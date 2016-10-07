Canada’s main stock index rose slightly in early trading Friday after a weaker-than-expected September jobs report appeared to reduce the chance of a U.S. interest rate hike this year.

The S&P TSX index was up 31.48 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 14,618.53 shortly after trading began.

Canada added far more jobs than expected in September, though that was fueled by the biggest increase in self-employed workers in more than seven years, data from Statistics Canada showed on Friday.

'Flash crash' decimates sterling (Reuters)

The economy created 67,200 new jobs last month, handily topping the increase of 10,000 jobs analysts had forecast. The unemployment rate held at 7.0 percent, as expected, as there were slightly more people looking for work.

But 50,100 of those jobs came from Canadians who considered themselves to be self-employed, the biggest increase since June 2009. Compared to a year ago, however, such jobs were up just 0.4 percent.

Oct 7 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks opened little changed on Friday as a slowdown in monthly employment growth muddied the prospects of an interest rate hike in the near term.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 28.42 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 18,296.92, the S&P 500 gained 4.49 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 2,165.26 and the Nasdaq composite added 6.90 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 5,313.75.

U.S. employment growth slowed for the third straight month in September to 156,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 175,000. The unemployment rate ticked up to 5.0 per cent from 4.9 per cent.

“This is a good number all the way around,” said Michael Jones, chief investment officer at Riverfront Investment Group in Richmond, Va.

“It’s strong enough that you’re not worried about the U.S. slipping back into the kind of slump that we had in the first quarter, but it’s not so strong that it precipitates immediate action from the Fed.”

The U.S. dollar pared gains after the report.

Investors will look out for comments from Fed officials including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer, considered an interest rate hawk, and Board Governor Lael Brainard, who has been more dovish, for their take on the labor market.

Wall Street closed flat on Thursday as investors remained wary ahead of the jobs data.

Sterling recouped some losses after plunging almost 10 per cent on Friday, as growing fears of a “hard” exit by Britain from the European Union sent a shiver through world stocks markets before U.S. jobs data.

The pound had slumped as much as 10 per cent in Asia as it crashed through key support levels, triggering a wave of selling. It recovered in European trading but was still down 2.7 per cent at $1.2271.

The impact of sterling’s slide on other asset classes was relatively muted, though caution prevailed.

European stocks fell 1 per cent, dragged down by airlines and other consumer-related sectors.

The STOXX 600 has fallen by around 7 per cent since the start of 2016, with investors pulling funds from European equities for 35 straight weeks, the longest streak on record, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

The plunge in the pound, which is poised to fall about 5 per cent for the week, lifted London’s FTSE as investors bought shares of dividend-paying exporters such as oil majors and mining companies. The UK benchmark is less than 1 per cent from record highs.

The pound has come under renewed pressure as expectations grow that Britain’s divorce from the EU will be messier and costlier for the economy than expected. British Prime Minister Theresa May on Sunday set a March deadline for beginning the formal departure process from the EU.

“This move has shaken things in sterling and a huge amount of any outstanding positioning will have been washed out and we may be starting from a new, even more nervous footing,” Citi trader Sam Underwood wrote in a note to clients.

Sterling’s slide spurred another round of bearish forecasts on the currency.

HSBC said on Friday it forecast the pound would drop to $1.10 and parity against the euro by the end of 2017. Morgan Stanley said it expected the currency to retest the session’s lows of $1.20 in coming weeks.

“The pound used to be a relatively simple currency that used to trade on cyclical events and data, but now it has become a political and structural currency. This is a recipe for weakness given its twin (budget and current account) deficits,” said David Bloom, global head of FX research at HSBC.

Interest rate futures are now pricing in about a 65-per-cent chance of a rate hike by December, compared with less than 50 per cent late last month.

The 10-year U.S. Treasuries yield rose to a three-week high of 1.746 per cent on Thursday before easing slightly to 1.73 per cent on Friday.

Gold dropped to $1,252 per ounce, its lowest in three and a half months, after declining 5 per cent on the week. It last stood at $1,258.8.

Silver has slumped more than 10 per cent so far this week to a four-month low of $17.1525 per ounce.

Oil prices steadied after U.S. crude broke through $50 a barrel overnight, spurred by an informal meeting among the world’s biggest producers on output cuts and falling U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude futures gave up earlier gains and were down 0.4 per cent at $50.47, just below Thursday’s four-month high of $50.63. Brent fell 0.6 per cent but is close to its highest levels this year.

Report Typo/Error