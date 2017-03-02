Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, with energy stocks pushed down by falling oil prices and gold miners weighing heavily as bullion was pressured by rising U.S. rate hike bets.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 39.26 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 15,560.42 shortly after the open. The index broke a five-day fall on Wednesday.

U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Thursday as investors took a breather after a day of records on Wall Street that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average scale 21,000 for the first time ever.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 3.4 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 21,112.15, the S&P 500 was down 3.43 points, or 0.143158 per cent, at 2,392.53 and the Nasdaq composite was down 8.29 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 5,895.74.

Wall Street’s main indexes rallied on Wednesday and the Dow Jones Industrial Average sailed past the 21,000 mark, boosted by President Donald Trump’s more measured tone in a speech to Congress and as bank stocks surged on increased possibility of an interest rate hike this month.

A report from the Labor Department on Thursday showed that the number of Americans who applied for jobless claims fell to a 44-year low last week, pointing to continued strength in the labor market.

The data supported a flurry of encouraging comments on the economy from Federal Reserve officials that has nudged the markets to price in higher chances of an interest rate hike in two weeks. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is set to speak on Friday.

Fed Board Governor Lael Brainard, who is typically dovish on rates, said on Wednesday that a move on rates could come “soon”.

“Even on the Federal Reserve Board, the last of the doves is finally acknowledging that if things seem strong enough we’ve got some cover here to move,” said Mike Bailey, president of FBB Capital Partners.

The odds for a move this month jumped to 74 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters data. Before the influential New York Fed president William Dudley spoke on Tuesday, the chances were roughly 30 per cent.

The dollar index was up on Thursday after gaining the most in nearly eight weeks a day earlier.

The trading debut of Snap Inc, the owner of popular messaging app Snapchat, is scheduled on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker. Snap on Wednesday priced its initial public offering above its target range, raising $3.4 billion and giving the company a $24 billion valuation.

European stocks held near 15-month highs and the dollar strengthened against other top global currencies on Thursday on growing expectations the U.S. central bank will raise interest rates later this month.

European shares held steady after Wednesday’s strong showing and gains on Asian bourses, that helped push MSCI’s global stocks index to another record high.

Although higher interest rates would raise U.S. companies’ costs, they are also being viewed as a sign of confidence in the economy. Fed Chair Janet Yellen is due to speak on the economic outlook in Chicago on Friday.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was unchanged after adding 1.5 per cent on Wednesday and hitting its highest since December 2015, as losses on real estate companies offset gains in utilities.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.1 per cent, while Japan’s Nikkei closed up 0.9 per cent after hitting a 14-month high as a weaker yen helped exporters.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, hit a seven-week high, up 0.3 per cent.

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to $1.0514, the yen fell 0.6 per cent to 114.40 per dollar and sterling was flat at $1.2286, having earlier touched a six-week low at $1.2257.

In fixed income markets, U.S. Treasury yields pushed higher.

Rate-sensitive two-year yields matched Wednesday’s peak of 1.308 percent, their highest since 2009.

German 10-year yields were higher on the day after data showing euro zone inflation hit the European Central Bank’s 2 percent target last month, as expected.

Some analysts said the pick-up in inflation could fuel talk of a scaling back, or tapering, of the ECB’s stimulus programme, which has driven euro zone bond yields lower.

“Psychologically, 2-per-cent inflation could be important and there will be more pressure building on the ECB to taper -- especially if the economy continues to grow,” said KBC strategist Piet Lammens.

Oil prices fell for a third consecutive day after a record build-up in U.S. crude inventories and data showing Russian oil production was unchanged last month, signalling a pause in Moscow’s efforts to curb production under a deal struck with the OPEC producers’ club. Brent crude fell 79 cents to $55.57 a barrel.

“There is a very stale smell hanging over the market,” Ole Hansen, head of commodity strategy at Saxo Bank in Copenhagen, told Reuters Global Oil Forum.

“I still see the risk of $50 a barrel before $60 on Brent, but have to acknowledge that we have so far seen very limited selling appetite.”

The stronger dollar weighed on metals prices, which wee buoyed however, by signs of growing demand. Chinese factory activity expanded faster than expected in February, purchasing manager data showed on Wednesday.

Copper, a key Chinese import, fell 0.8 per cent to $5,964 a tonne.

Gold fell 0.7 per cent to $1,239 an ounce.

