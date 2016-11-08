Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines as they await the outcome of the U.S. presidential election.

The S&P TSX index was down 32.33 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 14,620.12 in early trading.

Valeant tumbled 26 per cent to $18.88 in heavy volume after the drugmaker reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly adjusted profit and cut its full-year profit and revenue forecasts.

Canada’s benchmark stock index rose the most in nearly three weeks on Monday, led by banks and energy as oil rose and the FBI cleared U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of wrongdoing over emails just ahead of Tuesday’s election.

U.S. stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday as Americans headed to vote for their next president, with the odds in favor of Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 20.34 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 18,239.26.

The S&P 500 was down 3.92 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,127.6.

The Nasdaq Composite was down 9.92 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,156.25

Ms. Clinton has a 90-per-cent chance of defeating Republican nominee Donald Trump, according to the final Reuters/Ipsos States of the Nation poll released on Monday.

The former secretary of state was on track to win 303 votes in the Electoral College to Mr. Trump’s 235, clearing the 270 needed for victory.

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF, known of late as the “Trump ETF”, was flat, after notching its best day in more than five years on Monday. The ETF is viewed as a barometer of Trump’s chances of winning the election since his policies are considered negative for Mexico.

Investor appetite for riskier assets appeared to be low as Wall Street is also coming off its best day in more than eight months on Monday after the FBI said it would not press criminal charges against Ms. Clinton over her use of a private email server.

“Today is going to be a waiting game and likely the calm before the storm tomorrow, which can go either way depending on the outcome,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

The CBOE Volatility index, dubbed Wall Street’s “fear gauge”, was up 3.4 per cent, after having notched its biggest one-day drop since late June on Monday.

Investors favor Ms. Clinton as they view her offering greater clarity and stability to the markets. A Clinton win is also perceived as not hindering the chances of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates next month.

On the other hand, Mr. Trump’s stance on foreign policy, trade an immigration is more uncertain and therefore more unnerving for the markets.

Still, traders remain wary, noting Britain’s shock vote in June to leave the European Union had wrongfooted bookmakers and most pollsters.

“The Brexit effect is in play. However, unlike Brexit, if we get a Trump victory, I believe the effect will last a little longer,” Mr. Bakhos said.

The U.S. dollar was flat against a basket of currencies, but still on track for its second day of gains, while crude oil prices were steady at around $45 per barrel.

Safe haven assets such as gold and the yen were trading slightly higher, indicating heightened caution.

Europe’s index of leading 300 shares, which posted its biggest gain in two months on Monday, was flat ahead of U.S. trading. A modest 0.15-per-cent gain for Britain’s FTSE 100 was balanced by 0.1-per-cent dips in both Germany and France

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan had ended up 0.6 per cent overnight though Japan’s Nikkei 225 ended flat. MSCI’s global index of world shares was up 0.1 per cent.

China’s CSI 300 index index added 0.4 per cent, with relief over improving prospects of a Clinton win offsetting bigger-than-expected declines in both imports and exports and a smaller-than-forecast trade balance in October.

Most bond yields retreated on Tuesday after rising across the board on Monday. The benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell one basis point to 1.815 per cent.

Crude oil futures were drifting lower too, with U.S. crude down 0.5 per cent at $44.66 a barrel and global benchmark Brent down 0.3 percent at $46.00 having both gained more than 1 percent on Monday.

But safety plays were also in favor as gold climbed 0.1 percent to $1,285 an ounce, erasing some of its 1.7-per-cent loss from the previous session.

