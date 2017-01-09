Canada’s main stock index fell in early trade on Monday, weighed down by energy stocks as oil prices fell and as shares in telecom companies also lost ground.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 38.00 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,458.05 shortly after the open.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as energy stocks were pulled down by a drop in oil prices, while a decline in Goldman Sachs moved the Dow Jones Industrial Average further from the historic 20,000 mark.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 49.68 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 19,914.12.

The S&P 500 was down 3.18 points, or 0.139659 per cent, at 2,273.8.

The Nasdaq Composite was up 6.91 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,527.96.

The Dow hit a record 19,999.63 points on Friday, while the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also hit all-time highs, after a late pop in Apple and other technology stocks.

Wall Street has rallied since Donald Trump won the U.S. election in November as investors bet he will introduce business-friendly policies.

But the rally has led to lofty valuations - the S&P is trading at about 17 times expected earnings, compared to its 10-year average of 14. That could make investors cautious as they gear up for the fourth-quarter earnings season.

“The market is building drama around 20,000 and if and when we get promising earnings reports, the Dow will go through the point like a hot knife through butter,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, NJ.

The first peek into how companies fared last quarter will be provided later this week by big U.S. banks, including JPMorgan , Bank of America and Wells Fargo.

S&P 500 companies overall are expected to post a 6.1-per-cent increase in profit in the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil fell 2 per cent on Monday as signs of growing U.S. production outweighed optimism that many other producers, including Russia, were sticking to a deal to cut supplies in a bid to bolster the market.

Brent crude futures were down $1.08, or 1.9 per cent, at $56.02 a barrel, after touching a intra-day low of $55.85. U.S. crude futures were trading at $52.99 per barrel, down $1, or 1.9 per cent, compared with a session low of $52.85.

“We see the optimism surrounding OPEC and non-OPEC production cuts being counterbalanced by fears of higher U.S. crude production as the higher rig count of last Friday still weighs,” said Hans van Cleef, senior energy economist at ABN Amro.

A stronger U.S. dollar also weighed as the currency surged on expectations of faster U.S. interest rate hikes this year, making it more expensive to hold dollar-denominated commodities.

Last week, U.S. energy companies added oil rigs for a 10th week in a row to 529, Baker Hughes data showed, extending a recovery in activity into an eighth month.

Analysts at Barclays said they expected the U.S. rig count to rise to 850-875 by the end of the year, with spending on exploration and production set to increase 27 percent in North America.

This raised concerns that U.S. production is increasing and undermining efforts by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and others to cut output.

In Iraq, OPEC’s second-biggest producer, a record 3.51 million barrels per day (bpd) were exported from its port in Basra in December, officials said, although they added that the country would comply with its commitment to lower output by an average of 210,000 bpd from January.

Sources also told Reuters on Monday that Iraq’s State Oil Marketing Company (SOMO) had given three buyers in Asia and Europe full supply allocations for February.

Traders also eyed news from OPEC member Kuwait, where bad weather forced the closure of oil exporting ports, state news agency Kuna said.

On the other hand, Russia, one of the world’s largest crude producers, appeared to be sticking to the agreement to cut.

Russian energy market sources told Reuters the country’s output had fallen by 100,000 bpd in the first week of the month.

Analysts at JBC Energy were optimistic about a tighter oil market in 2017.

“Concerns regarding the sincerity, depth and duration of announced production cuts notwithstanding, most analysts, including us, see tighter-than-previously-envisaged balances for 2017,” they said.

Report Typo/Error