Canada’s main stock index edged lower on Tuesday after five straight days of gains that took it to a fresh all-time high the day before, with financials trimming some recent gains ahead of testimony from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 10.90 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,745.68, shortly after the open.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, with the “Trump rally” pausing ahead of a testimony by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen that will be scrutinized for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 29.99 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 20,382.17, the S&P 500 was down 3.02 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,325.23 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 8.39 points, or 0.15 per cent, at 5,755.57.

While President Donald Trump’s pro-business stance sparked a record-setting rally in equities, he has given scant detail on his policies, giving the Fed limited visibility on the direction of the economy.

The central bank in December projected three rate hikes this year. Currently, traders have priced in a mere 17-per-cent chance of a rate move in March, despite a spate of strong economic data including a robust labor market and improving inflation.

Ms. Yellen starts her testimony before the Senate Banking Committee at 10:00 a.m. ET.

“The market is pricing in good times ahead but the question is whether the administration is going to be able to deliver on the promises made,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“The world listens to what Yellen has to say and her speech does have a potential to create an interesting reality check.”

Mr. Trump vowed last Thursday to make a major tax announcement soon, but gave no details. Still, that was enough for investors to reignite the “Trump trade”, which culminated on Monday with the S&P 500 topping $20-trillion for the first time ever.

However, the dollar slipped on Tuesday after Mr. Trump’s national security adviser Michael Flynn quit over allegations of having contact with Russian officials.

Oil strengthened slightly on Tuesday, supported by an OPEC-led effort to cut output while rising production elsewhere kept prices within the narrow ranges that have contained them so far this year.

Brent crude was 55 cents higher at $56.14 a barrel. U.S. light crude oil was up 45 cents at $53.38.

The two benchmarks fell 2 percent on Monday. They are both now in the middle of $5-per-barrel trading ranges seen since early December.

“The usually fairly volatile oil price has barely budged for two months, the reason being conflicting dynamics in the market,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters including Russia have agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) during the first half of 2017 in a bid to rein in a global fuel supply overhang.

But undermining these efforts has been rising production in the United States, where increased drilling activity especially by shale oil producers has lifted overall output to 8.98 million bpd, up 6.5 percent since mid-2016 and to its highest level since April last year.

“Oil just appears to be caught in a range at the moment and mainly focused on those supply considerations,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney.

Although OPEC countries are largely sticking to their agreement with compliance around 90 percent, investors suspect the cuts may not be maintained, preventing them from having a bigger impact on prices.

“OPEC producers want the market to believe they will stick to the agreed production freeze (cut). But lessons from the past have made the market deeply suspicious,” van Cleef at ABN said.

Many analysts say oil producers will have to cut production more quickly to drain the global oversupply this year.

“Based on OPEC’s own numbers the message is loud and clear,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London broker PVM Oil Associates.

“Improve on compliance, cut production further and extend the deal for the second half of the year if you want to avoid yet another year of global oil inventory builds.”

ABN has reduced its average Brent price forecast for the first half of 2017 from $55 per barrel to $50 per barrel, “while allowing for a possible temporary dip towards $45 per barrel.”

