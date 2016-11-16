Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, including losses for energy shares as oil returned some of the sharp gains made a day earlier, while financials retreated for a second straight day.The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 58.69 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 14,697.41, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

Crude oil prices dropped more than 1 per cent, returning some of the gains made in one of the year’s biggest rallies a day earlier.

That had helped Canada’s main stock index notch its biggest gain since September on Tuesday.

Wall Street opened lower on Wednesday - a day after the Dow closed higher for the seventh session in a row following Donald Trump’s election win - as investors braced for higher interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 49.78 points, or 0.26 per cent, to 18,873.28.

The S&P 500 lost 5.42 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 2,174.97.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.18 points, or 0.4 per cent, to 5,254.44.

Mr. Trump’s plans to cut taxes and raise infrastructure spending would boost economic activity, while his proposal to impose tariffs on cheap imports would likely drive inflation higher.

That prospect has given rise to expectations that the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates faster than anticipated, boosting the dollar index to a 14-year high.

A higher dollar hurts the overseas income of multinational companies.

“We had a pretty sharp rally off the election and it was pretty impressive, but it seems pretty clear to me that sort of emotional reaction, if you will, is now long off,” said Randy Frederick, vice president of trading and derivatives for Charles Schwab in Austin, Texas.

“At this point we kind of have to get back to the fundamentals, and we could very well be in just a sort of wait-and-see mode until we get to the Fed meeting.”

The Fed will hike rates in December barring any major shocks, policymaker James Bullard said, adding that a single rate increase may be enough to move monetary policy to a “neutral setting”.

Traders are pricing in a 90.6-per-cent chance that the central bank will raise rates next month, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

The S&P has gained 1.9 per cent since the election on Nov. 8. The Dow has risen 3.2 per cent and closed at a record high for the past four days.

However, investors are also waiting for more clarity regarding Trump’s policies and what campaign promises will materialize into policies as well as keeping an eye on key appointments to his administration.

Oil prices fell on Wednesday, returning some of the gains made in one of the year’s biggest rallies a day earlier, after weekly U.S. crude stocks rose beyond expectations and a strong dollar weighed on commodities.

Global benchmark Brent crude as down 34 cents at $46.61 a barrel. It closed Tuesday 5.7 per cent higher on news that members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries would renew efforts to limit production.

U.S. crude was 45 cents lower at $45.36 a barrel.

“Prices are down on the build in U.S. crude oil stocks reported by the API last night,” said Tamas Varga, oil analyst at London brokerage PVM Oil Associates.

A strong dollar also weighed on oil, with the index measured against a basket of currencies hitting a 14-year high.

Weekly U.S. crude oil stocks surged by 3.6 million barrels last week, the American Petroleum Institute (API) industry group said, exceeding analyst expectations of a 1.5 million barrel rise.

Official U.S. government oil stocks data will be published later on Wednesday.

The news dampened a rally infused by news that OPEC members were meeting ahead of an official group gathering on Nov. 30 to build consensus for a deal to limit output, and by oil pipeline attacks by militants in Nigeria.

A number of energy ministers from OPEC countries are likely to meet informally in Doha on Friday to try to build consensus over decisions taken by the full group in September in Algiers, an Algerian energy source said.

However, Iran’s oil minister will not be attending, sending the country’s OPEC governor instead, sources said.

“We estimate the possibility of an actual OPEC production cut as 50-50,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

“If OPEC would stick to its intention to set its production ceiling at 32.5 million barrels a day, or even lower, market optimism will likely pick up, which could be supportive for oil prices.”

The Dutch bank lowered its oil price forecasts on Wednesday, expecting Brent and U.S. crude to average $50 a barrel in the fourth quarter.

In a bullish signal for the oil market, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday oil consumption will peak no sooner than 2040 despite the entering into force of the Paris climate deal which intends to wean the world off fossil fuels by the end of the century.

Report Typo/Error