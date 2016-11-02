Canada’s main stock index fell on Wednesday as lower oil prices weighed on the shares of energy companies and financials lost ground, offsetting gains for mining stocks as gold rose on U.S. election uncertainty.The Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was down 57.65 points, or 0.39 per cent, at 14,720.67, shortly after the open. Nine of the index’s 10 main groups were lower.

U.S. election jitters rattle Wall Street (Reuters)

U.S. stocks opened lower on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 falling for the seventh straight day as a tightening race for the White House prompted investors to seek safe-haven assets such as gold.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 51.81 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 17,985.29, the S&P 500 lost 5.01 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 2,106.71 and the Nasdaq composite dropped 9.34 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 5,144.24.

Investors are rethinking their long-held bets of a Nov. 8 victory for Democrat Hillary Clinton amid signs that her Republican rival Donald Trump could be closing the gap.

While Clinton held a 5 percentage point lead over Trump, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll released on Monday, some other polls showed her Republican rival ahead by 1-2 percentage points.

“As the polls change, the market is growing more nervous and is beginning to price in a Trump presidency,” said Andre Bakhos, managing director at Janlyn Capital LLC in Bernardsville, New Jersey.

“While Clinton represents a status quo, there is little clarity on what kind of impact Trump’s policies will have on trade and foreign policy.”

Gold hit a near one-month high earlier in the day, suggesting investor anxiety over the election.

Wall Street closed lower on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 ending the day at the lowest level since July 7. The index had breached a key technical level earlier in the session.

The sell-off in equities comes as the Fed holds its two-day policy meeting, with a statement due at 2 p.m. ET.

While traders do not expect the central bank to raise interest rates just a week before the election, they are looking for clues that the Fed is set to hike rates in December.

Traders are pricing in a 73.6-per-cent chance of a December hike, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Crude oil prices fell for the fourth day after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. stockpiles. Oil has lost 10 per cent in the last two weeks.

Data showed U.S. private employers added 147,000 jobs in October, falling short of expectations. Economists surveyed by Reuters had forecast the ADP National Employment Report would show a gain of 165,000 jobs.

Third-quarter earnings of S&P 500 companies are expected to rise by 3.2 per cent, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data, ending a year-long earnings recession.

Gold rallied to a one-month high on Wednesday amid uncertainty over the outcome of the U.S. election.

Spot gold was up 0.7 per cent at $1,296.66 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $10.30 an ounce at $1,298.30, having earlier edged above $1,300 an ounce for the first time since Oct. 4.

“The election polls are the main driver for this increase in the gold price. If there is a President Donald Trump, there could be a change in policy,” LBBW analyst Thorsten Proettel said. “That would increase uncertainty among market participants.”

Crude oil prices fell for a fourth day on Wednesday as jittery investors awaited official U.S. stockpile figures later in the day after industry data showed a surprise build in inventories, underlining the market’s supply overhang.

The American Petroleum Institute said that crude stockpiles rose by 9.3 million barrels in the week to Oct. 28, more than nine times the amount expected by analysts polled by Reuters.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude fell by 71 cents to $45.96 and Brent crude was down 72 cents at $47.42. Both contracts were at their lowest since Sept. 28.

Official inventory data from the U.S. government’s Energy Information Administration will be released later today.

Rising production from members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) also weighed on prices.

“We have increasing production from Libya and Nigeria helping to create more surplus. Also, all OPEC members are producing as much as they can to have a high base line to negotiate from at the OPEC meeting,” said SEB chief commodities analyst Bjarne Schieldrop.

Nigerian Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said on Tuesday that oil output had recovered to 2.1 million barrels per day.

The West African country’s Trans Niger Pipeline, one of two conduits to export Bonny Light crude, reopened on Oct. 28 after a month-long shutdown, a Shell spokeswoman said late on Tuesday.

Libya has doubled its output since mid-September and is currently producing about 590,000 bpd, state-run National Oil Corp said.

OPEC production is likely to set another record high in October at 33.82 million bpd from a revised 33.69 million bpd in September, according to a Reuters survey on Monday.

Prices have slumped in recent days as hopes have faded that oil producers would settle their differences and agree to output cuts when OPEC meets on Nov. 30.

“Those who were hoping for some upside from any sort of production agreement appear to have had their hopes dashed,” said Ric Spooner, chief market analyst at CMC Markets in Sydney. “It looks like there are speculative longs quitting the market.”

Meanwhile, Saudi Aramco, the state-owned producer from Saudi Arabia, expects prices to rise in the first half of 2017 as the market returns to balance, Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said late on Tuesday.

Mr. Nasser also said that preparations for the oil giant’s initial public offering are going well and it is still aims to list in 2018.

