Canada’s main stock index on Wednesday opened flat ahead of minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting in September.

The central bank kept interest rates unchanged in the meeting. However, Wednesday’s release of the minutes will likely reveal how much of a push there was for a rate hike and the Fed’s views on the U.S. economy.

The S&P TSX index was down 1.78 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 14,547.82 in early trading.

The index edged lower on Tuesday as a disappointing start to U.S. earnings season weighed, offsetting gains for the shares of energy companies after a move higher in oil prices.

U.S. stocks also opened little changed on Wednesday as investors eyed the finer details of the Federal Reserve’s meeting.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 8.84 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 18,119.82, the S&P 500 was up 0.56 points, or 0.03 per cent, at 2,137.29 and the Nasdaq composite was up 1.02 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 5,247.80

While the Fed stood pat on interest rates during the meeting, three members voted for a hike. The minutes will reveal policymakers’ views on the progress of the U.S. economy and its ability to absorb an increase this year.

Traders have currently set a 70-per-cent chance of a rate hike in December, the CME Group’s FedWatch tool showed.

“We are going to have to wait till 2 p.m. today to see what kind of discussion the FOMC had on rates,” said Kim Forrest, senior equity research analyst, Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

Wall Street sold off on Tuesday as biotechnology stocks took a beating and the first rush of corporate earnings, including those of Alcoa, were disappointing.

The markets are likely to be more volatile as the third-quarter earnings season will test relatively high valuations of stocks. The changing dynamics of the U.S. presidential elections and a strong possibility of a December U.S. interest rate hike are the other factors weighing on investors’ minds.

Overall S&P 500 earnings are currently expected to fall 0.7 per cent in the third quarter, marking the fifth quarter of negative earnings in a row, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Shares fell worldwide towards three-week lows on Wednesday after a dour start to the U.S. earnings season, while Britain’s battered currency rose for the first time in five days.

Sterling rose more than 1 per cent against the Y,S, dollar and euro after British Prime Minister Theresa May offered to allow lawmakers some scrutiny of the process of leaving the European Union, although she ruled out a vote in parliament on whether to trigger the formal Brexit procedure .

The pound has taken a beating, tumbling to 31-year lows last week, on fears that Britain is heading for a “hard Brexit” that would see it leave the EU single market when it quits the bloc.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit a seven-month high of 97.817 , its highest since early March.

“The primary concern for U.S. investors now is that we’re going to get another disappointing earnings season,” said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

“The strong dollar is going to impact that more and if the Fed does raise rates, then ultimately, what does that mean for profits in 2017?”

In Europe, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC and Britain’s FTSE all nudged into negative territory.

Sweden’s Ericsson led the region’s technology stocks to a one month-low, after the company warned that a downturn in its mobile broadband business had accelerated and its third-quarter profit would be “significantly lower” than expected. Its shares slumped more than 15 per cent.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell to three-week lows, leaving shares hovering near three-week lows touched on Tuesday.

With focus turning to the release of the Fed’s latest minutes and prospects for a December rate rise, the 10-year U.S. Treasury yield rose to 1.787 per cent, its highest since June.

The euro fell to an 11-week low of around $1.1010 against a firmer dollar. The dollar also gained against the yen .

Report Typo/Error