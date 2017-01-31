Canada’s main stock edged higher on Tuesday, helped by gains for gold mining stocks as the price of gold benefited from nervous financial markets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 12.72 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 15,417.84, shortly after the open. Just two of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday, weighed down disappointing results from a clutch of companies and as investors fretted over President Donald Trump’s policies.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 72.9 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 19,898.23, the S&P 500 was down 6.89 points, or 0.302074 per cent, at 2,274.01 and the Nasdaq composite was down 22.18 points, or 0.4 per cent, at 5,591.53.

Investors’ enthusiasm about fiscal stimulus under the new administration has been tempered by worries over Mr. Trump’s isolationist policies such as travel restrictions to the United States, which sparked protests across U.S. cities and criticism from several corporate leaders.

The dollar edged lower against a basket of six major currencies on Tuesday and was on track for a 1.9 percent fall this month, its worst start to the year since the financial crisis.

Corporate America’s quarterly performance added to the downbeat sentiment, with three Dow components Pfizer and Mastercard were down premarket after reporting results.

“You’ve got a very busy week for earnings, economic data and central bank meetings,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments in Florida.

“So when you add all this political uncertainty, that leads investors to sell stocks first and ask questions later, especially after a historic run.”

Under Armour’s shares plunged 26 per cent to $21.31 following the sportswear maker’s disappointing sales and forecast. Bigger rival Nike, another Dow component, was off 1.9 percent.

Mylan was up 2.9 per cent after a U.S. court rejected Teva’s claims of patent infringement on its multiple-sclerosis drug. Mylan is trying to market a generic version of the drug.

Apple, the world’s most valuable public company, is scheduled to report after markets close.

The Federal Reserve will also be on investors’ watch list as its policy-setting body begins a two-day meeting. The central bank is not expected to raise interest rates, after a move in December, but investors will focus on how policymakers view the economy under a Trump presidency.

A reading from the Conference Board is likely to show that the consumer confidence index slipped slightly in January after hitting its highest in more than 15 years in December. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose on Tuesday after news OPEC oil production has fallen by more than 1 million bpd this month, pointing to a strong start by the exporter group in implementing its first supply cut deal in eight years.A Reuters survey showed on Tuesday crude oil supply from the 11 OPEC members with production targets averaged 30.01 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, versus 31.17 million in December.

Overall, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries achieved 82 percent compliance with its promised production cuts, well above most market forecasts.

Compliance comfortably exceeds the initial 60 percent achieved when a similar deal was implemented in 2009, and the survey adds to indications that adherence so far has been high.

“This is very high, a good number,” an OPEC source said of the January compliance estimate.

Brent crude oil was up 40 cents a barrel at $55.63. U.S. light crude was up 30 cents at $52.93.

Both benchmarks have traded within fairly narrow ranges over the last two months, since OPEC agreed to cut output by almost 1.8 bpd in an attempt to clear a global glut.

After an initial price rise on hopes that markets would rebalance quickly, Brent and U.S. crude futures have both been held back by evidence of higher U.S. oil drilling and forecasts of a rebound in shale production.

U.S. shale output is slowly increasing, helping keep a lid on prices. Brent has been close to $55 a barrel and U.S. crude not far from $52.50 for most of January.

“OPEC adherence to production targets has been strong,” said U.S. investment bank Jefferies, but added that U.S. drilling “activity levels are already picking up.”

Following months of increased drilling, U.S. oil production has risen by 6.3 pe rcent since July last year to almost 9 million bpd, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Goldman Sachs estimates that year-on-year U.S. oil “production will rise by 290,000 bpd in 2017” if a backlog on rigs that are still to become operational is accounted for.

The differing outlook between global oil markets and the U.S. market has focused attention on the spread between Brent and U.S. crude oil futures, also known as West Texas Intermediate or WTI.

Gold climbed on Tuesday to its highest in nearly a week as tough travel restrictions by U.S. President Donald Trump unnerved markets and prompted investors to buy bullion as risk insurance.

Spot gold gained 0.8 percent to $1,204.76 an ounce, its highest since Jan. 25. U.S. gold futures rose by 0.9 per cent to $1,203.90.

The dollar and stock markets fell in the wake of Trump’s sacking of top U.S. government lawyer Sally Yates, who refused to defend his stringent curbs on travel from seven Muslim-majority nations.

“Clearly Trump remains the main driver for gold. He has really turned from being a bit of a foe of gold to a friend with the uncertainty of his policies,” said Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen.

“We’re not getting any news on fiscal spending and tax cuts. Instead, we’re hearing about protectionism and a tough stance on immigration. That’s unnerving the market.”

A weaker dollar supported bullion, though traders were turning their attention to a two-day Federal Reserve meeting starting later in the day, hoping for clues on the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

