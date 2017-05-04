Canada’s main stock index slipped in early trade on Thursday, as energy and mining stocks fell sharply with lower prices for oil, gold and industrial metals.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 80.56 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 15,462.58 shortly after the open.

The Canadian dollar edged higher against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, finding some respite after hitting a 14-month low earlier this week, as data showing that the country’s trade deficit had narrowed sharply offset lower oil prices.

Canada posted a trade deficit of C$135 million in March, down from a revised C$1.08 billion shortfall in February, as exports hit a record high on energy shipments, Statistics Canada said.

“A strong first indicator on March GDP (gross domestic product) suggests that there could be some decent momentum heading into the second quarter,” said Nick Exarhos, economist at CIBC Capital Markets.

Economists expect gross domestic product to grow as much as 4 per cent in the first quarter. But recent strength in the domestic economy has been overshadowed by a more uncertain trade outlook, mortgage lender concerns and lower prices of oil, one of Canada’s major exports.

U.S. crude oil prices fell to a four-month low, down 2.05 per cent at $46.84 a barrel, after U.S. crude inventories fell by less than expected.

The Canadian dollar was trading at $1.3721 to the greenback, or 72.88 U.S. cents, up 0.1 per cent, according to Reuters data.

The currency traded in a range of $1.3701 to $1.3746.

On Tuesday it had slumped to a fresh 14-month low at $1.3758.

Wall Street opened slightly higher on Thursday, led by banks, after the Federal Reserve expressed confidence in the strength of the economy.

However, gains were limited by a fall in technology and energy stocks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.49 points, or 0.12 per cent, to 20,983.39.

The S&P 500 gained 3.14 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 2,391.27 and the Nasdaq Composite added 6.60 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 6,079.15.

Signs that centrist Emmanuel Macron was heading for victory in France’s presidential election and buoyant business confidence helped European shares to a near two-year high on Thursday, despite some wary signals from China and commodity markets.Wall Street opened higher when it resumes on what will be a packed day of data and earnings. U.S. President Donald Trump is also set to make another attempt to get Barack Obama’s signature healthcare law scrapped by Washington.

A poll showing Mr. Macron had outperformed far-right candidate Marine Le Pen in a televised debate had put Europe on the front foot from the start and sent short-term French bond yields to their lowest in two months.

Shares then squeezed the accelerator as data showed euro zone businesses turning out their best performance in six years, figures that the European Central Bank’s top economist called “comforting.”

Global signals were more mixed however. U.S. worker productivity unexpectedly fell in the first quarter, leading to a jump in labour-related costs.

The weakest growth in a year from China’s services sector also added to the pressure on oversupplied oil and metals markets that have began to buckle again in recent weeks.

Those strains were exacerbated too by a stronger dollar after the Federal Reserve had downplayed the somewhat soft start to the year for the U.S. economy at its latest meeting on Wednesday.

“There are a number of things playing out at the moment. Traditionally in May there is a strong dollar effect and that is adding to the pressure on the commodity bloc,” said Unicredit’s head of FX Strategy Vasileios Gkionakis.

“In Europe it is slightly different. There is what is going on with the French election and we have been seeing some strong data.”

A flurry of well-received earnings updates contributed as Europe’s STOXX 600 hit its highest since August 2015. They included a smaller-than-feared fall in bank giant HSBC’s profits which sent its shares up more than 3 percent.

Oil and gas stocks were also up 1.1 per cent following robust updates from both Statoil and Royal Dutch Shell, which rose 3 per cent and 2.3 per cent respectively.

It is was a different situation in the physical commodity markets though.

Oil benchmarks fell for a third session in four and Brent was back under $50 a barrel by the time U.S. trading began as the China services wobble compounded supply data that had shown a smaller than expected decline in U.S. inventories.

Bellwether industrial metal copper was also teetering near a four-month low on what traders said was China-based selling and on expectations that two U.S. rate rises this year could curb interest in dollar-denominated metals.

“There is a mass of U.S. data including key employment numbers, durable goods and factory orders and if these also fall below expectations it would be reasonable to expect another wave of selling,” Kingdom Futures said in a note.

After the dollar had risen across the board following the Fed’s meeting on Wednesday, the dollar index which measures it against the top six world currencies, steadied just off a two-week high at 99.132.

It was marginally higher at 112.90 yen but rose as much as a third of a per cent to $0.7394 per Aussie dollar and 0.2 per cent against the New Zealand dollar.

The euro meanwhile drew support from the upbeat data and Macron’s performance ahead of Sunday’s French election run-off to edge back above $1.09.

World markets have been assuming a Macron win since the first round of votes last month and so there is only a little juice left in any relief rallies come Sunday evening.

That said, European equity markets have been outperforming Wall Street this week as the latter stumbled on Apple’s iPhone hiccup and Wednesday’s signs that the Fed will not be deflected from its plans to gradually raise U.S. interest rates.

At the end of its two-day meeting, the Fed kept its benchmark interest rate steady, as expected, but downplayed weak first-quarter economic growth and emphasised the strength of the labour market, a sign it was still on track for two more rate increases this year.

Futures traders are now pricing in a 72-per-cent chance of a June rate hike, from 63 per cent before the Fed’s statement, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Attention now turns to U.S. non-farm payrolls due on Friday, after separate data showed new applications for U.S. jobless benefits fell more than expected last week and the number of Americans on unemployment rolls hit a 17-year low.

Economists polled by Reuters expect U.S. private payroll employment likely grew by 185,000 jobs in April, up from 89,000 in March.

Oil fell to its lowest since late November on Thursday, as concern over rising global supply and stubbornly high inventories effectively wiped out most of the gains made since OPEC announced its first supply cut in eight years.

Brent crude oil futures broke below $50 a barrel for the first time since late March, hitting an intraday low of $49.69, the lowest level since Nov. 30.

The July contract was down 82 cents on the day at $49.97, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures fell 92 cents to $46.90 a barrel.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, together with major rivals such as Russia and Oman, announced on Nov. 30 that they would cut oil output for the first six months of this year to eat into a vast global overhang of unused crude.

This sparked a 25-percent rally in the price in the month that followed, pushing Brent crude to 18-month highs.

Global crude inventories have begun to erode, but fast-growing production outside the signatories to the deal, who pledged to remove 1.8 million bpd in supply from the market, have severely tested investors’ faith in the ability of the world’s largest exporters to tackle the glut.

The break below $50 a barrel will likely prove temporary given that OPEC is widely expected to extend its supply deal at its meeting on May 25 beyond the June expiry date, but analysts say more price weakness cannot be ruled out.

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see a (price) recovery ... before the meeting. It’s likely to bring prices yet again to $50. Still, the damage is there and I wouldn’t be surprised to see lower levels this summer after the meeting,” Commerzbank analyst Eugen Weinberg said.

“At some point, the market should recognize OPEC isn’t the most important player in the market any more. That is non-OPEC, and, above all, U.S. shale.”

U.S. data showed crude stocks fell 930,000 barrels in the week to April 28, while analysts had been expecting a drop of 2.3 million barrels. Stocks have steadily declined for the last four weeks, but at 527.8 million barrels they are just 7 million barrels off a record high.

OPEC oil output fell for a fourth straight month in April, a Reuters survey found on Tuesday, as top exporter Saudi Arabia kept production below its target, which helped offset weaker compliance by other members.

“Saudi Arabia is the only country that has fulfilled its obligation every month since January. On one hand, it shows its commitment from OPEC’s kingpin to make the supply cut agreement work. On the other hand, one can only ponder how long they are willing to shoulder the burden of supporting oil prices on their own,” PVM Oil Associates analyst Tamas Varga said.

