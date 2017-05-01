Canada’s main stock index edged higher on Monday, led by Veresen Inc after Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy the company, while alternative lender Home Capital Group shares slumped as the company draws down on a credit line.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.17 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 15,594.30, shortly after the open. Five of the index’s 10 main groups were higher.

Veresen was up over 19 per cent in early trading.

On Monday, Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen in a deal valued at $9.7-billion, including debt, adding natural gas pipelines and processing infrastructure to its oil and natural gas liquids-heavy portfolio

Home Capital Group was down over 20 per cent after it announced its balance in its high-interest savings accounts (HISA) is expected to slump to about $391-million on Monday, from $1.4-billion a week ago.

Wall Street opened higher on Monday after U.S. Congress negotiators averted a government shutdown later this week by hammering out a federal funding deal late on Sunday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.36 points, or 0.1 per cent, to 20,960.87, while the S&P 500 gained 4.53 points, or 0.19 per cent, to 2,388.73.

The Nasdaq Composite added 18.83 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 6,066.44.

The House of Representatives and Senate must approve the deal before the end of Friday, as must President Donald Trump, to keep the government funded through the end of Sept. 30.

“We have some renewed optimism that the market strength will continue helped by strong earnings and as a government shutdown was averted,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, NJ.

“We’re also coming off a weak trading session on Friday, and investors are keeping an eye on the jobs report later this week.”

Trading volume is expected to be light, with many markets in Asia and Europe closed for Labor Day.

A host of economic data is expected this week, culminating with the monthly jobs report on Friday. The Federal Reserve’s two-day meeting that starts on Tuesday could shed policymakers’ insights into weak first-quarter economic growth.

Data released on Monday showed U.S. consumer spending was unchanged in March for a second straight month and the overall monthly inflation rate fell for the first time in a year. But, when adjusted for inflation, consumer spending, increased 0.3 percent, ending two straight months of decline.

Other data due includes the Institute for Supply Management releases its manufacturing index for April at 10 a.m. ET, which is expected to show a slightly lower reading of 56.4.

Markit Manufacturing PMI final figures for April and construction spending numbers for March are also expected.

Stocks edged lower on Wall Street on Friday after data showing the U.S. economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter gave traders a reason to cash recent gains.

However, Wall Street’s major indexes ended with gains for April, helped by strong quarterly earnings.

Overall, profit at S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 13.6 per cent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil edged below $52 a barrel on Monday as rising crude output and drilling in the United States countered OPEC-led production cuts aimed at clearing a supply glut.

U.S. drillers added nine oil rigs in the week to April 28, bringing the count to the most since April 2015, energy services company Baker Hughes said on Friday. Crude output in the United States has hit its highest since August 2015, government data shows.

“The U.S. rig count indicates that there is plenty more to come,” analysts at JBC Energy said in a report, referring to the outlook for U.S. production.

Global benchmark Brent crude for July was down 31 cents at $51.74 a barrel. U.S. crude for June was down 24 cents at $49.09 a barrel.

Prices also came under pressure after an official survey showed on Sunday that growth in Chinese manufacturing slowed faster than expected in April, potentially weighing on the outlook for oil demand.

“The moderation in the China PMI (purchasing managers’ index) could see commodity prices come under some modest pressure,” ANZ bank said in a note.

U.S. output gains are limiting the impact of efforts led by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries to cut output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day for six months until June to banish a persistent glut.

OPEC and participating non-OPEC countries meet on May 25 to discuss whether to extend the reduction. Given that inventories remain high and prices are half their mid-2014 level, OPEC members including top exporter Saudi Arabia support prolonging the curbs.

Iran’s oil minister said on Saturday that OPEC and non-OPEC producers had given positive signals for an extension of output cuts, which Tehran would back.

Despite OPEC’s efforts, the oil glut has been slow to shift.

The International Energy Agency said in its latest monthly market report that oil stocks in industrialized countries were about 336 million barrels above the five-year average, a key indicator for OPEC.

