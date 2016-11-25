The S&P 500 and the Dow opened at record intraday highs on Friday, helped by gains in healthcare and consumer staple stocks at the start of the crucial holiday shopping season.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 47.01 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 19,130.19. It hit a record of 19,138.51.

The S&P 500 was up 3.15 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,207.87. It hit a record of 2,208.74.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 3.97 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 5,384.64.

Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Friday.

The S&P TSX index was down 6.17 points, or 0.04 per cent, to 15,069.03 in early trading.

The edged lower on Thursday as energy shares pared some recent gains, offsetting a rebound in the materials group as copper rallied.

Trading volumes are expected to be relatively thin, with the U.S. stock market scheduled to close at 1:00 p.m. ET. The market was shut on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Since the U.S. election, the three main U.S. indexes have hit all-time highs and closed at record levels multiple times in the past few days, most recently on Wednesday, when industrials boosted the Dow and S&P to record-high closes.

“Trump’s stock market honeymoon continues as the indices push higher this morning, and the focus now shifts to holiday sales,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

The holiday shopping season is crucial for retailer as it accounts for as much as 40 per cent of their annual sales. But they have been struggling to pull shoppers into stores as people increasingly prefer the ease and year-long deals available online.

The National Retail Federation, which has been overly optimistic with projections in the past, expects holiday sales to grow 3.6 per cent this year to $655.8-billion (U.S.).

Online spending surged almost 14 per cent to top $1-billion by Thanksgiving evening, according to Adobe Digital Index.

“At one point or another this market is going run into a brick wall, but right now it’s still being supported by the enthusiasm of Trump’s pro-growth program,” Cardillo said.

Oil prices slid on Friday, dragged by a strong dollar and uncertainty over whether OPEC will agree to cut production at the group’s meeting next week, but benchmark contracts were on track to close the week with gains close to 4 percent.

Brent crude futures were trading at $48.53 a barrel, down 47 cents.

U.S. crude futures fetched $47.56 a barrel, down 40 cents. Overall activity on both contracts was thin after the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday and ahead of the weekend.

The main drag on prices was the dollar, which this week hit levels last seen in 2003 against a basket of other currencies. A strong dollar could crimp fuel demand due to higher costs for holders of other currencies.

Reports that state oil giant Saudi Aramco would in January increase oil supplies to some Asian customers also cast a shadow on markets, traders said.

A decline in China’s October crude oil imports to their lowest on a daily basis since January added to the bearish tone.

But analysts said fundamentals were little changed - apart from concerns over the fate next week of a Saudi-led plan for the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers to agree on cuts in crude output.

The market “is taking it easy ahead of a long weekend (in the United States) and uncertainty over OPEC,” said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst with SEB Bank in Oslo. “There is no other big bearish news.”

Schieldrop said prices could rebound if the Nov. 30 meeting succeeded in reaching a targeted production cap of 32.5 million to 33.0 million barrels per day (bpd), from the 33.64 million bpd the group pumped in October.

On Thursday, the oil minister of non-OPEC nation Azerbaijan said OPEC was also pushing oil producers outside the group to make big cuts in output.

Most analysts expect some form of cut, but it is uncertain whether that would be enough to prop up a market dogged by oversupply since 2014.

“Oil market reaction will hinge on the credibility of the proposed action,” U.S. investment bank Jefferies said, adding recent output increases to record levels in many countries now required a deep cut to lift prices significantly.

“The surge in OPEC output since August has shifted the market back into oversupply and re-balancing will be deferred until the second half of 2017 without a cut of at least 700,000 barrels per day.”

