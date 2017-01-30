Canada’s main stock index fell on Monday, with losses broad based as oil fell and after a travel ban implemented by U.S. President Donald Trump triggered uncertainty for investors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 94.15 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 15,481.66. All of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Markets fall after Trump travel curbs (Reuters)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors turned defensive due to uncertainty sparked by Mr. Trump’s orders to curb travel and immigration from some countries.

Mr. Trump on Friday signed executive orders to bar admission of Syrian refugees and suspend travel to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran and four other countries on the grounds of national security.

Thousands of people rallied in major U.S. cities and at airports in protest, while several countries including long-standing American allies criticized the measures as discriminatory and divisive.

The promise of tax cuts and simpler regulations had lured investors into equity markets since Mr. Trump’s election in November, but some are worried about the potential risk of his protectionist policies.

“A new week of trading is getting off on a sour note, as key macro news, Fed action, international and domestic backlash over Trump’s immigration stand are putting investors on the defense,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial, wrote in a note.

“We look for a bumpy to negative ride as the ‘Worry Trade’ rules the day.”

The CBOE Volatility index or Wall Street’s “fear gauge” rose 9.2 per cent, after remaining negative for four straight days.

At 9:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 98.15 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 19,995.63, slipping below the 20,000 mark it hit for the first time ever on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 was down 13.7 points, or 0.60 per cent, at 2,280.99 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 47.61 points, or 0.84 per cent, at 5,613.18.

10 of the 11 major S&P indexes were lower, with technology and financials weighing the most.

Utilities - considered a defensive play - was slightly higher.

Facebook and Apple, which are scheduled to report earnings this week, were the top drags on the S&P 500. Other technology stocks that were trading lower included Alphabet and Microsoft.

Tempur Sealy plunged 27.6 per cent to $45.74 after the company said it terminated its contracts with mattress retailer Mattress Firm following disagreements over changes in their contracts.

Airline stocks including American Airlines , United Continental and JetBlue slipped.

A report from the U.S. Commerce Department showed consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, increased 0.5 per cent after a 0.2-per-cent gain in November.

The euro fell to an 11-day low against the dollar and German government bond yields pared gains after German inflation in January came in slightly below forecast, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to unwind its stimulus programme.

“Concerns on protectionism appear to be rising after President Trump’s executive order to restrict immigration,” said Adam Cole, head of G10 foreign exchange strategy with RBC in London.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dropped 0.6 per cent, led by a 2-per-cent fall in euro zone banks and drops in commodity related stocks.

UniCredit shares fell nearly 6 per cent after the Italian bank said its end-2016 capital ratios would not meet European Central bank requirements as it prepares to launch a 13 billion euro ($13.9-billion U.S.) rights issue.

Trade in Asian shares was thinned by the Lunar New Year. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan lost 0.5 per cent.

Australian shares fell 0.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei fell 0.5 per cent as the strong yen weighed on exporters.

“Trump always stated these were policies he would implement,” said James Woods, global investment analyst at Rivkin Securities in Sydney. “This renews concerns about a trade war with China that would significantly affect both the Asian and the global economy.”

The U.S. dollar rose 0.5 per cent to a 10-day against a basket of currencies, reversing earlier falls.

The euro fell 0.6 per cent to $1.0633 and sterling dropped 0.4 percent to $1.25, although the yen was up 0.3 per cent at 114.70 per dollar.

In debt markets, German 10-year yields dipped 0.3 basis points to 0.46 per cent after inflation hit a 3 1/2-year high but, at 1.9 per cent on the year, slightly undershot forecasts.

Yields on lower-rated Italian 10-year bonds rose 10 bps to 2.33 per cent.

“Inflation is moving higher and this is fuelling talk about ECB policy, although I expect the ECB is likely to continue to play down tapering,” said ING senior rates strategist Martin van Vliet.

The premium investors demand to hold French 10-year bonds rather than German hit its widest in three years after a poll on Sunday showed conservative candidate Francois Fillon, embroiled in a scandal over allegations of misuse of public funds, losing ground to centrist Emmanuel Macron.

Fillon is favourite to win the election, most likely in a run-off with far-right leader marine Le Pen.

Oil prices fell, weighed down by the reduced appetite for risk resulting from the immigration curbs and by signs of data from Baker Hughes showed U.S. drillers added 15 oil rigs last week. Brent crude last traded down 12 cents at $55.52 a barrel.

Copper fell 0.5 per cent to $5,871 a tonne, with trade also thinned by the week-long new year holiday in China.

