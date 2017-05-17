Concern that U.S. President Donald Trump’s reform agenda could be slowed down, and that Mr. Trump himself could even face the threat of impeachment, added to disappointing U.S. economic data on Wednesday to hit the dollar and spur a pullback in richly valued stocks.

Reports that Mr. Trump asked then-FBI Director James Comey to end a probe into his former national security adviser have raised questions over whether obstruction of justice charges could be laid against the president.

This follows a week of turmoil at the White House after Mr. Trump fired Mr. Comey and then discussed sensitive national security information about Islamic State with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

“Equity markets have cooled after their positive run lately, and the political uncertainty surrounding Donald Trump is certainly giving traders a reason to cash in their chips,” said CMC Markets analyst David Madden.

“Investors have high hopes for Mr. Trump’s vision of America, but the latest scandal puts his plans on hold at the very least, or may not see them implemented at the worst,” Mr. Madden added in a research note titled “More Trump trauma weighs on markets.”

So far, broadly upbeat global growth has underpinned risky assets and supported the multi-year lows in measures of market volatility.

But the retreat in the dollar, which has now given up all the gains it made following Mr. Trump’s presidential election win in November, and a pull-back from record highs for world stocks underscores investor unease about this week’s headlines.

“The Trump issue seems to come in waves, and now we have another wave,” said Hans Peterson, global head of asset allocation, at SEB Investments.

“I have been asked if he is going to be impeached. I think that is the type of discussion some (investors) are having,” Mr. Peterson said, pointing out that institutional clients are turning cautious.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 172.66 points, or 0.82 per cent, at 20,807.09, the S&P 500 was down 18.86 points, or 0.78 per cent, at 2,381.81 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 58.66 points, or 0.95 per cent, at 6,111.22

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index fell 66.53 points, or 0.42 per cent, to 15,477.80 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar pared some of this week’s gains on Wednesday against its U.S. counterpart as political uncertainty in Washington supported safe-haven currencies, while domestic manufacturing sales rose in line with economists’ expectations.

Manufacturing sales rebounded 1.0 per cent in March, driven by gains in the motor vehicle sector and record sales in the food industry, data from Statistics Canada showed.

The yen and the Swiss franc outperformed as the U.S. dollar

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3626 to the greenback, or 73.39 U.S. cents, down 0.1 per cent, according to Reuters data.

The currency, which has gained 0.6 per cent this week, traded in a range of $1.3580 to $1.3638.

The latest development could distract Mr. Trump from pursuing his proposed policies such as tax cuts and simpler bank regulations, which have underpinned a record-setting rally on Wall Street.

“Equity investors are beginning to display concerns over the domestic political situation that is not likely to suddenly vanish,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote.

“The equity markets have ignored the noise out of Washington. However, we think the situation is likely to change as this crisis leads to an interruption of the pro-growth White House agenda, deflating the Hope Rally.”

At nearly 18 times forward earnings, the S&P 500 trades at a significant premium to its long-term average valuations of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“It is the ambitiously valued U.S. equity market which needs watching in respect of the long-term risk outlook,” strategists at Morgan Stanley wrote in a note to clients.

More attractively valued European stocks slipped slightly, although the region’s brighter economic outlook and better-than-expected corporate profits continue to draw investors.

Upbeat growth prospects and signs of stronger regional integration also spurred flows into regional bond markets, narrowing the gap between U.S. and German government borrowing costs to its tightest level in over six months.

This has started to partly reverse a trend that began during the euro zone debt crisis of 2011/2012, where the single currency bloc and the United States’ economic paths appeared to diverge.

This reversal was also evident in currency markets, with the euro climbing to its highest since Nov. 7 - just before the U.S. presidential election - against the dollar.

Recent U.S. data, which includes softer-than-expected retail sales and inflation, has raised concern about the strength of consumer sentiment.

“The political morass that has engulfed the Trump Administration is a major distraction,” said BBH currency strategists in a note to clients, adding that investors were already concerned about the momentum of the U.S. economy.

Meanwhile, the euro zone economy started the year with robust growth that outstripped that of the United States and set the stage for a strong 2017.

“At the moment everyone is focusing on the political relief in Europe and the political unrest in the U.S.,” ING’s senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet said.

In commodity markets, safe-haven gold hit a two-week high, climbing 0.6 per cent to $1,243.31. The precious metal has risen for five straight days.

Data showing an increase in U.S. crude investors hit oil prices as concerns about oversupply despite efforts by top producers Saudi Arabia and Russia to extend output cuts once again weighed.

Brent crude fell 0.3 per cent to $51.53 a barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 0.6 per cent.

