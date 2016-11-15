Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Tuesday as oil jumped more than 3 percent on speculation that OPEC will agree to cut production.The S&P TSX index was up 0.24 per cent, or 34.47 points, to 14,633.92 in early trading.

Oil producers in the OPEC are due to meet later this month to agree to limit output.

The TSX rebounded on Monday as bank stocks recouped earlier losses and gold miners bucked weaker bullion prices.

- The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened higher on Tuesday, helped by a rise in oil prices and a recovery in tech stocks, while the Dow Jones Industrial average was slightly lower after rising for six straight days.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 7.06 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 18,861.63, the S&P 500 gained 5.03 points, or 0.23 per cent, to 2,169.23 and the Nasdaq composite added 19.14 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 5,237.54.

The rally fuelled by Donald Trump’s victory in the U.S. election has lost some steam, with investors still uncertain about his policies.

Investors are also keeping an eye on key appointments in Mr. Trump’s administration.

Expectations Mr. Trump’s administration will cut taxes, increase spending and accelerate inflation have boosted the dollar and stocks and driven bond yields higher.

The dollar slipped from an 11-month high, pausing for breath after rallying almost 3 per cent since Mr. Trump’s win.

Mr. Trump’s victory has fueled expectations of higher U.S. growth, but his plans for heavy fiscal spending and trade protectionism are also seen likely to fuel inflation.

The Dow Jones industrial average has posted six straight days of gains, while the S&P 500 has risen 1.5 per cent in the past five trading sessions.

“We’re sort of poised for a little bit of a pullback here as people reassess what the new administration is likely to accomplish,” said Scott Brown, chief economist at Raymond James in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“The uncertainty is going to hang over the markets for a while. So we may see a lot of this back and forth.”

Wall Street closed little changed on Monday after rising dramatically the week before and a decline in the technology sector offset a steep rise in financial stocks as investors bet on higher interest rates.

U.S. retail sales rose more than expected in October as households bought motor vehicles and a range of other goods. The Commerce Department said on Tuesday retail sales increased 0.8 percent last month, above the 0.6 percent increase forecast by economists.

Investors will also keep an eye on a host of U.S. Federal Reserve speakers on Tuesday for clues regarding the trajectory of future interest rate hikes.

Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren said only “significant negative news” could derail the Fed’s high expectations for raising U.S. interest rates next month.

The central bank is widely expected to raise interest rates at its next meeting in December. Traders have priced in an 86-per-cent chance, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Other Fed speakers include Fed Governor Dan Tarullo and Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer.

American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, Southwest Airlines, and United Continental Holdings were up, a day after Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway said it had bought shares in the airlines.

Oil prices jumped more than 3 per cent on Tuesday, bouncing back from multi-month lows on expectations that OPEC will agree later this month to cut production to reduce a supply glut.

North Sea Brent crude oil was up $1.30 a barrel at $45.73 after hitting a three-month low of $43.57 on Monday. U.S. light crude was also up $1.30, at $44.62. It reached a three-month low of $42.20 on Monday.

Oil producers in the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries are due to meet later this month to agree to limit output. An outline deal was reached in September but negotiations on the detail are proving difficult, officials say.

OPEC is a diverse grouping, politically and economically, and several members wish to increase production.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister has said it is imperative OPEC reach a consensus on a deal to curb production, Algeria’s state news agency APS said on Sunday.

“Reports of a diplomatic push by OPEC to strike a deal are supporting the markets,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “The rally could last a little while but the underlying fundamental picture is still bearish.”

IG Group market strategist Jingyi Pan said market sentiment has been buoyed by reports that key producers including Iran and Iraq were thinking about restraining production.

News of an attack on a major oil pipeline in Nigeria, the Nembe Creek Trunk Line in the southern Niger Delta, gave an additional push to prices.

Technical analysts said oil markets were due an upward correction after a month of falls.

Philips Futures investment analyst Jonathan Chan in Singapore said crude prices were supported by short-covering.

“The current active contract (for U.S. crude) is expiring. The last trading day is next Monday, so some oil traders are already starting to close out their positions to roll over,” Chan said.

But rising Libyan oil production could cap gains.

A tanker carrying the first freshly produced cargo of Libyan crude to be exported since the Ras Lanuf terminal reopened in September left the port on Monday.

Libya’s oil production has almost doubled to around 600,000 barrels per day in recent weeks.

