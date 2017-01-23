Canada’s main stock index opened lower on Monday, with energy stocks leading the drop as oil prices fell on signs of a strong recovery in U.S. drilling.

The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 40.37 points, or 0.26 per cent, at 15,507.51 shortly after the open. Eight of its 10 main sectors were lower.

U.S. stocks opened lower on Monday as investors around the world sought safe-haven assets such as gold and U.S. Treasuries in response to the protectionist sentiments expressed by President Donald Trump in his inauguration speech.

The Dow Jones industrial average was down 27.99 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 19,799.26, the S&P 500 was down 3.94 points, or 0.173468 per cent, at 2,267.37 and the Nasdaq composite was down 7.63 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 5,547.70.

Pledging to put “only America first”, Mr. Trump laid out two simple rules after taking oath on Friday - buy American and hire American.

Wall Street hit a series of record highs after Mr. Trump’s election in November as investors expected the economy to get a boost from his proposals for tax and regulatory reforms and higher infrastructure spending.

However, the “Trump trade” has unraveled in recent weeks as investors fret about the potential impact of his isolationist stance on world trade and the lack of clarity on his ambitious plans.

“From the standpoint of moving the market, Donald Trump is going to be a trader’s dream because he will create market swings, choppy trading and erratic behaviour,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director of Janlyn Capital in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“We are sitting near all-time highs but there isn’t anything fresh from earnings or President Trump that is going to make investors run out and buy stocks,” Mr. Bakhos said.

Trump has made it clear that he plans to hold talks with leaders of Canada and Mexico to renegotiate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and intends to withdraw from the 12-nation trade pact of the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The dollar hit a six-week low on Monday, while prices of safe-haven gold rose.

Wall Street ended higher, the first in over 50 years under a new president, helped by a thrush of strong quarterly corporate earnings.

Nearly 65 per cent of S&P 500 companies that have reported earnings so far have beaten analysts’ expectations, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Oil prices fell one percent on Monday as signs of a strong recovery in U.S. oil drilling activity outweighed news that OPEC and non-OPEC producers were on track to meet output reduction goals set in December.

Global benchmark Brent crude prices were down 49 cents at $55 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures traded at $52.57 a barrel, down 65 cents, or 1.2 per cent, on Friday’s close.

Ministers representing members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and non-OPEC producers said at a meeting in Vienna on Sunday that of almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) they had agreed to be taken out of the market, 1.5 million bpd had already gone.

“A lot of this is already priced in and the U.S. rig count keeps rising and gathering pace,” said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

U.S. drillers added most rigs in nearly four years last week, data from energy services firm Baker Hughes showed on Friday.

This extends an eight-month drilling recovery and is supporting signs that U.S. production will continue to rise strongly just as other producers are cutting output.

“Baker Hughes said that 35 new rigs were activated last week, fueling fears of a significant rise in U.S. production which would offset the reduction by OPEC - and making a mockery of the Saudis’ claim that they had managed to break the U.S. shale drillers,” said Ashley Kelty, research analyst at Cenkos Securities.

U.S. oil production has risen more than 6 per cent since mid-2016, although it remains 7 per cent below a historic high in 2015. It is back to levels of late 2014, when strong U.S. crude output contributed to a crash in oil prices.

Oil market speculators added to bullish bets last week, however, showing they were more optimistic about higher prices.

They raised long positions on Brent crude futures by 13,931 contracts, weekly data provided by Intercontinental Exchange showed on Monday.

Equatorial Guinea, a signatory of the production cut deal, said on Monday it had made an application to join OPEC as its 14th member.

The offer was made when Mines and Hydrocarbons Minister Gabriel Mbaga Obiang traveled to Vienna on Friday but his statement provided no further details about the west African nation’s bid for OPEC membership.

