Canada’s main stock index edged higher in early trade on Friday, as energy stocks broadly gained with higher oil prices and Bombardier Inc shares weighed after Boeing asked the U.S. government to investigate pricing of the company’s new jet.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 22.65 points, or 0.15 percent, at 15,529.12 shortly after the open. It is on track for a 0.5-per-cent fall on the week.

Bombardier was down 3.2 per cent to $2.13 in early trading.

The Canadian dollar weakened against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, retaining this week’s defensive bias as domestic data showed the economy stalled in February, offsetting a rebound in oil prices.

Canadian gross domestic product was flat in February, matching the forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll, after robust growth in January.

“It is a soft month in an otherwise solid quarter,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at Scotiabank.

Oil prices rose after dropping to a one-month low the previous day, prompting investors to buy at cheaper levels ahead of a May Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries meeting at which producers could extend output cuts.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3653 to the greenback, or 73.24 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday’s close of $1.3624, or 73.40 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3625 to $1.3666.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed at the open on Friday after data showed the economy grew at its weakest pace in three years in the first quarter, while strong tech earnings propelled the Nasdaq to a record high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 5.66 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 20,975.67. The S&P 500 gained 1.91 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 2,390.68. The Nasdaq Composite added 23.12 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 6,072.06.

Data showed gross domestic product increased at a 0.7-per-cent annual rate, below the 1.2-per-cent rise estimated by economists, as consumer spending barely increased and businesses invested less on inventories.

The economy grew at a pace of 2.1 per cent in the fourth quarter.

Still, the Nasdaq Composite is on track to post gains for the sixth straight month, after closing at a record high on Thursday, following stellar earnings from index heavyweights.

Amazon rose 2.7 per cent at $942.64 in early trading, while Google’s parent Alphabet gained 4.3 per cent to $929.29 after their quarterly results beat estimates.

The S&P and the Dow were also on track to end the month higher as the first-quarter corporate earnings season continued to impress.

Overall profits of S&P 500 companies are estimated to have risen 12.4 per cent in the first quarter, the most since 2011, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

While strong earnings have kept the market at or near record levels, persistent geopolitical tensions in North Korea and Syria have weighed on investors’ minds.

President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Thursday that a “major, major conflict” with North Korea was possible over its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

“While we had some strong tech earnings last night, the market is taking a cautious attitude towards Trump’s comments on North Korea and other geopolitical concerns,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment data for April is expected at 10 a.m. ET and will likely remain unchanged at 98.0 from a month ago.

Oil prices rebounded on Friday after dropping to a one-month low the previous day, prompting investors to buy at cheaper levels ahead of a May OPEC meeting at which producers could extend output cuts.

Optimism is rising about the prospect of a year-long production curb deal, with most analysts polled by Reuters expecting the accord between the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers, struck at the end of last year, to be extended to the end of the year.

“OPEC ... effectively said the production cut will be extended, meeting the reality of the restart of a big Libyan oilfield and the continued expansion of U.S. shale oil,” said Greg McKenna, chief market strategist at brokerage AxiTrader.

Friday’s oil price gains were also helped by a weaker dollar and signs that non-OPEC member Russia was fully compliant with output limits agreed among major producers late last year.

Benchmark Brent crude futures were trading up 44 cents at $51.88 a barrel. U.S. light crude fetched $49.55 a barrel, up 58 cents.

Despite Friday’s gains, both contracts were set for their second straight weekly and monthly losses after Thursday’s price drop driven by news of the oilfield restarts in Libya.

“The markets see such a price drop as a nice buying opportunity within the relatively small trading ranges we see,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN AMRO Bank in Amsterdam.

“After all, the main drivers - OPEC production cut versus U.S. production gains - are unchanged.”

A Reuters poll published on Friday showed analysts expect oil supply and demand could fall into balance by the end of this year if producers agree to extend the output cut.

Nevertheless, most cut their average yearly price forecasts for Brent and WTI futures.

The Reuters survey of 35 economists and analysts forecast that Brent crude would average $57.04 a barrel in 2017, compared with last month’s forecast of $57.25 and an average so far this year of about $55.

With producers’ compliance with the output deal still a major price driver, comments from Russia that it had cut by 300,000 barrels per day (bpd) also supported trading on Friday.

Saudi Arabia’s energy minister welcomed the news, saying Russia’s contribution was “good” and that overall non-OPEC compliance was 85 percent.

