Canada’s main stock index turned lower in early trade on Monday, weighed by heavyweight banks and railway stocks.The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 41.76 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 15,491.71 shortly after opening in positive territory. All 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as technology stocks declined and investors took a breather to assess Wall Street’s recent record-setting run.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 18.35 points, or 0.09 per cent, at 20,803.41, the S&P 500 was down 2.84 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,364.5 and the Nasdaq composite was down 11.01 points, or 0.19 per cent, at 5,834.30.

Investors will be closely watching President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday evening for clues on his proposed tax reform and his plans to overhaul the Affordable Healthcare Act.

Mr. Trump’s promise a few weeks ago of a “phenomenal” tax announcement helped rekindle a post-election rally, driving the main U.S. markets to record highs.

But since then, markets have traded range-bound amid caution due to sparse details on Mr. Trump’s agenda. Utilities and telecom services stocks - traditionally defensive plays of the S&P 500 index - outperformed the other sectors last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average hit its 11th straight record close on Friday, despite just a 0.05-per-cent rise.

“The market activity suggests another mixed session today as investors await the key events of the week,” Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial wrote.

Among stocks, electric carmaker Tesla slipped 3.6 per cent to $246.62 in early trading after Goldman Sachs downgraded the company’s stock to “sell” from “neutral” and lowered its price target.

World stocks fell on Monday, after two huge European merger and acquisition deals fell through and billionaire U.S. investor Warren Buffett warned that while stocks are cheap, they are currently unpredictable and prone to a sudden, steep correction.

The dollar was steady and U.S. Treasury yields struggled to bounce much from the biggest weekly fall since July, while French bond yields hit a one-month low as polls showed centrist Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right candidate Marine Le Pen if the two face up in May’s presidential election runoff.

Europe’s benchmark index of leading 300 shares fell 0.2 per cent to 1,456 points, led lower by insurers and exchange operators. Assicurazioni Generali fell 3.7 per cent after bank Intesa Sanpaolo said late on Friday it had decided not to pursue a possible tie-up with Italy’s biggest insurer.

Meanwhile, the proposed 29-billion euro merger between the London Stock Exchange and Deutsche Boerse to create Europe’s biggest stock exchange looked dead in the water due an inability to meet European antitrust demands. Shares in both companies fell by as much as 3 per c ent on Monday.“The regulatory hurdles were always a risk, and with Brexit, there are additional hurdles to clear that seem close to insurmountable now,” said Neil Wilson, senior market analyst at ETX Capital.

Euro zone stocks performed better, with the index of leading 50 shares up 0.2 per cent, lifted by a 0.8-per-cent rise in euro zone bank stocks. Intesa Sanpaolo rose as much as 5 per cent after the bank pulled its bid for Generali.

MSCI’s benchmark world stock index slipped 0.2 per cent , on course for its first consecutive daily fall for three weeks. On Thursday, it hit a record high of 447.67 points.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.3 per cent, near the day’s lows, while Japan’s Nikkei closed 0.9 per cent lower at a 2-1/2 week low on concerns that a stronger yen would crimp corporate earnings.

In bond markets, the focus was on France, where the latest polls showed that centrist Emmanuel Macron would score a more convincing victory over far-right and anti-euro Marine Le Pen in the presidential election’s runoff vote.

France’s 10-year bond yield fell 2.5 basis points to a one-month low of 0.88 per cent, and the gap over safe-haven German yields narrowed to around 70 basis points. Last week that spread reached around 84 bps, the widest since late 2012.

Benchmark Spanish, Italian and Portuguese yields all fell between 3 and 5 basis points.

Meanwhile, U.S. bond yields remained under pressure as investors turn their attention to U.S. President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address on Tuesday, in which he is expected to unveil some elements of his plans to cut taxes in his joint address to Congress.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield edged up 1 basis point to 2.32 per cent from Friday’s five-week low of 2.31 percent. Last week’s fall of nearly 11 basis points was the steepest weekly decline since July last year.

In currencies, the dollar was flat on an index basis. The euro was up 0.2 per cent at $1.0580, but the dollar was 0.1 per cent higher against the yen at 112.30 yen and sterling was down 0.4 per cent at $1.2415.

Sterling buckled on media reports that Scottish nationalists were preparing to demand a fresh independence vote, possibly announcing as early as March to coincide with UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan to formally trigger Britain’s exit from the European Union.

In addition to Mr. Trump’s address to Congress, U.S. rates and the dollar will take their cue this week from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen’s speech on Friday.

“In order for the Fed to really have the option of hiking next month, Yellen will have to make a much stronger case relative to what’s been said recently,” said Deutsche Bank market strategist Jim Reid.

In commodities, Brent crude rose 0.9 per cent to $56.48 per barrel while U.S. West Texas Intermediate was up 0.8 per cent at $54.42 per barrel as a global supply glut appeared to ease.

