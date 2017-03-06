Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, with heavyweight banks, miners and other resource stocks weighing as oil prices softened as lower Chinese economic growth targets sparked renewed worries over excess supply and copper also slipped.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 89.13 points, or 0.57 per cent, at 15,519.37 shortly after the open. Nine of its 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks fell at the open on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in Asia and President Donald Trump’s accusation that his predecessor Barack Obama wiretapped him weighed on investors’ risk appetite.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 78.46 points, or 0.37 per cent, to 20,927.25. The S&P 500 lost 10.49 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 2,372.63, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 25.04 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 5,845.72.

Some investors worried that the latest development could distract Mr. Trump from his economic agenda of introducing tax cuts and simplifying regulations, which have powered Wall Street higher since the election.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq have risen for six straight weeks, extending a post-election rally that started in November.

However, the lack of detail on Mr. Trump’s proposals and political tensions surrounding his relationship with Russia have raised concerns.

Investors are focusing more on politics and have become more selective in what they buy, the Bank for International Settlements said on Monday.

“The market is susceptible to short-term swings and choppy behavior predicated on something Trump says,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

“Most investors are positive about the Trump administration, however there is caution that something could be said by the administration that could derail the enthusiasm.”

Rising geopolitical tensions in East Asia also weighed after North Korea fired four ballistic missiles.

Investors are wary of inflated market valuations. The S&P is trading at about 18 times forward earnings estimates against the long-term average of 15 times, according to Thomson Reuters data.

A flurry of economic data, culminating with Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report, will demonstrate the strength of the U.S. economy this week.

A Commerce Department report on Monday is expected to show factory goods orders increased 1 per cent in January after a 1.3-per-cent rise in December. The data is due at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Oil prices softened on Monday as lower economic growth targets in China sparked renewed worries over excess supply, but escalating violence in North Africa underpinned the market.

Brent crude futures were down 10 cents at $55.80 a barrel after settling 1.5 per cent higher in the previous session.

U.S. crude futures fell 20 cents to $53.13 a barrel after closing the previous session up 1.4 per cent.

China lowered its growth target for the year to 6.5 per cent, compared with 6.7 per cent last year, and tightened regulatory controls in an effort to tackle pollution.

Investors are watching the moves carefully for signs they could dampen demand for oil.

The news, along with concerns over Russia’s compliance with a deal between OPEC and other producers to trim oil output, reversed some of the late-week gains that came on the back of attacks on Libya’s oil ports.

“It’s a market where there are no signs of extreme tightness,” said Olivier Jakob, managing director at PetroMatrix. “It makes it hard to get a sustained rally.”

Still, rival Libyan factions continued to battle for control of export terminals Es Sider and Ras Lanuf. East Libyan forces carried out fresh air strikes on Monday as they attempted to win back control, and the turmoil forced a production cut of 35,000 barrels per day.

Meanwhile, figures from Russia’s energy ministry released last week showed February oil output was unchanged from January at 11.11 million bpd, casting doubt on the country’s moves to curb production as part of a pact with oil producers last year.

Commerzank said Russia’s production would need to fall by a further 100,000 bpd in March to comply with the agreement.

OPEC’s compliance with promised cuts of 1.2 million bpd rose to 94 percent in February, but Saudi Arabia was responsible for the bulk of them, Reuters data showed. Oil brokerage PVM said current OPEC figures left “no room for an annual rebalancing.”

“Compliance from the 11 (OPEC) member countries needs to improve and the present agreement needs to be prolonged beyond June in order to achieve meaningful drawdown in global oil inventories,” PVM analyst Tamas Varga said.

