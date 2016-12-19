Canada stocks opened flat on Monday as investors look for comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech at the University of Baltimore, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

The S&P TSX index was up 2.01 points, or 0.01 per cent, to 15,245.21 in early trading.

The index rose on Friday as higher oil prices boosted heavyweight energy stocks and gold miners recovered as the price of bullion steadied.

U.S. stocks opened little changed on Monday as investors awaited a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen, less than a week after the Fed raised interest rates for only the second time since the financial crisis.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 14.09 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 19,857.5.

The S&P 500 gained 2.37 points, or 0.104957 per cent, to 2,260.44.

The Nasdaq Composite added 4.94 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 5,442.10.

Ms. Yellen will be speaking on “the State of the Job Market” at 1:30 p.m. ET at the University of Baltimore.

U.S. stocks fell on Friday, weighed by a more than 4-per-cent drop in Oracle shares and news that a Chinese Navy warship seized a U.S. underwater drone.

Still, the Dow posted its sixth straight week of gains, its longest streak in a year. The blue-chip index remains less than 1 percent away from 20,000, a level it has never breached.

U.S. stocks have been on a tear since the Nov. 8 presidential election, with the S&P rising 5.7 per cent on bets that President-elect Donald Trump’s expected deregulation and infrastructure spending will boost the economy.

However, there are some concerns that the rally may run out of steam as policy will take time to be implemented and will likely change as it makes its way through Congress.

“Although I believe that the market has run a little ahead of itself, as long as there’s no bad news, this momentum trade can record new tops,” said Hussein Sayed, chief market strategist at FXTM.

“For the rally to be justifiable in the longer run, we require earning expectations to overshoot, and this is still missing from the equation.”

Oil prices edged down on Monday due to a renewed dollar rally but were still supported at levels of around $55 per barrel on the back of delays in new Libyan oil exports and expectations of tighter supplies going into 2017.

Brent crude futures traded at $54.98 per barrel, down 23 cents from their last close and having pared earlier gains as the dollar index rose 0.8 percent on expectations that the Federal Reserve will increase the pace of interest rate rises next year.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 21 cents at $51.69 a barrel.

Late last week a group guarding oil infrastructure in Libya said it had reopened a long-blockaded pipeline leading from the oilfields of Sharara and El Feel, but a separate group had prevented a production restart at El Feel.

Meanwhile the U.S. dollar hit 2002 highs last week, with a strong dollar making oil more expensive for holders of other currencies.

But some analysts expect the strength in oil prices to continue into early 2017 due to the deal between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and some other producers to cut almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) in oil output from January.

“With investors now expecting a relatively high level of compliance with the production-cut agreements, prices should be well supported,” ANZ bank said on Monday.

Speculators raised their holdings of Brent crude oil futures to a new record high last week, following the first deal in 15 years to be agreed between OPEC and non-OPEC producers to cut output.

However, other market factors cast a shadow on the outlook, preventing prices from rising further.

In the United States, which did not participate in the output-reduction deal, drilling for new oil has increased for seven straight weeks.

Drillers added 12 oil rigs in the week to Dec. 16, bringing the total count to 510, the highest since January, though still below 541 rigs a year ago, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

“Since its trough on May 27, 2016, producers have added 194 oil rigs (+61 percent) in the U.S.,” U.S. bank Goldman Sachs said.

As a result, U.S. oil production is edging up, rising from below 8.5 million bpd in July to almost 8.8 million bpd by mid-December.

