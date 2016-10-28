Canada’s main stock index fell at the open on Friday, with heavyweight energy and financials sectors slipping as oil prices lost ground and U.S. GDP data supported the expectation of a U.S. Federal Reserve rate hike this year.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 31.65 points, or 0.21 per cent, at 14,802.10 shortly after the open. Six of its 10 main groups fell.

Amazon disappoints, Alphabet beats (Reuters)

Budget balance data for August is due at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The index rose on Thursday, led by the energy sector as oil rallied and a slew of oil and gas companies reported quarterly earnings, while financials also gained ground as bond yields rose.

The S&P 500 index and the Nasdaq opened lower on Friday weighed down by Amazon, while Chevron’s strong results boosted the Dow.

The Dow Jones industrial average was up 28.35 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 18,198.03, the S&P 500 was down 3.36 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,129.68 and the Nasdaq composite was down 22.15 points, or 0.42 per cent, at 5,193.82

Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9-per-cent annual rate in the third quarter, helped by a surge in exports, the first estimate by the U.S. Commerce Department revealed.

“We continually ask ourselves, is the economy getting better or not, and I would say with this reading, the answer is yes ... But the problem is if GDP is very good then the Fed will raise rates,” said Kim Forrest, research analyst at Fort Pitt Capital Group in Pittsburgh.

While the central bank is not expected to raise rates in its November meeting which falls just days before the U.S. presidential elections, it is most likely to pull the trigger in December.

Traders raised the prospects of a December hike to 83 percent after the GDP data from 78.3 per cent, according to data from CME Group.

Amazon, following its profit warning for the crucial holiday quarter, was down over 5 per cent in early trading.

“Right now we’re seeing this tug-of-war between the sentiment that the earnings recession is ending versus worry when big companies such as Amazon and Apple fail to live up to expectations,” said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities in New York.

Investors expect the third quarter to mark the end of a year-long earnings recession as more companies beat expectations.

Profits at S&P 500 companies are expected to rise 2.6 per cent, helped largely by financial companies, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. However, energy companies are expected to take a hit.

Wall Street slipped in choppy trading on Thursday as a decline in the consumer discretionary sector and interest-rate sensitive stocks outweighed gains in healthcare names.

In a week marked by deep slides in prices of U.S. and European debt, the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield climbed to a five-month high on Friday just below 1.88 per cent, helped by surging British gilt and German bund yields.

The 10-year gilt yield is up nearly 20 basis points on the week to levels not seen since Britain’s vote in June to leave the European Union and has risen more than 50 basis points this month.

Bond yields have risen recently amid concerns that ultra-easy policies practiced by the major central banks could have their limits and may not be continued indefinitely.

Deutsche Bank’s John Reid on Friday said that bond markets are living a “nightmare” moment, Rabobank analysts deemed the recent sell-off a “bloodbath” and Bank of America Merrill Lynch warned of an “angry rise” in yields in the weeks ahead.

Germany’s 10-year bund yield rose to 0.219 per cent on Friday, its highest since early May, and marking a sharp turnaround from the record low of minus 0.20 per cent in July under the European Central Bank’s extensive monetary easing.

ECB Governing Council member Philip Lane said on Friday that the ECB will provide stimulus to the euro zone economy until the bloc’s inflation rate is on the path towards its target, with March next year providing an important “staging post”.

Boosted by the spike in Treasury yields, the dollar scaled a three-month peak of 105.42 yen and the rise in euro zone yields lifted the euro by a quarter of a per cent to $1.0924 on Friday.

The dollar index was little changed at 98.880 after rising about 0.2 per cent on Thursday. It was on track for a weekly gain of about 0.3 percent, having struck a nine-month peak along the way.

Sterling fell 0.4 per cent against the dollar to $1.2110 and an eight-day low against the euro after Northern Ireland’s High Court ruled that the law of the province did not restrict the British prime minister’s ability to trigger an exit from the European Union.

Oil prices edged lower on Friday and were set for the biggest weekly losses in six weeks over doubts about whether oil producers will be able to agree on an output cut big enough to curb a global glut that has weighed on markets for two years.

Experts from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and counterparts from other oil-producing nations such as Russia started two-day negotiations on Friday over an output-capping agreement expected to be presented at the end of next month.

Disagreements remain over which members should be exempt from a curb to reduce output to a range of 32.5-33 million barrels per day (bpd), underscoring how difficult it will be for participants to reach a deal.

Brent crude futures were down 35 cents at $50.12 a barrel. The contract was set to close the week more than 3 percent lower in its steepest weekly loss since mid-September.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 46 cents at $49.26 a barrel, also on track for its biggest weekly loss in six weeks.

“Doubts linger about OPEC’s ability or willingness to implement any production cuts,” said analysts at Cenkos Natural Resources.

“The market has been wary of reading too much into the rhetoric ahead of the next meeting scheduled for the end of November.”

Analysts at Commerzbank said the success of an output deal will depend on whether Gulf producers Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait and Qatar are willing to implement the production cuts on their own if no agreement can be reached with other producers.

French oil major Total said on Friday it expected crude prices to remain volatile and continued to reduce costs.

The French company said it loses around 2 billion euros in cashflow for every $10 downward move in oil prices.

Weak prices have also hit Italian oil firm ENI, which reported a worse-than-expected quarterly loss on Friday.

Report Typo/Error