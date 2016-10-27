Canada’s main stock index opened higher on Thursday, as a rebound in oil prices boosted energy stocks and Suncor Energy Inc , the country’s largest oil and gas producer, jumped after a surprisingly strong profit.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 59.78 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 14,867.34 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups were higher, with energy up 1.8 per cent.

The index fell on Wednesday as energy shares followed oil prices lower, financial technology company DH Corp. plunged after missing earnings expectations, and Canadian National Railway Co. weighed after its revenue dipped.

Suncor was up 4.4 per cent to $41.10 in early trading.

On Wednesday, the company reported a better-than-expected third-quarter profit thanks to strong upstream production, lower operating costs and record crude throughput at its refineries.

The company reported net earnings of $392-million, or 24 cents per share. In the year-prior quarter, Suncor recorded a net loss of $376-million, or 26 cents a share, which included an unrealized after-tax foreign exchange loss of $786-million on the revaluation of U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

U.S. stocks opened higher on Thursday after a flurry of strong quarterly earnings in the healthcare sector and a multi-billion dollar technology deal boosted investor sentiment.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 49.89 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 18,249.22, the S&P 500 was up 7.64 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,147.07 and the Nasdaq composite was up 23.05 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 5,273.32.

Profits at S&P 500 companies have largely exceeded analysts’ estimates for the third quarter so far, setting up for the first profit growth since the second quarter of 2015.

Overall earnings for the S&P 500 companies in the latest quarter are expected to rise 2.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Investors also took Qualcomm’s deal to buy NXP Semiconductors for about $47-billion as a sign of confidence in the U.S. equity market. NXP’s shares rose 1.5 per cent in early trading, while Qualcomm rose nearly 3.7 per cent. Stocks of other chipmakers including Micron Tech were trading higher.

“Thus far with low expectations for earnings growth, profits have pleasantly surprised to the upside and there is a little bit of a rotation taking place out of big single names like Apple into other names like Tesla,” said John Brady, senior vice president at R.J. O’Brien & Associates in Chicago.

“Likewise, energy names are under-owned and if crude stays around the $50 level, money is going to come out of the sidelines and into these companies.”

Oil prices rose for the first time this week on Thursday as a further drop in U.S. crude inventories countered investor doubts that OPEC will be able to implement a production cut.

Data on Thursday showed the number of American filing for jobless claims fell last week, pointing to a firming labour market, while a separate report showed new orders for U.S. manufactured capital goods unexpectedly fell in September amid weak demand for electronic products.

The data will play into the Federal Reserve’s decision on interest rates at its policy meeting next week. Though a rate hike is not the likely outcome of the meeting that falls days before the U.S. presidential election, traders expect the Fed to chalk a more definite path for a move in December.

Oil edged above $50 a barrel on Thursday as a further drop in U.S. crude inventories countered investor doubts that OPEC will be able to implement a production cut.

Crude inventories posted an unexpected drop of 553,000 barrels last week, and stocks of gasoline and distillates fell more than expected, raising hopes that a long-awaited market rebalancing is finally under way.

Brent crude was up 37 cents at $50.35 a barrel, after falling in the last three days. U.S. crude gained 23 cents to $49.41.

“The global stock overhang must be reduced in order to see higher prices. Whilst such reduction is largely in the hand of OPEC, the re-balancing is already taking place in the U.S.,” Tamas Varga of oil broker PVM said.

The market was keeping an eye on escalating protests in Venezuela against the rule of President Nicolas Maduro, although there was no sign of any impact on the OPEC member’s oil output. Venezuelan production has been falling this year as low prices hit investment.

Doubts about the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries’ supply cut deal weighed on the market.

“The problem of the oversupply will not resolve itself,” Commerzbank said. “What will continue to dictate the price will be whether OPEC actually takes counteraction in the form of production cuts - yet there are growing doubts that it will.”

OPEC agreed last month its first deal to restrain output in eight years to boost prices. But Iraq on Sunday called for Baghdad to be exempt, adding to the list of members seeking special treatment.

A technical meeting at OPEC’s headquarters on Friday, and with officials from non-OPEC countries on Saturday, is supposed to come up with recommendations on how to implement the supply cutback to the oil ministers’ next meeting on Nov. 30.

The OPEC plan is designed to speed up the removal of a supply glut that is keeping oil prices at less than half their level of mid-2014, cutting exporters’ income and leading to investment cuts by oil companies worldwide.

