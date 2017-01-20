Canada’s main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks following oil prices higher to lead a broad gain ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration as U.S. president.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 99.01 points, or 0.64 per cent, at 15,508.82 shortly after the open. The energy group gained 1.7 per cent and all 10 main sectors were higher.

The Canadian dollar weakened to a fresh 2-week low against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, pressured by weaker-than-expected domestic inflation and retail sales data just two days after the Bank of Canada left the door open to cutting interest rates.

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to 1.5 per cent in December from November’s 1.2 per cent, short of analysts’ forecasts for an increase to 1.7 percent, data from Statistics Canada showed.

Retail sales edged up 0.2 percent in November, which was shy of economists’ expectations for an increase of 0.5 per cent.

“These numbers are not going to help the (Canadian) dollar, that’s already on its back foot and I don’t think it really changes the (Bank of Canada’s) view of things,” said Doug Porter, chief economist at BMO Capital Markets.

On Wednesday, the Bank of Canada warned that a rate cut remained on the table, warning there would be “material consequences” if Mr. Trump enacts protectionist policies.

U.S. stocks advanced at the open on Friday ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration as the 45th president of the United States.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 79.6 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 19,812, the S&P 500 was up 7.62 points, or 0.336619 per cent, at 2,271.31 and the Nasdaq composite was up 17.77 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 5,557.85

Mounting questions about how Mr. Trump’s administration would carry out an ambitious agenda of lower taxes, more government spending and looser regulations have seen a pause in the post-election rally in risky assets.

Concerns over the details of Mr. Trump’s inauguration speech offset better-than-expected economic data from China and comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen in which she sounded less hawkish than the previous day.

Tens of thousands of law enforcement officers and miles of barriers were in place in Washington D.C., as officials braced for hundreds of thousands of people planning to celebrate or protest the inauguration of Mr. Trump.

The dollar, which has lost some of its momentum in recent weeks, was up 0.1 per cent against six major currencies.

“All eyes will be on the content and style of Trump’s inauguration speech,” Morgan Stanley strategists led by Hans Redeker wrote in a note.

“The more ‘Presidential’ this speech comes across, the better the outcome for markets,” the strategists wrote.

European stocks were down 0.1 per cent with mining shares, the biggest beneficiaries of the reflation rally spurred by Mr. Trump’s election win, the biggest drag on the indexes.

Europe’s benchmark index was poised for its worst week since before Mr. Trump’s election win last November.

Euro zone government bond yields hit one-month highs on Friday on hopes of stronger economic growth and higher inflation.

“Trump has been talking very strongly about his desire to invest heavily and deliver fiscal expansion,” said Matt Cairns, fixed income strategist at Rabobank. “Now we’ll see what he has to say as president, and that could be clear soon.”

Fund flows in the run-up to Friday’s inauguration indicate investors moving into less risky assets and locking in some profits in banking stocks and high-yield debt.

Precious metals funds saw their first inflows in 10 weeks, according to data from fund tracker EPFR and Bank of America-Merrill Lynch while money was pulled from funds focused on financials stocks and high-yield bonds.

Gold prices were poised for a fourth straight week of gains. U.S. gold futures rose 0.1 per cent to $1,202.7 per ounce. Spot gold was down 0.2 percent.

Also in commodity markets, oil prices rose, supported by expectations of tighter supply and on reports of record Chinese demand.

China’s economy grew a faster-than-expected 6.8 per cent in the fourth quarter, boosted by higher government spending and record bank lending, giving it a tailwind heading into what is expected to be a turbulent year.

Oil prices edged up for a second day on Friday on expectations that a weekend meeting of the world’s top oil producers would demonstrate compliance to a global output cut deal, but a larger than expected rise in weekly U.S. crude stocks capped gains.

International benchmark Brent crude prices were up $1.30, or 2.4 per cent, at $55.46 a barrel.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil futures were trading up $1.25, also 2.4 per cent, at $52.62 a barrel.

“Prices were pushed down a bit too far and hopes will rise that the OPEC/non-OPEC meeting this weekend will show that these producers actually give some proof that they cut production,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

A weekend meeting in Vienna of members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some producers outside of the group, including Russia, will establish a compliance mechanism to verify producers are sticking to a deal to reduce output by 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd), OPEC’s secretary general told Reuters.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister said on Friday that 1.5 million bpd had already been taken out of the market, adding to signs that the oil market is rebalancing.

However, higher than expected crude oil and gasoline stocks in the United States capped gains.

U.S. crude inventories rose unexpectedly last week as refineries sharply slowed production, while gasoline stocks soared amid weak demand, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday.

Crude inventories rose 2.3 million barrels in the week to Jan. 13, compared with analyst expectations for an increase of 342,000 barrels.

The data showed much larger than expected increases in gasoline stocks, with inventories on the U.S. east coast, the biggest demand region, swelling to the highest weekly levels on record for this time of year.

Adding to bearish news was the continuing rise in oil production from Libya, which is exempt from the producers’ output cut deal. Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) said production had now climbed to 722,000 bpd, resuming its rise after poor weather had caused a small dip.

Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at SEB Markets, said Brent crude was starting to move into a trading range centered around $55 a barrel as the production cut deal had placed a floor price of $50 a barrel, while U.S. shale oil producers were capping the upside at $60 a barrel.

“As a new consensus is starting to form, the fog around the oil market balance is starting to clear and the oil price is likely going to start to stabilize,” he said.

