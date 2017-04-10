Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday as financial and gold mining shares lost ground, offsetting gains for the energy group as oil prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 8.23 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,658.90, shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors prepared for big banks to kick off the first-quarter earnings season later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 13.73 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 20,669.83, the S&P 500 was up 1.52 points, or 0.064529 per cent, at 2,357.06 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 6.04 points, or 0.1 per cent, at 5,883.86.

JPMorgan, Citigroup and Wells Fargo are scheduled to report quarterly earnings on Thursday and could throw light on the U.S. banking industry’s performance after a strong finish in the fourth quarter.

Investors are keenly watching the quarterly results to justify lofty market valuations following a post-election rally, sparked off by bets that President Donald Trump would introduce pro-growth policies.

Earnings of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 10.1 per cent in the first three months of the year, the most since the fourth-quarter of 2014. The index is currently trading at 17.4 times forward earnings estimates, above its long-term average of 15, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

“It looks like the start of a quiet holiday week after an underwhelming Friday, where much could have happened but didn’t,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ. “Unless there is a significant headline to derail what looks to be a quiet morning, I think the focus is going to be on earnings and what the companies say.”

Thursday will be the last trading day of the week on Wall Street ahead of the Good Friday holiday.

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to speak in Michigan after markets close. Investors will be looking to clues on the central bank’s plans to trim its $4.5 trillion balance sheet after recent comments from Fed officials.

Muted trading volumes across many financial assets on Monday and the dollar rising to a three-week high underscored investor caution against making big bets in the face of geopolitical tensions in the Middle East and the Korean peninsula.

The U.S. dollar inched higher drawing support from U.S. rate hike expectations while global stocks, reaching the point where some see them as expensive, were stuck in neutral ahead of U.S. earnings season this week.

European stocks were off 0.1 per cent with industrials and energy sectors the biggest drags. Shares of mining major BHP Billiton were up more than 3 per cent, however, after activist hedge fund Elliot Management urged the company to pursue a spin-off of its U.S. business.

The company, in a statement, said the costs involved with Elliott’s proposals outweigh their benefits.

The increased geopolitical risks continued to spur investors to move into safer assets such as government debt.

Top aides to U.S. President Donald Trump differed on Sunday on where U.S. policy on Syria was headed after last week’s attack on a Syrian air base, while U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson warned the strikes were a warning to other nations, including North Korea.

“Given that geopolitical tensions escalated last week, it is reasonable to expect a shift in favor of the US dollar, at least in the short-term,” analysts at Rabobank said in a note.

The euro edged lower and France’s borrowing costs hit their highest level over Germany in six weeks as investors fretted over the rise of far-left candidate Jean Luc Melenchon in polls before this month’s presidential vote.

Mr. Melenchon’s emergence over the past week has raised the possibility that he will square off against far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the decisive second round in May, making the final result far more unpredictable.

France’s bond yield spread over Germany hit 70 basis points in early trading on Monday, its highest since Feb. 27 ,.

“The market is focusing a bit too much on the extreme possibilities, but I guess with the elections coming up so soon some nerves are inevitable,” said DZ Bank strategist Christian Lenk. “But at the end of the day I think (the second round) will be Macron versus Le Pen.”

Global stocks have traded flat over the past month after the 10 percent rise since last November’s lows took valuations above long-term averages. The MSCI AC World index trades at 16 times forward earnings, compared to a 15-year average of about 14 times.

In commodities, oil prices rose nearly 1 percent supported by strong demand and uncertainty over the conflict in Syria and another shutdown at Libya’s largest oilfield.

Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were up 55 cents at $55.79 per barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up 50 cents at $52.75 a barrel.

