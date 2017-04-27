Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses among its heavyweight banks, while alternative lender Home Capital Group Inc recovered some of the previous session’s sharp losses after hiring bankers to consider its strategic options.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 88.30 points, or 0.56 percent, at 15,561.24 shortly after the open. The financial sector, which accounts for more than a third of the index’s weight, was down 1.1 per cent.

Home Capital plunged nearly 65.0 per cent on Wedneday after the alternative lender said it would secure a $2-billion credit line to shore up its shrinking balance sheet.

It was up almost 17 per cent in early trading on Thursday.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Thursday amid a flood of quarterly earnings reports, while investors assessed President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 16.75 points, or 0.08 per cent, at 20,991.84, the S&P 500 was up 1.95 points, or 0.081677 per cent, at 2,389.4 and the Nasdaq composite was up 12.95 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 6,038.18.

The one-page plan, unveiled on Wednesday, proposed deep tax cuts for many businesses, but offered no detail on how it would be paid for without increasing the deficit.

U.S. stocks snapped a two-day rally to end lower on Wednesday after the plan was unveiled. The prospects of hefty tax cuts have been a major driver of the post-election rally since November.

“Yesterday, you saw some selling but it didn’t develop into an outright heavy pressure day,” said Robert Pavlik, chief market strategist at Boston Private Wealth.

Of the 181 S&P 500 companies that have released results so far, nearly 77 per cent have reported earnings above analysts’ expectations. In a typical quarter, about 64 per cent of companies have topped earnings estimates, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil prices fell on Thursday after news that two key oilfields in Libya had restarted, pumping crude for export into an already bloated market.

Benchmark Brent crude fell $1.22 a barrel to a low of $50.60 before recovering slightly to around $50.80. The contract has fallen more than 10 per cent from this month’s peak.

U.S. light crude oil hit a low of $48.51, down $1.11 a barrel on the day.

Libya’s Sharara oilfield, with a production capacity of almost 300,000 barrels per day (bpd), has restarted after the end of protests that had blocked pipelines there, a Libyan oil source and local official said on Thursday.

The source said El Feel oilfield, with a capacity of about 90,000 bpd, had also restarted.

The news helped push Brent down through its 200-day moving average (MA) at $51.29 a barrel, a key technical support on price charts, which triggered further selling, analysts said.

“Prices have come under pressure on news from Libya ... and quite importantly a break below the 200-day MA,” Eugen Weinberg, head of global commodities research at Germany’s Commerzbank in Frankfurt, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“I would not be surprised to see Brent prices testing $50 today or tomorrow,” Weinberg added.

The oil market has found some support from plans by major exporters to extend output cuts.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and Russia have agreed to cut output by 1.8 million bpd in the first half of the year to tighten the market and prop up prices.

OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo said on Thursday that a global oil overhang was declining, but he added that stocks remained high and needed to fall further.

OPEC is discussing extending its cuts into the second half of the year, but the group has an uphill task.

U.S. data on Wednesday showed a drop in crude stocks, but gasoline inventories surged as refiners produced more fuel than the market could consume.

“U.S. commercial stocks increased by more than 6.5 million barrels last week,” said Tamas Varga, senior analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates. “Stock rebalancing has been put on hold as U.S. commercial oil inventories have jumped.”

U.S. crude oil production is also rising, up 10 per cent since mid-2016 at 9.27 million bpd.

