Canada’s main stock index dipped on Tuesday as energy shares fell, offsetting a jump in Home Capital Group Inc on a plan to sell part of its mortgage book, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc also climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 13.91 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 15,638.17. Six of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq opened at record highs on Tuesday amid rising appetite for riskier assets following Emmanuel Macron’s victory in the French presidential election and a strong U.S. corporate earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 9.72 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 21,022, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081271 per cent, at 2,401.33 and the Nasdaq composite was up 7.64 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 6,110.30.

In Toronto, the S&P/TSX composite index was flat in early trading, slipping 10 points, or 0.06 per cent, to 15,642,08.

The VIX, Wall Street’s “fear gauge,” closed at its lowest level since 1993. A low VIX typically indicates a bullish outlook for stocks.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to its highest in a month, while gold prices fell, indicating a shift in investor preference for riskier assets.

“Trees don’t grow to the sky so we need to be realistic about the market,” said Eric Aanes, chief executive officer at Titus Wealth Management.

“The risk for the downside is probably increasing every day. Historically, the market is due for a pullback.”

Since Donald Trump’s election in November the S&P 500 has risen nearly 14 per cent, raising questions about market valuations. However, solid first-quarter earnings could quell some of those fears.

S&P 500 earnings on average have grown 14.4 per cent, up from 10.1 per cent estimated at the start of the earnings season, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of Valeant Pharmaceuticals jumped more than 13 per cent in early trading after the company posted its first profit in six quarters.

Endo International, Office Depot and Marriott also rose after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

European stocks and global bond yields rose on Tuesday, with investor sentiment bolstered by historically low U.S. stock market volatility, last weekend’s French presidential election result and solid corporate earnings.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares rose 0.5 per cent to a near-two year high of 1,555 points, Germany’s DAX rose 0.7 per cent to a record high, and Britain’s FTSE 100 added 0.6 per cent.

Asian stocks did not perform as well, with China’s seventh consecutive decline - the longest losing streak for four years - weighing on the region more broadly.

The FTSEuroFirst hit its highest for nearly two years, and the index of top 50 euro zone stocks its highest for 18 months.

In Germany, shares in Commerzbank rose more than 2.5 per cent after it posted forecast-beating profits in the first quarter, and mining companies were among leading gainers .

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.1 per cent and Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.26 per cent.

The MSCI World index, which touched a record high overnight, dropped about 0.1 per cent.

In bond markets the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 2.394 per cent, its highest in a month. The two-year yield held steady at 1.33 per cent, meaning the yield curve rose to its steepest for more than two weeks.

German yields rose by 1-2 basis points and the 10-year British gilt yield rose around 4 basis points .

The U.S. yield curve had flattened last week to its lowest since the presidential election in November as investors fretted over the impact that higher interest rates will have on the economy.

Another hike in June is almost certain, according to market pricing, and investors now appear more convinced that the economy will take that in its stride, which could give the Federal Reserve more room to carry on tightening.

“For the most part, developed country central banks are pretty static when it comes to monetary policy,” Standard Bank’s head of G10 strategy in London, Steve Barrow, said. “Only the Fed is actively changing interest rates.”

The positive sentiment also boosted the dollar.

It rose 0.5 per cent against the yen to 113.80 yen and the euro fell 0.2 percent to $1.0895, another sign of its vertigo near $1.10. The dollar index was up 0.3 per cent at 99.38.

In commodities, oil market sentiment swung between optimism over statements from major oil-producing countries that supply cuts could be extended into 2018 and lingering concerns over slowing demand and a rise in U.S. crude output.

U.S. crude rose 0.2 per cent to $46.53 a barrel, and global benchmark Brent also rose 0.2 per cent to $49.43.

Copper bounced from the four-month low touched on Monday after data showed a sharp drop on imports into China, the world’s biggest consumer. London copper rose 0.5 per cent to $5,515 a tonne on Tuesday, after falling to as low as $5,462.50 on Monday.

Gold recovered from a seven-week trough touched on Monday. Spot gold rose about 0.1 per cent to $1,226.60 an ounce.

Report Typo/Error