled 1.6 per cent and mainland Chinese shares closed down 0.5 percent. MSCI’s main measure of emerging market equities slid nearly 1 per cent.

The dollar, which has risen this year in anticipation of a boost from Mr. Trump’s tax reform, edged up 0.1 per cent against a basket of currencies.

However, the greenback was down 0.3 per cent at 111.32 yen , having earlier hit a four-month low of 111.12 yen.

The euro dipped 0.2 per cent to $1.0790, off a high of $1.0818 as European trading began. Sterling fell 0.2 per cent to $1.2450, having earlier hit $1.2507, its strongest in nearly four weeks.

U.S. Treasury yields, which fell on Tuesday along with Wall Street, dropped further. The 10-year benchmark yield dipped below 2.4 per cent for the first time since March 1. It last stood at 2.41 per cent, down 2.2 basis points on the day.

In early trade, the closely watched gap between U.S. and German 10-year yields touched its narrowest since November at around 195 basis points. German 10-year yields, the benchmark for euro zone borrowing costs, then fell further and were last down 3.8 basis points at 0.42 percent.

“Market participants are worried about the effects and feasibility of Donald Trump’s growth programme,” DZ Bank strategist Birgit Figge said.

“Alongside this, speculation is persisting ... that the ECB may possibly scale back its ultra-expansionary policy stance to some extent at an earlier point in time than is currently being assumed.”

Report Typo/Error