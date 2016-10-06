Canada’s main stock index opened flat on Thursday ahead of Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls report, which is likely to raise expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve could raise interest rates before the end of the year.

The S&P TSX index was down 11.75 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 14,598.83 in early trading.

Twitter shares fall on reports Google won't bid (Reuters)

The value of Canadian building permits issued in August surged far more than expected on higher construction intentions for condominiums and commercial buildings, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

The 10.4 percent increase well exceeded economists’ expectations for a 3.0-per-cent gain. July was revised up to a rise of 3.4 per cent from the previously reported 0.8 per cent.

Permits for residential buildings increased 9.6 per cent, driven by a 14.7-per-cent jump in multi-family dwellings, which include condominiums, apartments and townhouses. It was the third month out of four that the segment has increased.

Canada’s main stock index rose on Wednesday as higher oil prices boosted energy stocks, while the country’s biggest railway companies and some of its major banks also gained as trade data offered further evidence of a third-quarter economic rebound.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Thursday as strong economic data and comments from Federal Reserve officials suggested monetary policy could be tightened by the year end.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 34.1 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 18,246.93, the S&P 500 was down 3.1 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,156.63 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.27 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 5,307.75

A report showed the number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week to a near 43-year low, indicating firmness in the labour market.

The data comes ahead of a crucial monthly jobs report that will help determine the path of interest rates.

A growing number of Fed officials have argued for higher rates as the labor market remains robust and inflation inches towards the central bank’s 2-per-cent target.

Richmond Fed President Jeffrey Lacker on Wednesday said a strong employment report would bolster the case of a hike sooner than later.

“Good economic news will be bad news for the markets,” said Phil Davis, managing partner at PSW Investments in PSW Investments in Woodland Park, NJ.

The Fed is most likely to pull the trigger on rates in December as its November meeting falls days ahead of the U.S. presidential election.

Traders have priced in a 15.5-per-cent chance of a change in rates next month, while the odds jump to 60 percent for December, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Wall Street rose on Wednesday, driven by financial and energy stocks.

Wal-Mart fell 2.97 per cent to $69.54 in early trading after the world’s largest retailer forecast flat earnings for next year.

Twitter shares plunged 15.8 per cent to $20.95 in heavy trading after technology news website Recode said Disney and Alphabet were not in the race for the company.

