Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday, pulling back from a record high the day before, as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 26.47 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 15,895.90, shortly after the open. Eight of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. stocks dipped at the open on Wednesday, due to losses in the energy sector, a day after climbing to fresh record-highs.

Investors were awaiting the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s most recent policy meeting for clues on the timing of the next interest rate hike.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.87 points, or 0.13 pe rcent, at 20,715.13, the S&P 500 was down 4.26 points, or 0.180098 per cent, at 2,361.12 and the Nasdaq Composite was down 7.37 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 5,858.58.

The Fed will release the minutes of its Jan. 31-Feb. 1 meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Policymakers, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, have been hinting at the possibility of a rate hike sooner than later. But traders have priced in slim chances of a move until June, even with the backdrop of strong economic data.

The odds of a rate hike stand at 22 per cent for March, 47 perc ent for May and 69 percent for June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

“The market has priced in rate hikes and is welcoming it,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn capital in Bernardsville, NJ. “But the one thing that could derail it is if it comes all of a sudden.”

Also on investors’ minds is how the Fed views uncertainty regarding economic policy under President Donald Trump.

Mr. Trump’s promises of tax and regulatory reforms as well as fiscal stimulus have boosted investors’ confidence, helping send Wall Street to record highs.

Wall Street’s main indexes hit record intraday highs on Tuesday, the seventh for the S&P 500 in eight sessions, helped by strong results from top U.S. retailers including Wal-Mart.

“Right now the stock market is the game in town,” Mr. Bakhos said.

Global stocks hit record highs on Wednesday, topping 2016’s gains just two months into 2017.

MSCI’s main index of global stocks, which tracks share prices across 46 countries, hit a second successive record high. It has risen some 5.7 per cent so far this year, beating the 5.6-per-cent gains of 2016.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index dipped 0.1 per cent on Wednesday, led lower by miners as metals prices fell. Heavyweights Anglo American and BHP Billiton lost 3.6 and 2.6 per cent respectively.

On the plus side, Britain’s Lloyds Banking Group was up 3.8 per cent after reporting its highest full-year profit in a decade.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.6 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1 per cent but Japan’s Nikkei bucked the trend, closing marginally lower as the yen strengthened.

Relatively strong earnings seasons in Europe and the United States, forecast-beating economic data and U.S. President Donald Trump’s promises of tax reform, less regulation and more infrastructure spending have all helped lift stocks this year.

The U.S. dollar rose 0.3 per cent against a basket of major currencies and 0.3 per cent versus the euro.

The single currency has suffered recently on investor worries about European politics, particularly in France where anti-euro, far-right party leader Marine Le Pen leads polls before presidential elections in April and May.

“This is politics as well as markets increasingly betting on an imminent rate hike by the Fed,” said Commerzbank strategist Thu Lan Nguyen. “Volatility is rising as investors start to prepare for the elections.”

Oil prices dipped as the dollar rose but held near their multi-week high. Brent crude, the international benchmark, traded at $56.37 a barrel, down 29 cents.

Copper also fell, as traders reduced their positions before the Fed minutes, though supply disruptions supported prices. The metal last traded at $6,030 a tonne, down 0.5 percent on the day. Nickel, zinc, aluminum and tin also fell.

Gold edged up 0.1 per cent to $1,237 an ounce.

