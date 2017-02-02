Canada’s main stock index turned lower in early trade on Thursday as financial and railway stocks slipped, while broad gains for resource stocks on higher commodity prices offset the downdraft.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 9.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 15,392.11 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday as oil rose and the greenback lost further ground since the Federal Reserve interest rate decision a day ago.

The U.S. dollar fell to its lowest since mid-November after the Fed disappointed investors hoping for a clear sign of a March interest rate rise, while signs that the new U.S. administration favors a weaker greenback also weighed on the currency.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.2998 to the greenback, or 76.93 U.S. cents, stronger than Wednesday’s close of $1.3047, or 76.65 U.S. cents.

The currency traded in a range of $1.2981 to $1.3050.

U.S. stocks fell on Thursday, tracking the dollar, after the Federal Reserve gave little insight into whether it would raise interest rates at its next meeting, even as the central bank painted an upbeat picture of the economy.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 42.96 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 19,847.98, the S&P 500 was down 4.21 points, or 0.184686 per cent, at 2,275.34 and the Nasdaq composite was down 15.24 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 5,627.42

The Fed left interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but gave no firm signal of a hike in March, as it awaits more clarity on President Donald Trump’s fiscal policies, adding another layer to the uncertainty triggered by his recent comments and decisions.

The dollar dropped to a near 12-week low of 99.23 against a basket of major currencies. The greenback has been beaten down by Trump’s comments on its strength and concerns over his protectionist policies.

Mr. Trump’s administrative priorities such as imposing restriction on travel to the United States and ending trade deals have caused uncertainty and made it hard for investors to have conviction in the market.

“The Fed is concerned that the unraveling of trade deals could be very negative to the economy,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

“You could have improving earnings and good news on the economy, but that is getting overshadowed by the ‘worry trade’ with investors taking on a wait-and-see attitude.”

Wall Street was lifted on Wednesday by a spike in Apple after the company reported strong results, but the S&P 500 and the Dow pared most of their gains at the close due to losses in energy and utilities.

A clutch of earnings including Amazon.com, Visa and Amgen will keep investors busy on Thursday.

Initial jobless claims fell more than expected to 246,000 last week, compared to economists’ estimates of 250,000 signaling tightening labor conditions. The report comes ahead of a closely watched monthly hiring data on Friday.

Ralph Lauren dropped 9.4 percent. The company said Chief Executive Officer Stefan Larson would leave following disagreements with its chairman.

Oil prices rose on Thursday as evidence that OPEC and other big exporters were cutting production outweighed a sharp rise in U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles.

Brent crude was up 20 cents at $57 a barrel after settling up $1.22 in the previous session. U.S. light crude gained 15 cents to $54.03 after climbing by $1.07 on Wednesday.

Both crude oil benchmarks are now near the top of recent price ranges. Brent has spent most of the past two months trading between $53 and $58 a barrel, at a premium of around $2.50 to the U.S. crude futures contract.

“Sentiment is bullish,” said Tamas Varga, analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates, but added, “We are still firmly within the ranges. I think buyers will shy away if the market jumps another dollar.”

U.S. crude oil inventories rose last week by an unexpected 6.5 million barrels to 494.76 million barrels, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. The build in crude stocks far exceeded analysts’ expectations for an increase of 3.3 million barrels.

Gasoline stocks climbed by 3.9 million barrels, compared with analyst expectations of a 1 million barrel gain.

Inventories in the United States, the world’s biggest oil consumer, have been near record highs for much of the past year and domestic production is rising as U.S. companies drill for shale oil.

But prices have been underpinned by indications that producers from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other exporters are cutting output.

The curbs follow an agreement last year by OPEC and other exporters to reduce supplies by a combined 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to prop up prices that remain at about half their mid-2014 levels.

A Reuters survey this week found that most key oil producers were sticking to the deal, with compliance above 80 percent.

Russian oil output contracted in January by 100,000 bpd, Energy Ministry data showed on Thursday.

Tension between the United States and Tehran is also rising after Iran tested a ballistic missile, raising the possibility of future sanctions that could curb Iranian oil supply.

