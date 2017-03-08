Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower commodity prices weighed on the shares of energy and mining companies, offsetting gains for the financial services sector as bond yields climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 17.67 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 15,591.11, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday as bank stocks gained after a better-than-expected private sector hiring pointed to a healthy labor market, making an interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve next week near certain.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 22.64 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 20,947.4, the S&P 500 was up 1.56 points, or 0.065868 percent, at 2,369.95 and the Nasdaq composite was up 4.37 points, or 0.07 percent, at 5,838.30.

The report is seen as a precursor to Friday’s more comprehensive nonfarm payrolls data, which acts as a barometer for the health of the U.S. economy and is a key data point for the Fed to decide on rates.

The U.S. private sector added 298,000 jobs last month, blowing past economists’ average estimate of 190,000, according to the ADP National Employment report.

Traders have priced in an all-but-certain quarter point rate hike during the Fed’s meeting on March 14-15, but investors are keen to know whether the central bank would increase the pace of rate hikes.

Fed Chair Janet Yellen last week remarked that scaling back on monetary policy would likely not be as slow this year as it was in 2016 and 2015.

Though the markets have been more resilient to the prospects of higher rates now than they were last year, the chatter has put the brakes on a rally that took off on President Donald Trump’s promise of tax reforms and infrastructure spending.

“Even if the Fed raises rates next week, it would be to 75 basis points which is historically very low and is still considered very easy money,” said Adam Sarhan, chief executive officer at 50 Park Investments, in Florida.

“For the first time in years, you have hope that fiscal policy will be kicked into gear in the U.S. and other parts of the world ... that leads to healthier economic conditions and that’s why stocks refuse to fall in a meaningful way.”

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked their first back-to-back losses in over one month on Tuesday.

Still, the S&P has not fallen more than 1 per cent since Oct. 11.

The dollar gathered strength on Wednesday, while gold - which tends to lose value as rate rise - was lower.

Oil could weigh on the markets, following a 1 per cent drop in prices after a report showed a large rise in U.S. crude inventories.

Europe’s main share index, which had barely moved before the U.S. data, headed higher. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was up 0.1 per cent, having fallen in the four previous trading days.

The modest moves in the index masked a gain of 7.5 per cent to a record high for German sportswear firm Adidas after its new boss increased sales and profit targets.

French state-owned utility EDF, by contrast, hit an all-time low after the government sold 231.1 million preferential shares as part of a capital hike.

Britain’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index earlier regained ground and sterling halved its losses against the dollar and euro as finance minister Philip Hammond delivered his first budget since the UK voted to leave the European Union.

Hammond unveiled higher forecasts for growth and inflation in 2017 but a lower projection for next year.

Sterling traded 0.2 per cent lower on the day at $1.2177 , up almost half a cent from the day’s lows, even after the U.S. data. It was marginally lower on the day at 86.67 pence per euro.

The dollar rose 0.3 per cent against a basket of currencies after a U.S. private sector employment showed 298,000 jobs were added last month, 110,000 more than forecast.

Some analysts are waiting for Friday’s U.S. non-farm payrolls data as a final piece of evidence supporting a 25 basis point rise at a Federal Reserve policy meeting on March 14-15, which futures prices indicate is an 87.5 percent probability.

“Unless the market were to price in a significantly more upbeat picture for the US, which would imply the Fed might move much more dynamically than is currently priced in, whether they hike two time or three times this year isn’t going to matter for the dollar,” said Sonja Marten, FX strategist at DZ Bank in Frankfurt.

The euro weakened 0.2 per cent to $1.0536 a day before a meeting of European Central bank policymakers.

“We’re expecting them to change their assessment around the risks – at the moment they have them to the downside, but we have an out-of-consensus call that they’re likely to say either that downside risks have diminished or become more balanced,” said BNP Paribas currency strategist Sam Lynton-Brown.

ECB asset-buying to stimulate the euro zone economy is among factors that have pushed yields on short-dated German government bonds to record lows in recent weeks.

Two-year yields edged down 1 basis point to minus 0.88 per cent while 10-year yields rose 4 bps to 0.36 per cent, taking the gap between them to 122 bps, its widest since July 2014.

A German auction of five-year bonds on Wednesday met lackluster demand, attracting bids worth less than the 4 billion euros of bonds on offer.

“We know the ECB is keen on buying much shorter-dated debt so that may have tipped the balance against five-year paper,” said Commerzbank rates strategist David Schnautz.

Earlier, trade data from Beijing briefly pushed the MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan higher, although it later traded flat. Mainland Chinese shares dipped but Hong Kong stocks rose 0.4 percent.

China’s imports in February grew 44.7 per cent from a year earlier on a yuan-denominated basis and 38.1 percent in dollar terms, accelerating from the previous month and leading to a rare trade deficit. Exports rose 4.2 percent.

The yen was half a percent weaker at 114.56 per dollar .

Oil prices fell in anticipation of data expected to show growing U.S. crude stockpiles. Brent, the international benchmark, fell 52 cents a barrel to $55.40.

“Oil is range-bound. If prices dip below $50 a barrel, OPEC will cut more; if it goes above $55 the U.S. will produce more,” said Jonathan Barratt, chief investment officer at Ayers Alliance in Sydney.

Gold fell 0.5 per cent to $1,210 an ounce, weighed down by the prospect of higher U.S. interest rates.

