Canada’s main stock index fell on Tuesday, pressured by losses for the energy group as prices of oil fell to a three-month low, while Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc. tumbled after billionaire investor William Ackman sold his entire stake.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 85.44 points, or 0.55 per cent, at 15,459.38, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Brexit batters pound; Fed nerves hit stocks (Reuters)

Valeant was down 8.6 per cent to $14.81 in early trading.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Tuesday as investors fixed their sights on the outcome of a meeting where the Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise interest rates for the first time this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 50.08 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 20,831.4. The S&P 500 lost 7.41 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 2,366.06. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 16.40 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 5,859.38

The U.s. dollar rose before the start on Tuesday of a Federal Reserve policy meeting expected to raise U.S. interest rates, while European shares fell as investors faced a week packed with political and market risks.

The U.S. central bank said in a statement its two-day meeting would go ahead as planned, dispelling doubts policymakers would brave a snowstorm hitting Washington.

While the Fed meeting is the focus for markets this week, investors also have to assess the impact of central bank meetings in Britain and Japan, a gathering of G20 finance chiefs, U.S. President Donald Trump’s first budget and a tense election in the Netherlands.

“With a busy calendar of geopolitical events coming up, in particular across the euro zone, investors could be seen to be taking some risk off the table with several potentially volatile events lined up,” Charles Hanover Investments partner Dafydd Davies said.

A Fed rate rise on Wednesday is seen as all but certain and investors will focus on new economic forecasts and any clues as to how many rate hikes can be expected this year.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six other major currencies, rose 0.3 percent.

The euro fell 0.2 per cent to $1.0629 while the yen was flat at 114.90.

Sterling fell 0.6 per cent to $1.2136, having dropped as far as $1.2107, its weakest since Jan. 17, reversing gains chalked up on Monday when Scotland’s leader demanded a new referendum on independence but not before autumn 2018.

“The big question is ‘does the Fed become even more hawkish and point towards the possibility of more than three rate hikes?’,” said Constantin Bolz, head of currency strategy at UBS Wealth Management in Zurich.

“That would be dollar-positive. But if they do it like they usually do -- deliver a hike today but keep the promise to hike very gradually -- then the dollar could rather give back a little bit.”

The pan-European STOXX 600 share index fell 0.3 per cent, led lower by a 1-per-cent fall in banks.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei closed down 0.1 per cent.

Shares in Toshiba Corp. closed up 0.5 per cent after plunging as much as 8.8 per cent, their biggest one-day loss for almost a month.

Toshiba failed to submit audited third-quarter earnings for a second time on Tuesday, gaining a one-month extension, and said it would speed up looking at whether to sell a majority of its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse.

China’s blue-chip CSI300 index dipped 0.1 per cent after data showing investment was higher than forecast in the first two months of the year.

Yields on benchmark 10-year German government bonds , seen as one of the world’s safest assets, briefly hit 14-month highs above 0.5 per cent.

Traders cited a slight easing of concern over the Dutch election after a poll on Monday showed Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s conservatives increasing their lead over nationalist Geert Wilders’s Party for Freedom (PVV), compared with the pollster’s previous survey.

The move later reversed, however, and German yields last stood at 0.46 per cent, down 2 basis points on the day.

Oil prices fell to three-month lows on Tuesday after OPEC reported that crude inventories in developed countries had risen above the five-year average in January despite production cuts by some of the world’s largest exporters.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, which has reduced output even more than it had pledged last year, also said in its monthly report that U.S. shale output and other non-OPEC supply was increasing.

Brent futures were down 67 cents at $50.68 a barrel, after earlier touching $50.55, their lowest since Nov. 30.

U.S. crude slid 82 cents to $47.58 a barrel after dropping during the session to $47.47, also the lowest since November.

Oil prices have now reversed almost all the gains notched up since OPEC said on Nov. 30 that it was cutting output.

Despite OPEC sticking to its pledge to cut, inventories have continued to rise. Weekly data due to be released on Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API) is expected to show another rise in U.S. inventories, following on from last week’s report that showed a bigger than expected increase.

“Right now, the direction of travel is more important than the absolute level,” said Harry Tchilinguirian, global head of commodity strategy at BNP Paribas, citing concerns that OPEC-led cuts lasting from January to June had not halted the accumulation of inventory.

OPEC has said its supply cuts aim to stabilize prices and draw down global inventories. Investors are now looking for indications that OPEC will extend its reductions beyond June.

Saudi ally Kuwait said on Monday it would support an extension of the global deal.

“It will speed up rebalancing of the market and will help bring prices to acceptable levels for oil-producing nations and the industry in general,” the Gulf state’s oil minister, Essam al-Marzouq, told the state news agency.

But Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter, which has cut even more production than it had pledged in the OPEC deal, has yet to indicate clearly whether it is ready to extend.

Report Typo/Error